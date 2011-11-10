Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Adventures of Tintin’ is handily one of the year’s best films

Steven Spielberg’s “The Adventures of Tintin” closed out AFI Fest this evening, a real coup for the festival and for Paramount Pictures (who are still well over a month away from release stateside). And the film is a dazzling experience, full of Spielberg’s trademark cinematic energy. It’s his best film in nearly a decade (since “Minority Report,” at least).
The film was reviewed in this space by Guy upon its UK release (being one of precious few Hollywood films that manage to hit the marketplace outside the US first), and I agree with his assessment. (I’m also happy he didn’t fall in with some other UK critics who seemed to have their knives out for the film overseas; I expect it to land more comfortably on these shores.)
For me, this film put a smile on my face and kept it there. It’s Spielberg invigorated, the performance-capture and animation process allowing him to do things with the camera that he had only dreamed of, conjuring angles and set-pieces that surely have existed only in his head for decades but now have the freedom to run wild on the screen.
Indeed, there is an action sequence in this film that I’d call the most exciting set-piece Spielberg has ever conceived and accomplished. A one-“take” race through the streets of a stepped Moroccan village, it literally had me rocking in my seat, electrified. And it’s not just the novelty of the single take. There is real creativity in every turn. Fantastic.
With that in mind, I’d like to formally offer up Michael Kahn’s film editing as my strongest “FYC” note of the season. The transitional work here is as creative as many of the “shot” selections, again, the kinds of cinematic strokes one can only imagine have lived in the editor and Spielberg’s head for years, waiting for a technological way in. The film is a tight, brisk zip that is nevertheless packed with intrigue. You’ll get your money’s worth and then some and Kahn’s handling of the pace and the action is a huge reason why.
The performance-capture is quite good and, despite this or that waxy visage, completely involving on an emotional and character level, I’d say. Jamie Bell is a fine front man for the project while Andy Serkis delivers his second fully realized, captivating (and this time completely different) mo-cap performance of the year as the perpetually pie-eyed Captain Haddock. Daniel Craig is deliciously devilish (somehow alliteration has taken hold) as the film’s villain, Ivanovich Sakharine, while Simon Pegg and Nick Frost give great comic relief as inspectors Thompson and Thomson. The performance-capture process really adds a lot to their contribution, too, expanding the performances.
Indeed, I appreciate “Tintin” for the hybrid of mo-cap and animation that it is, because obviously it was the only way Spielberg could do some of the things he wanted to do. The film is just a landmark of visual conception, plain and simple.
And John Williams is back! His frolicking score has a playful, jazzy accent here and there that gives it a flavor unto its own within the Williams canon, but is nevertheless of a piece with his legacy. (And I also loved the subtle “Raiders of the Lost Ark” flavor in the Sahara sequence.)
In so many words, “The Adventures of Tintin” is one of the year’s best films. Handily so, I’d wager. I hope it can find traction in the major Oscar categories. Adapted screenplay consideration wouldn’t be unwarranted, nor, frankly, Best Picture. I can easily see this one clocking in as a top-of-the-list favorite for many this season. Fingers are crossed it does, in any case.
More importantly, I hope the box office for the film is substantial enough to warrant a continuation of the franchise. Peter Jackson serves as producer on this effort and is anxious to take a stab at his own “Tintin” movie, with Spielberg in the producer’s chair.
When “The Secret of the Unicorn” (as this film is subtitled overseas) hits theaters next month, you could do a lot worse than put a little money toward the cause and Jackson’s proposed follow-up, “Prisoners of the Sun.”
You’re up, “War Horse.”
“The Adventures of Tintin” opens nationwide Wednesday, December 21.
Quite a joyful review.
How was the audience?
I didn’t see it at the fest. But Tweet reactions from some other press suggest less enthusiasm. Meh. I was giddy.
Cant freaking wait to see this!!! Sounds Like a great Spielberg Adventure
Just curious Kris, do you have any familiarity with the source material? Great write up by the way, can’t wait to see the movie.
I don’t think a lot of “critics” understand why the project was done the way it was done like you do.
For some reason, they consider the mere fact that that motion capture (or 3D!) is used as a strike against the film. All the “soulless” comments are just plain untruthful. The characters hardly looks worse, than say, Tangled or any animated film ever. Plus it’s stylized. It’s frustrating. It sounds like for his first outing, Spielberg pretty much owned the technology and really deserves nothing but praise for pushing it forward. He want freedom, he wanted it stylized, so why not enjoy it? Personally, I can’t wait to see it for myself.
