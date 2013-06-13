Tell us what you thought of ‘Man of Steel’

With midnight screenings underway, I think it’s time to poll that masses. Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel,” produced and written by the one-two punch that brought Batman back to the screen — Christopher Nolan and David S. Goyer — has finally flown into theaters. I liked it quite a bit. Drew McWeeny was over the moon. “No one has ever staged superhero action like this,” he said. “What a great film about fathers and sons,” I said. The critical reception has been…typical, I guess. I don’t disagree with some of the criticisms, just the intensity of them. But I guess I’m just a geek. Speaking of which, we’ve offered up elements from the Superman mythos that we’d like to see in subsequent installments and we’ve outlined key Superman arcs that would make a great primer. But now we’re interested in hearing what you think, so let us know in the comments section and feel free to vote in the poll below.
most critics are marvel fans who can’t get over the fact that movies can lack so much humor just for them to enjoy. it’s so annoying. they just hate competition. the movie was to me awesome. and stop comparing it to reeves. can’t we move on?!
Oh get over it. I have not seen the film as of yet, but to suggest all critics have a pent up love for Marvel over DC is absurd: Especially when one considers the 3 Nolan Batman films, the first 2 Superman films, X2, Spider Man 2, Iron Man, and the Avengers are the top rated super hero films on RT and metacritic. That is a pretty good breakdown between the 2 big publishers.
I hope Kris and Drew are right about this movie. looking at early reviews seems to imply a lot of critics only see Richard Donner and Christopher Reeve as the only way to interpret this character (hence the strong critical reception for Singer’s film?)-That is wrong.
I don’t think they’re Marvel fans, it’s more that they had a pre-conceived notion of what Superman is and only know him from the Donner films and Superman Returns. For them, Man of Steel may be difficult to accept. Hell, for comic fans, Man of Steel may be difficult to accept. It’s not a conventional Superman movie. And I’m in the camp that really enjoyed it.
I think you’d be surprised how many critics don’t know the difference between Marvel and DC, and don’t give a shit about any “competition” between the two.
Batman & Robin had plenty of humor, was that a good film?
More of a DC fan, didn’t really dig this movie all that much. Don’t care about Reeves, either. And the humor, they did try and stick those inter-action comedy beats in there but the delivery on all of them was terrible.
Most critics gave the film a positive review, so how can this comment be accurate?
Love it!!
I saw the special showing at 7. I did not go in with a preconception to compare Donner/Reeve to this film and I didn’t. The cast was the best part. The film fell short in it’s writing and directing. Handheld camera effect on a film of this magnitude??? Really? Those scenes were almost unbearable. He never called her Ms. Lane and the opportunity was there especially when he started at the Daily Planet. I feel that the All-American boyscout was intact, so that’s true to character. He’s written to be kind of dark and broody and that’s NOT the character …well maybe in this new millennium. In “updating” these characters to make them relevant and more realistic, DC and Warner Bros. are taking away the humanity which made us love them and want to be like them. Now wd get the beat-em-up-destroy-the-city take that seems prevalent in today’s movies and comics. Superman used his brawn to defeat the bad guy not his brain. That’s sad. He’s such a smart character too. These writers don’t really care about the characters. They care about leaving their mark on the property or they would stay true to the characters and find a way to update them without destroying that part of them which made them last 70 plus years. A Justice League movie will not work with the way these characters are being written. Nolan Batman would NEVER work by Superman’s side. They are way too dark. The Avengers franchise works because the characters are accessible. While Superman was more so than Nolan’s Batman, I still don’t see it working to the success of the Avengers or in the early JLA comics. And for the love of God, give him back his red underwear. He looks naked and dull.
I agre that the humanity is completely stripped from these characters. Everyone seems on autopilot. There isn’t a single genuine connection between any character in the film. It’s almost shocking at how little effort Goyer and Snyder put in to crafting emotional bonds between Clark, Lois and his parents. Almost worse is when Snyder/Goyer serve up a BIZARRE scene in which Perry tries to save a character from impending doom. This moment is supposed to engage our sense of emotion and add some stakes….but we have absolutely NO understanding of who this girl is, and really I didn’t care about Perry either. It’s such a poorly paced and constructed narrative. It’s really not much better than Sucker Punch in that regard.
When you got Zack as your Director, Christopher as your Producer, David as your Writer, Hans in charge of your Score, It’s a Wrap, Game Over! Sure Avengers was good, but Man of Steel was a Beast! DC got the game on choke hold! Can’t wait for Justice League!
