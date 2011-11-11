Tell us what you thought of ‘J. Edgar’

#Leonardo DiCaprio
11.11.11 7 years ago 24 Comments

Clint Eastwood’s “J. Edgar” opened in a few select theaters on Wednesday, but today’s it’s expanding to a wider audience and it’s about that time to get your thoughts. I’ve already rifled off my schizophrenic take from the film’s AFI Fest world premiere (and I like it less the further I spin away from it). Meanwhile, we offered up a list of the best performances from Clint Eastwood films to mark the occasion earlier this week. Now, though, it’s time to put the question out to the audience. If you get around to the film this weekend, do come back and give us your take.

TOPICS#Leonardo DiCaprio
TAGSCLINT EASTWOODIn ContentionJ. EDGARLeonardo DiCaprio