As for UK critics, there were some very positive reviews in there but Guardian has it in for Spielberg. It had been like this for years. They literally bash him on daily basis, even in articles that don’t deal with him. I have twice been told that they are paid to do this. I am not joking.
Still, the movie’s got a fine rating on RT currently (even with one 3/5 review marked as rotten) so all’s peachy.
No way… not with Young Adult in the running. You didn’t even give YA that prestigious title! Tintin was very good- a true Spielberg experience but Hugo moved me in ways Tintin did not come close to doing. I’m sure it will end up on a lot of top 10 lists, including my own, but there are 4 other films that rank higher this year IMO (and that’s excluding sight unseens like War Horse and ELIC, and TTSS).
Which 4 films?
So Whats better Scorsese”s Hugo or Spielberg’s Tintin?
HUGO. By a long shot.
I guess Avi’s question was aimed at Tapley.
Your rave has me seriously excited to see it. I was already on board but it sounds wonderful.
I caught War Horse last night at one of the word of mouth screenings that have been going on, and I really loved it. I want to see it again without all the hype and loud opinions surrounding the trailer running through my head for the majority of the running time, but it’s a really great piece of work. Beautifully shot, if shot in a very old school kind of way I didn’t expect. Recalled Gone with the Wind in a lot of the first act’s cinematography.
The film wears its emotions on its sleeve, and is a nakedly earnest and highly uncynical piece of work. But underneath the good boy and his horse story, there’s an incredibly moving portrait of the universal suffering of war. The horse(s) are passed along from owner to owner in a series of vignettes of sorts, and we experience how war has taken its toll on each of these people. There are a couple of things I think the film does rather brilliantly.
First, it never vilifies any faction in the war. Rather, it humanizes them. Even the ranking officers in the German army that come off as jerks aren’t inhuman, sadistic bastards. They are real people who have been hardened by war and have a job to do, and they don’t have time for sentimentalism. In the hell that was The Great War, we often lost sight of our humanity and that of the other armies. The film throws it all in our faces and forces us to see everyone involved as just a human and with the same capacity for good as anyone else.
Lastly, the film makes what I find to be a brilliant choice in not giving the horse(s) really any human qualities, such as emoting or thinking like humans. I’ve always found it a lazy choice in films of this sort to try and make the animal(s) at the center too much of a counterpart to the humans and not treat them as they really are. Instead, Spielberg shows that the horse is simply an intelligent creature capable of bonding with humans through mutual trust, and how there’s no need for it to speak to them or understand them, just that it knows it needs to be there for them, and vice versa.
Anyways, I could go on for a while, but I want to see the film again before I really dig deeper into it. It’s a pretty marvelous piece of work, and I think the biggest knock against it would be that the effortlessness on display might be perceived as the film being slight or otherwise. In any case, happy to report that, in this humble critic’s opinion, War Horse is a stunner. Very excited to see Tintin to see what he’s cooked up there.
Thanks for your comments! I had a chance to go to a screening this week but had to work late. Ugh. Glad to hear you enjoyed it.
Comments on the score? How was it?
Williams’ score is gorgeous. Also recalls older classical films, but retaining a signature John Williams sound. Far more playful than you’d expect, which could be said of the film as a whole. There’s a lot more light-hearted, playful, fun, and humorous beats than I ever thought would be there, and it really works.
was spielberg there?
So it seems Tapley recommends:
THE TREE OF LIFE
TAKE SHELTER
A SEPARATION
RAMPART
THE ADVENTURES OF TINTIN
MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE
DRIVE
INTO THE ABYSS
YOUNG ADULT
THE IDES OF MARCH
I feel sad that I’ve only seen two of these so far.
Tintin is not Indiana Jones, yet in Spielberg’s very much Americanized version of the quiet, cultivated Belgian hero, he suddenly is…I think for anyone with an interest and engagement in the Hergé’s Tintin, this has NOTHING to do with source material and I actually find it quite disrespectful of Spielberg and jackson to beef it up in this fashion. Cultural imperialism, is the only word that does this “injustice” justice.