It was good, not great. I think it’s setting up an excellent sequal. My biggest disappointment was Zod’s defeat. That’s not Superman’s character.
That moment was almost an afterthought. It certainly isn’t given the gravity that it needs, particularly after the potentially thousands of people that Superman just killed from debris and destruction in the previous ten minutes.
Agree with Kyle Fuller. Even as I was impressed while watching the action sequences, the thought kept running through the back of my mind that people were potentially getting killed in those buildings. It seems so incompatible with Superman’s character to be so thoughtless.
I thought with all of those talent, there were just too many cooks in the kitchen, no?
At its core, Man of Steel is hollow, an empty void that lacks anything close to thematic content or that even resembles a basic human emotion. One of the film’s biggest problems lies in the way writer David Goyer has structured the screenplay, with a second act consisting of scenes that appear to have been placed on ‘shuffle’, a structure that never allows for any meaningful connection between characters to form and removing the necessary contexts that are supposed to define their relationships.
Luckily, the shell that Zach Snyder has crafted around the hollow spot at the film’s core has been stunningly constructed, offering up visual effects work that is on a level that I have never seen before. In the end though, even the effects slip into that dangerous zone where they become meaningless, unable to thrill because there are no stakes for us to invest in. It’s beauty without any engaging content. Proof: This film actually removes any charm or likability from the usually magnetic Amy Adams, a crime even worse than making the man of steel less than super
Haven’t seen it and have no investment in any of this warring fanboy stuff, but I like what you say here or at least how you say it.
Agreed
“an empty void that lacks anything close to thematic content or that even resembles a basic human emotion”
— Are you sure you aren’t talking about The Avengers?
Brilliantly put. I walked out after an hour and 15 minutes.
Absolutely agree.
People started chuckling to a laughter at some serious points of the movie. Because it was crazy.
What is the demographic voting? Who are these people that “loved it”. Sure, it’s not a bad movie, but it could have been a whole lot better.
I voted “loved it.” I imagine the “demographic” a wider spectrum than you’d like to believe.
If Kris “loved it” I’ll see it.
This film could have been so much better.
So could you…had you thought out this comment a bit more than just making a single, solitary snarky remark
Everyone needs to understand one key element when critiquing this film, you need to realize that “different” is sometimes the best thing for a dynamic character like Superman. You cannot go into this movie having any hopes or expectations for the story to be told like the comics and previous movies. Zack Snyder has mentioned on numerous occasions that he wanted to create a story that develops Superman’s character in the modern world and in a way that the whole world can relate to. This first movie chose Zod as the villain because Groyer, Nolan and Snyder needed to establish not only an external conflict for Superman to fight but an internal conflict of who Superman wants to be. Should he choose his genetic heritage and take the values of Krypton? Or should he mask in the values Jonathon and Martha raised him in HERE on Earth as HUMANS. The final climax where he decides to end Zod’s life was a symbol for his true devotion to Earth and its people. Even I was a bit hesitant to accept the fact that Superman of all heroes decided to turn to the dark side. But I realized he’s not going to the dark side. He’s not about to go on a killing spree and he won’t go ending Lex Luthor’s life in the near future. He chose to end Zod’s life because Zod represented the last bit of Krypton that needed to be wiped clean or else innocent human lives would be at risk. He chose to embed himself with human heritage rather than savor the last bit of Krypton and this is why Superman is the Earth’s mightiest protector. In a modern view of things, Snyder has developed a story that we can all relate to and understand. In the end, what other alternatives did Zod leave Superman? He had no way of trapping Zod, he could not send him away anywhere, and Zod even stated the only way this will end is if Superman dies or if Zod dies. This was created similarly to how the film, Batman Begins, was developed. In Batman Begins, Batman had to face his ultimate fears before attacking the crime wave of Gotham and that’s why Scarecrow was the only villain for that particular movie. Zod was a soldier that would never stop and never let go of Krypton. His last words after Superman begged him to stop were “Never.” I know it’s unsettling to believe that Superman could break his tradition; but that’s exactly what this movie was meant to do… break tradition. It’s insignificant if they threw away his red underwear because what really matters is Zack Snyder and his team have created a legendary take on Superman that has never been done before. So take any hopes of previous Superman ideas and try and see this movie with the clarity it deserves. Every scene within this movie describes what Superman truly represents, and that is his true devotion to Earth. Despite the fact that he’s an alien, and despite the fact that he’s “Super”, he’s still just a man.
