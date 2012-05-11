Tell us what you thought of ‘Dark Shadows’

Tim Burton is back in the multiplex this weekend for the first time since 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland” raked in a billion dollars worldwide. Will “Dark Shadows” be such a hit? Uh…no. But now that the film has moseyed on into theaters, it’s time to hear what you thought. I’ll say it was amusing and harmless enough until a third act that is deplorable. Not that the rest of the script is that much better. It’s actually awful and repetitive, but at least it has great art direction (natch). If/when you get around to seeing it, rifle off your thoughts in the comments section below.