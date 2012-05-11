Tell us what you thought of ‘Dark Shadows’

Tim Burton is back in the multiplex this weekend for the first time since 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland” raked in a billion dollars worldwide. Will “Dark Shadows” be such a hit? Uh…no. But now that the film has moseyed on into theaters, it’s time to hear what you thought. I’ll say it was amusing and harmless enough until a third act that is deplorable. Not that the rest of the script is that much better. It’s actually awful and repetitive, but at least it has great art direction (natch). If/when you get around to seeing it, rifle off your thoughts in the comments section below.
Seeing it tomorrow morning, but in the meantime, one word: Manohla!
It started out so promisingly, then coasted for too long with flashes of enjoyment and ended with fifteen minutes of bombastic crap. The make-up was distracting, the art direction exce, As a fan of the original series, I loved the assorted references and homages, and Elfman’s score (as subordinate as it was to the period song choices) brilliantly echoed Robert Colbert’s late ’60s cues. Bonham Carter was wasted, as was Jonny Lee Miller, while Depp and green go to town. (Although I think you need to love or at least appreciate Deep to embrace this mess.)
A sure cure for insomnia.
Not as bad as I thought. Certainly not Burton or Depp’s best, but it was fun. Good soundtrack. Eva Green was camp perfection, as was Depp (who here is better than he was in The Tourist, Alice in Wonderland, Willy Wonka, and the final two Pirates films combined). It was fun to see our new vampire protagonist hypnotize Dracula of old (Christopher Lee in a nice cameo)
Awful! such a let down… boring long ,slow, and completely dint make any sense, and on top of that vampire movie( I think Twilight has ruined that genre for ever , even Depp cant make vampires seem cool again :( … well at least Tim Burton definitely cant!
Have you seen The Avengers? The f/x in that film are unbearable, the film is so damn loud, the acting atrocious aside from Chris Evans, and the story completely a snore. This was at least not bombastic, and I appreciated the reference to the Monterey, CA cannery row.
Terrible. It’s like they’re not even trying anymore. At least “Wonderland” and “Charlie” were bizarre in how bad they were, this is just limp, flatlining tedium. Characters get sidelined on a whim, little motivation is given to anyone, the effects are flat, the jokes aren’t funny or have been used elsewhere, the music is a bore, the song choices are obvious, the actors are more or less sleepwalking, and it’s all just so drearily shot. Hated it. Chloe Grace Moretz needs to go hang out with her friends and stop being a bad actress. Burton and Depp need a holiday. A long one. :/
This is the first performance of Moretz’s I have seen and, man, is she terrible. Is she like this in all of her movies?
Simply, no.
Not simply, She’s fantastic in (500) Days of Summer, Kick-Ass, and Let Me In. And in Hugo, she makes up for the terribleness of Asa Butterfield. Also, I liked her performance in this movie so I might not be the proper gauge lol.
(500) Days of Summer? Really? I forgot she was in it. I loved her in Let Me In, though.
I found the movie quite enjoyable. I’d say it’s Burton’s best since Mars Attacks!*
*Excluding Corpse Bride, which I haven’t seen (Ironically, it’s the only one of his previous 8 or so films I imagine myself liking).
I will probably see it when it comes out on DVD because I am definitely not paying to see it in theaters. Tim Burton needs to stop and reassess in my opinion. He brings the cutie goth hi-jinks into everything, even where it does not belong, and it is getting exceptionally annoying. Alice In Wonderland was a train wreck and ever since then, I am not digging new ideas from Mr. Burton.
Case in point: Frankenweenie
I would love to see how they pitched that idea, I mean aside from saying “Tim Burton is going to make us major coin”
Will hopefully see this in the next 3-4 days and report back. One of my low-brow friends saw it and really enjoyed it; for what that’s worth (not much, haha).
A comment like the one I just wrote ^ makes me stop and think. Anyone think that in today’s movie-going society, that people are too quick to “love” or “enjoy” anything that’s remotely passable and/or “hate” anything that is actually of good quality, but not in their wheelhouse? I suppose it’s always been that way. But it just seems so strong lately (that feeling). It’s almost like you can’t trust subjective opinion, even in objective situations. Eh, I’m rambling. Don’t know if anyone knows what I mean.
Case in point from last year: Drive and The Artist. Nuff said. lol
Why the hate for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory? I thought it was funny, clever, and had great acting (even from the child actors).
As a fan of the original series, I thought Burton did a good job of weaving together the various character histories and personalities, remaining largely faithful to the original. I was also glad that some reverence was paid to the series and it wasn’t pure camp. The last third of the film is awful though taking characters to places they never would have gone in the series. If Burton decides to do a sequel, which is certainly suggested by the ending, it would likely look nothing like the series and thus wouldn’t interest me at all.
I thought it was harmless fun. It was certainly mediocre, and it got insanely lazy about half way through when a ton of plot holes and random story turns began to happen for no reason at all, or they would be explained away by one line rushed in at the last second. But it was colorful, enjoyable for an hour or so, and with a great soundtrack. Plus the cast was all game — I thought Eva Green was fantastic, as was Pfeiffer of course. But still, it was nothing memorable, too afraid and too lazy to good so it settles for mediocrity.
Write a comment…I thought the movie was good. On a scale of 1-10 I’d give it a 7. No gut busting laughter, but it kept my attention the entire time. I figure it was a pretty good movie if I never wonder what time it is, which I didn’t. I recommend it.
OK, don’t know anything about the original show, so I can’t compare.
Overall, I was enjoying myself until the midway point where things started just happening to happen, and the climax/denouement was crap (nice effects notwithstanding).
I liked Depp quite a bit. I enjoyed Eva Green and her crazy campness. Always love seeing Pfeiffer. HBC had some moments. The movie looked great, to me. It was the writing. I mean, eeeeeeek. Midpoint til the end was one big sloppy, schlocky, madcap mess.
2 out of 4.
It was alright. I was entertained enough, mainly by Johnny Depp. The art direction was, as always, interesting to look at. I do agree with the criticisms of Chloe Grace Moretz’s performance. I’ve liked her in other movies that I’ve seen her in, but I thought she gave the weakest performance in the film. Overall, not a great success but not a total failure, either.
2.5/4