I had no preconceived notions or expectations on this movie going in and I still didn’t care for it much. But I immediately get taken out of the experience as soon as the CGI becomes too obvious (like the entire second half of the movie in all the fight sequences).
You basically said everything i’ve been saying for the pass week after watching the film twice…people want old school,and not new school superman,i love the fact that you mentioned breaking tradition,and thats excatly what they did,it wasnt like superman was okay when he broke his neck,he broke down cus thats not the type of person he was raised to be,brilliant writting and directing,ive been saying this is like batman begins,give this man a chance
Everyone needs to understand one key element when critiquing this film, you need to realize that “different” is sometimes the best thing for a dynamic character like Superman. You cannot go into this movie having any hopes or expectations for the story to be told like the comics and previous movies. Zack Snyder has mentioned on numerous occasions that he wanted to create a story that develops Superman’s character in the modern world and in a way that the whole world can relate to. This first movie chose Zod as the villain because Groyer, Nolan and Snyder needed to establish not only an external conflict for Superman to fight but an internal conflict of who Superman wants to be. Should he choose his genetic heritage and take the values of Krypton? Or should he mask in the values Jonathon and Martha raised him in HERE on Earth as HUMANS. The final climax where he decides to end Zod’s life was a symbol for his true devotion to Earth and its people. Even I was a bit hesitant to accept the fact that Superman of all heroes decided to turn to the dark side. But I realized he’s not going to the dark side. He’s not about to go on a killing spree and he won’t go ending Lex Luthor’s life in the near future. He chose to end Zod’s life because Zod represented the last bit of Krypton that needed to be wiped clean or else innocent human lives would be at risk. He chose to embed himself with human heritage rather than savor the last bit of Krypton and this is why Superman is the Earth’s mightiest protector. In a modern view of things, Snyder has developed a story that we can all relate to and understand. In the end, what other alternatives did Zod leave Superman? He had no way of trapping Zod, he could not send him away anywhere, and Zod even stated the only way this will end is if Superman dies or if Zod dies. This was created similarly to how the film, Batman Begins, was developed. In Batman Begins, Batman had to face his ultimate fears before attacking the crime wave of Gotham and that’s why Scarecrow was the only villain for that particular movie. Zod was a soldier that would never stop and never let go of Krypton. His last words after Superman begged him to stop were “Never.” I know it’s unsettling to believe that Superman could break his tradition; but that’s exactly what this movie was meant to do… break tradition. It’s insignificant if they threw away his red underwear because what really matters is Zack Snyder and his team have created a legendary take on Superman that has never been done before. So take any hopes of previous Superman ideas and try and see this movie with the clarity it deserves. Every scene within this movie describes what Superman truly represents, and that is his true devotion to Earth. Despite the fact that he’s an alien, and despite the fact that he’s “Super”, he’s still just a man.
Compare this movie to Batman Begins Please, Its WAYYY Better, Everyone Wants The Dark Knight right out the gate, Wait for the Sequal then Losers
Posted 14m ago by bryanscott886-2
A New Superman for This Generation….
So, first I just got back from the movie. Let me just say, in one word, yes it was super. From set direction to acting, character depth to casting, to constant (not more than 5 minutes go by without more) action, this film is breathtaking. Who knew Krypton wasn’t just ice? Or even, who knew what Krypton’s existence looked like? This movie puts you there.
Wanna feel like a kid with a huge, though not quite yet extrapolated, burden of being the savior to our people? This movie will put you there.
Wanna search for your own calling in life? Again, this movie puts you there.
I could have just asked if you wanna really believe there’s a real Superman? Well this movie will make you believe.
Aside from the action and effects, in which some scenes themselves just blew The Avengers out of the sky, the key here is character development and the acting to go along. Everyone is top of their game and beyond…
You will believe Cavill IS Superman and not just cus he looks like the closest thing to Superman since, well ever.
There are a few scenes of Zod and Kal-el that would put Superman 2 to tears and Michael Shannon is outstanding as a ruthless opportunistic commander of his own army in literally his own head.
The combination of having two fathers, but a true father-son relationship that has instilled his humanity, and you forget Clark is not one of us. But he carries the best of us.
Amy Adams is a super Lois Lane who does the memory of Margot Kidder justice and then some.
The film is so perfect and what’s best is that in total, it’s really just the perfect setup for the timeless legend to grow all over again.
