Tell us what you thought of ‘Jurassic Park 3D’

I have a feeling most movie-going audiences will be hitting up “Jurassic Park 3D” this weekend. Universal staked out the perfect territory to unleash this one and grab some more cash for what was already a record-breaking box office wonder to begin with. I’ve written my appreciation of the film as well as the 3D conversion, and we’ve also offered up a list of other past films that we might consider seeing in 3D if the conversions were up to snuff. Now it’s time to hear what you took away from this one.

Again, Spielberg’s film picked up three Oscars 20 years ago, but the night was dominated by his other effort, the Holocaust drama “Schindler’s List,” which itself picked up seven. Two decades on and the director is still capable of delivering spectacle in one hand and drama in the other, witnessed just two years ago with “The Adventures of Tintin” and “War Horse.” There are few filmmakers who could bring something back around and make it as big as “Jurassic Park 3D” is likely to be. If you get a chance to see it this weekend, come on back here and give us your thoughts, particularly on the 3D conversion. And feel free to vote in our poll below.