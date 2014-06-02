Stream Jack White’s new album, ‘Lazaretto’ in full

Jack White, who issued an apology-sort of- to The Black Keys, Meg White, Adele, and lots of other folks on Saturday, continues to build up to the June 10 release of his new solo album, “Lazaretto.”

Today, a fourth track from the album, “Temporary Ground,” emerged, following White”s debuting the song at Houston”s Free Press Summer Festival yesterday. He performs the country-flecked song acoustically after he has a little trouble with the power.

You can here the album version on iTunes, which is streaming “Lazaretto” in full.