Hats off to Zack Snyder, Chris Nolan and David S. Goyer…. and Hanz Zimmer’s score/soundtrack is his best most original work to date. Usually there are traces of Zimmer throughout his works, not here…
SOLID “A”
Really enjoyed it. It’s not perfect– a lot of the dialogue is rather stilted (particularly in the Krypton sequences), the Pa Kent death scene was incredibly contrived, and the flashback structure was occasionally a bit intrusive– but overall, I thought it worked like gangbusters.
It’s a really effective kick start to a new franchise. I feel it’s equally successful to “Batman Begins” in terms of establishing the core of the character and setting up a mythology. I was glad that they didn’t try to pack in Luthor and Jimmy Olsen for the sake of nostalgia. I liked that “Man of Steel” stands on its own, and there aren’t a million references and nods to the comics and/or previous films for no reason.
The main essence of Superman’s character is self-empowerment and hope. He has a “can do” attitude. He has “hope.” Created out of the powerlessness of the Depression, Superman embodied the hope and grit of the American profile. He represents the “superman” in all of us that can get us through seemingly impossible situations.
The Reeve-Donner film captured these qualities beautifully. Their first film was an ode to Americana. While Superman certainly had his battles within and without to achieve, he always had a sense of hope and a sense of getting himself and the world to a better place. These elements got lost in Superman 3 when Reeve had “bad Superman” pop out. In SUPERMAN RETURNS, Superman was turned into a wimp and a Freudian nightmare. Mainly, it was horribly written, directed and designed. The lack of humor commented on the reviews may reflect a “lack of hope” about the character. I’ve never looked at Superman as a dark character. Batman is a dark character. His mission is forged out of dark circumstances and it relieves the anger and loss he feels inside. Superman never loses hope. He has mental strength as well as physical strength. We know that he is on the side of good. I haven’t seen MAN OF STEEL. From the design elements and the previews, it looks as though they may have missed this essential positive nature in the new Superman. Without it, I don’t think the character of Superman can work.
This is one thing “Man of Steel” does incredibly well, and I’m not sure what it was about the trailers that gave you an impression otherwise.
One of my favorite things about the film is that Clark is extremely heroic from a very early age, and he is motivated to help people no matter what. He figures he will always be an outcast and a loner, so he just accepts that– but the doesn’t use that as an excuse to mope and not use his powers. Unlike other superhero films where the heroes are reluctant and whiny– I’m looking at you, “Green Lantern”!– Clark never hesitates to do the right thing. Instead, his journey is one of acceptance, and recognizing that the people of Earth will embrace him for his abilities. There’s no “rejecting the call” in the same-old Heroes journey fashion. It’s much fresher than that.
To roughly quote Kevin Smith…”if he has any angst it’ that he can’t do enough to help or save others.” That was the biggest complaint about the movie for me and I hope it’s something that they address later on.
Totally agree with MacMcMurray, and I saw MOS in its entirety. Superman is a much darker character in MOS than in traditional interpretations (either in the comics or in the Donner movies).
@Trevor: heroic doesn’t necessarily equal hope. Batman is undoubtedly heroic but he is still also a dark character, just as MacMcMurray said. Does Batman show admirable courage and a sympathetic emotional pain, yes. Does he represent hope and optimism, no. (Not for me, anyway.)
Perhaps MOS is trying to make Superman more relatable to modern audiences by removing his traditional perfect superhuman golden boy-scout image, but Superman at his core is positive and optimistic and strong, not brooding and somber and mentally or physically vulnerable. He is supposed to be a fundamentally different character from Batman.
Don’t know if MacMcMurray feels the same way after watching the entire movie (if he has), but I thought his comments expressed this perfectly.
I have a feeling this comments section is going to make for some fascinating reading this weekend. :)
I wanted Earths Greatest Hero, not Earth’s Greatest Protector… I was given Protector. I can’t blame Goyer/Nolan/Snyder for giving me that, they set out to do something new with this character in this medium. I can only blame myself my parents and Midwest values for giving me the disposition of what a “Super”man is and should be. Plus you can tell goyer/nolan/snyder have hard-on for Batman, they know, because of Superman’s actions, Batman has to go after Superman now. Superman is a murderer.
Puts a nice end to the old debate of who’d win in a fight to the death, Superman or Batman? The answer is no longer neither because they don’t kill. The answer is most definitely now Superman, because he’s a murderer.
I didn’t read the prequel comic, anything in there that might suggest that Supes is actually Ultraman or Bizzaro or something? Maybe Kara swooped in really fast and she’s who actually killed Zod? Anything?
Batman kills Ra’s Al Ghul at the end of “Batman Begins,” and he dates Selina Kyle after he witnesses her murder Bane.
