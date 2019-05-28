Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This Friday, the latest original series from the DC Comics-derived streaming service DC Universe, Swamp Thing, will premiere its first episode. Unlike the playfully dark Doom Patrol and just-dark Titans before it, however, the James Wan-produced show seems to be fully embracing the horror roots of its source material. At least, that’s the sentiment behind the show’s new full trailer, which doesn’t shy away from any of the bloody, face-bursting terrors of the Louisiana swamplands.

A previous teaser and a few early images offered a smattering of hints about Wan’s Aquaman followup, but judging by the new trailer, it seems the writer and director of films like Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring is back in action. For Exhibit A, consider the series’ official synopsis:

SWAMP THING follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

As for Exhibit B, I mean, look at the trailer. A swamp-born disease combining fringe science and supernatural forces that consumes people with a plant-like substance? A once-human character covered in tubers and other plant things? A logo with a typical horror poster hand smack-dab in the middle of it? Yeah… this isn’t Batman: The Animated Series by a long shot.

Swamp Thing premieres Friday, May 31st on the DC Universe streaming service.