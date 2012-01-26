Sundance: Joel Edgerton thriller ‘Wish You Were Here’ gets distributor

In the latest Sundance Festival deal, Kieran Darcy-Smith”s directorial debut “Wish You Were Here,” starring Joel Edgerton and Teresa Palmer, has been picked up for North American distribution rights by Entertainment One.

“Wish You Were Here” is a psychological thriller that follows four friends whose carefree vacation to South East Asia turns into a nightmare after one of their group disappears. Dave (Edgerton) and Alice (Felicity Price) return home, trying to explain their friend’s mysterious disappearance. When Alice”s sister Steph (Palmer), she reveals the first of many secrets about that fateful night.

Edgerton was recently seen in “Warrior” and “The Thing” prequel, and will next appear alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan in Baz Luhrmann’s 3D adaptation of F. Scot Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.”

Teresa Palmer (“I Am Number Four”) will be seen the upcoming zombie romance “Warm Bodies,” co-starring Nicholas Hoult and John Malkovich.

“Wish You Were Here” was written by Darcy-Smith and co-star Price.

“This has truly been an extraordinary, and very special week,” said Darcy-Smith. “Today”s sale to eOne really does cap the entire experience. It is twelve months to the day since we wrapped filming, and the movie has sold to the US and Canada – at the Sundance Film Festival, in the snow. Felicity and I are thrilled beyond words – and we”re simply looking forward now to getting the film in front of as many people as we possibly can.”