The cultural imperialism thing doesn’t bother me much, but the Indiana Jones thing does. I saw Tintin lasr saturday, and the experience was mainly good to great. Two thing bothered me: The animation was a bit lifeless, especially with the blond characters, Captain Haddock and the bad guy lokked fine; and some scenes copied the last Indiana Jones movie in that things happened that I know is physically impossible, and it took me out of the movie. I don’t think it would have mattered with traditional animation, but here it annoyed me. It is a 2,5 to 3 stars out of 4 movie that I feel had potential to be better.
If it wouldn’t have bothered you in “regular” animation, what’s the difference? That’s a sill complaint
Is that picture of the kid who played Billy Elliot?
Yeah he’s the one who plays Tintin.
Jamie Bell is not a kid anymore… Unless you’re, like, 70 or something.
Looking forward to it.
Just gotta point out a spelling mistake in your Best Director section on the right: MichEL Hazanavicius :)
Weird. I haven’t made that mistake all year.
Great review. You make me want to see it even more and I didn’t know that was possible.
I loved Tintin as well, and I agree that the one shot chase scene was ansolutely jaw dropping. I always have preferred fun Spielberg to Oscar bait Spielberg.
I would love it if Tintin won best Adapted Screenplay, Steven Moffat, Edgar Wright, and Joe Cornish are fantastic writers.
Definitely looking forward to this and WH. So happy Spielberg is back. Great review. I think me not knowing a thing about the source material will help me, no?
Looking forward to this. And thinking Peter Jackson’s installment will be even better.
Delighted with your reaction, Kris. One of the reasons I enjoy your perspective on films is you have no problem giving yourself over to big films just as easily as you do small. Can’t wait to see it.
I read an article that quotes Jackson as confirming he is making the second film, although the same article says that officially the green light hasn’t been given yet. So on that front there seem to be mixed messages. But I’m inclined to expect it will happen.
Loved loved loved it.
It should be in contention for Best Score, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Visual Effects, Best Editing, Best Picture, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography (why not if Avatar even won it), Best Adapted Screenplay and most of all Best Director.
I agree with you on the chase scene – it is the greatest directorial achievement of Spielberg’s career.
Ah, I can’t wait to see this. Looks like so much fun.
As a huge fan of the Tintin comics, I found the film to be disappointing. I had no issues with the mocap, I thought they captured the characters beautifully. The parts taken from the books were very entertaining. My problem was with the tone of the two big action set pieces which suddenly leave the (already somewhat heightened) reality of the established setting behind and suddenly veer into very over-the-top Tex Avery antics. These scenes pulled me out of the film. Especially the climactic battle which is so ridiculous that it becomes boring almost instantly. I do hope Jackson gets a shot at a second film, ’cause I think he might have a better handle on consistent tone than Spielberg these days. Best parts: anything with Captain Haddock and the Thompsons.
Saw “Tintin” this morning. Though I’m not nearly as over-the-moon and found it to be a somewhat flawed piece of work, It’s very enjoyable and plenty entertaining. It falls very much in line with the good “Indiana Jones” films (1 & 3, that is), and it bears the same pros and cons that come with Spielberg in that mode of direction.
The biggest pro of the film for me is Spielberg’s direction. The Motion capture animation really allowed him to let lose creatively with jaw-dropping transitional cues and action set pieces (and yes, the single-take sequence Kris mentioned is perhaps the most inventive of his career). The fast paced, almost slapstick visual with of “Indiana Jones” is intact here and really caries the film.
The acting is universally good. Serkis is his usual great, Daniel Craig makes for a surprisingly effective villain and Pegg and Frost do their best with characters that felt tacked on (I know, they’re beloved characters in the comic), but it’s Jamie Bell who impressed me the most as the title character. He’s written with no personality, not to mention reactive, questions-only dialogue, which is always difficult for any actor to overcome, but he managed to make it all work.
My biggest complaint is that the film doesn’t really set up the plot or characters very well. I guess this is because the comic is so familiar in Europe, but I think that might have an effect on the long term BO stateside. It almost felt like a sequel the way it throws you straight into the plot, but Spielberg’s direction overcome that very quickly and I eventually caught up. Overall, i’d say 4 out of 5.
Kris, it seems like you’ve given quite a few movies great reviews. It must’ve been, in your opinion, a pretty good year in film. And it really makes me wonder what J.J. Abrams ever did to you.
Not sure if you’re aware of this, but “Tintin” is opening in Québec on December 9th, before the rest of North America. The Powers That Be figure that Tintin is better known in a mainly French-speaking area than elsewhere on the continent, so that’s their rationale.