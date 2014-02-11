Sweetlife Festival lineup: Lana Del Rey, Foster the People, 2 Chainz and more

02.11.14 4 years ago 2 Comments
The music and food festival Sweetlife returns this year on May 10 with a mix of pop, rock and hip-hip acts. Lana Del Rey, Foster the People, Fitz and the Tantrums and 2 Chainz top the lineup. Check out the complete lineup and watch the festival”s trailer below.
Sweetlife is hosted by East Coast organic food chain Sweetgreen, which kicked off the festival in 2010 with 500 people in its Dupont Circle parking lot in Washington, D.C. The event has since moved to the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Md. In addition to music, the festival brings together food trucks, restaurants, chefs and farmers.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 14.
Festival goers could be among the first to hear Del Rey play songs from her new “Ultraviolence” album, which she recently revealed is slated to drop on May 1.

Here’s the entire Sweetlife Festival lineup:
Foster the People
Lana Del Rey
2 Chainz
Fitz and the Tantrums
Capital Cities
Bombay Bicycle Club
Chromeo
St. Lucia
Bastille
Hozier
ASTR
GEMS
Spirit Animal
Nicky Blitz

