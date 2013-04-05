Tell us what you thought of ‘Jurassic Park 3D’

I have a feeling most movie-going audiences will be hitting up “Jurassic Park 3D” this weekend. Universal staked out the perfect territory to unleash this one and grab some more cash for what was already a record-breaking box office wonder to begin with. I’ve written my appreciation of the film as well as the 3D conversion, and we’ve also offered up a list of other past films that we might consider seeing in 3D if the conversions were up to snuff. Now it’s time to hear what you took away from this one.
Again, Spielberg’s film picked up three Oscars 20 years ago, but the night was dominated by his other effort, the Holocaust drama “Schindler’s List,” which itself picked up seven. Two decades on and the director is still capable of delivering spectacle in one hand and drama in the other, witnessed just two years ago with “The Adventures of Tintin” and “War Horse.” There are few filmmakers who could bring something back around and make it as big as “Jurassic Park 3D” is likely to be. If you get a chance to see it this weekend, come on back here and give us your thoughts, particularly on the 3D conversion. And feel free to vote in our poll below.
It was crazy. I mean it was kind of like Jurassic Park, except that all of the parts that were supposed to be in 2D were in 3D instead.
I know, right??
Clever girl
I was a bit young to see JP at the cinemas when it originally came out, so I was very keen to check it out theatrically even if it meant tolerating 3D. Boy was it worth it. No one does wonder like Spielberg. And when the movie switches gear to horror/action it delivers. It’s amazing how well the effects hold up and as you mention Kris, the sound design is sensational. It was well worth the price to see a classic like this on the big screen.
The 3D was pretty stellar…and I am not one for 3D. Saw it in a sold out IMAX last night. Was worth the treat- reminded me of being a kid, and the film holds up well. Worth the trip for the 3D IMAX, really was a full immersion.
Just one word..spectacular ..the 3d conversion is just spectacular. stereo D converted this movie into 3d, & i feel proud because i am working in this studio.. :)
I seen it 20 years ago when I was 14 and it was amazing.seeing it again now in 3d and I’m 34 made me feel like I was 14 again,best day ever.
The film is a classic, and totally worth seeing again in theaters. It was a favorite of mine growing up, and I haven’t seen it in years, so to experience it like this was something special (I saw it at the Lincoln Sq. IMAX, which I believe is the largest screen in America), and one nice bonus was that I got a great crowd that was clearly into it.
The 3D conversion was solid and you can tell a lot of care and effort was put into it. Though I think even among the 3D re-releases I’ve seen, Lion King was a more impressive redo (that film actually felt like a completely different experience in 3D). Here I felt the 3D did add to the terror and immersion of scenes like the T-Rex car attack, the Raptor kitchen chase, and I actually found the shots of dinos or something moving through foliage in the foreground where characters were in the background had a cool added element of feeling the characters were being hunted. Though not all the scenes were as well suited to the format, no doubt some of it because nobody was thinking about 3D when originally planning the film 20 years ago, but it certainly never distracted from the film which some parts could have done if it wasn’t supervised well.