This kind of Us vs. Them mentality is asinine and does nothing to foster meaningful discussion.
“I won’t kill you, but I don’t have to be you.”
And by “be” I obviously meant “save.” I’d blame autocorrect but the two words are so disparate. Not sure how that happened.
“Superman is a murderer” isn’t going to take. Be the least bit honest with yourself about what’s happening in and after that moment.
That’s the thing though, I would have done the same thing. But I need Superman to be the ideal I strive to be. Find and use solutions other than killing. But that’s my problem, not the movie’s. I just hold too high of a standard for him. Deflect that heat vision with your cold breath, Supes! Am I right though? Doesn’t Batman have to go after Superman now? If he existed in that universe. Or is that specific only to Justice League: Doom, and not universal throughout?
Kris, what happens after that moment is gorgeous in my opinion. Intense for sure, but gorgeous to me. It’s a moment of regret. A moment of him being both Kryptonian and human at the same time. It’s a moment of him realizing the cliched phrase “great power and great responsibility” When you have gifts that powerful you need to realize the responsibilities that comes with them. And you need to better the race who you know represent (as his father once said)
Except he just doomed his race when he destroyed the scouting ship. He said, “Krypton had its chance.” way before he killed Zod. Look, I don’t care about him killing Zod, it was a potentially good moment. But they didn’t at all build up that Superman has a problem with killing people (probably because he’d only been Superman for like 12 hours at that point) and even if they had it would’ve fallen flat considering his total lack of regard for his surroundings probably just got thousands of Metropolian citizens killed.
I literally walked out of the theater and thought, “Man, thousands of people were killed, surely. That was nuts.” But it doesn’t bother me like it does so many others.
I don’t get why people are getting hung up on it. Shit happens. He learns that lesson, never more so than up close when he sees what it might actually take to snuff evil. It also wasn’t disregard. He’s learning what he’s capable of throughout the fight.
This will be the “never again” moment. It’s his first day on the job. And perhaps the biggest overriding notion: This is a new vision, a new world, a new direction. It’s one of grit and hyper-reality.
The whole argument just seems like a giant grasp for straws to me. It’s baggage coming into the theater rather than assessment of what has been created.
Kris, I completely agree with your rationale of this scene and the devastation being something that he will strive to ‘never again’ let happen. What I needed was to have that actually said, either by him or by his mother at the gravesite. Just SOMETHING to acknowledge the great loss and the drastic ending of his first foreay into protecting his adopted home world. That being said, I still loved the movie. :)
Kris, I completely agree with your rationale of this scene and the devastation being something that he will strive to ‘never again’ let happen. What I needed was to have that actually said, either by him or by his mother at the gravesite. Just SOMETHING to acknowledge the great loss and the drastic ending of his first foreay into protecting his adopted home world. That being said, I still loved the movie. :)
Kris, I have not connection with any other Superman film. I have no problem with Superman killing anybody. The only reason I’m hung up on it is because they didn’t build to it. They didn’t establish that he’d have this rule to not kill anyone (even villains) because he’d only been Superman for like 12 hours. The Dark Knight does something similar with Batman not killing the Joker because they build up for 2 movies how Batman doesn’t want to kill anyone and wants the criminal justice system to take the lead there. No such build up in this film. Other than Krytonians not killing criminals (but Clark has no knowledge of that).
Not to mention the movie never acknowledges that Superman has any regret or even acknowledgement of the damage his powers have caused and that this is a “first day” thing.
No baggage whatsoever for me, I just didn’t think the movie did a good enough job setting up the moment they were trying to sell there.
I’m the one with the baggage. But only for the intentional killing of Zod. Im actually okay with the unintentional deaths of the city folk and such.
Even with the intentional killing of Zod, I can separate my subjective baggage from the film and realize this is something new. Something taking place on Earth 48 in another universe out of a different multiverse or somthing, which is why I still voted “liked it.” I just felt the need to get my subjective gripes out. While i personally dont want my Superman killing intentionally, in this case it brings something new to the table, in that he had to do it to realize he should never do it. Its an interesting take on the character that we’ve never gotten before in this medium.
Also, I assume a directors cut with more scenes on Lois, Perry White and his…. I guess she’s Perry’s girlfriend or coworker… will have me changing my vote to “loved it!”
I really didn’t like it. I could sense the heart they were going for, and it interested me more than it did the filmmakers. They seemed more interested in making things fast, cool, and big, regardless of whether or not they could handle the scale. Even the camera couldn’t handle it, often shoving us into action that we can’t optically decipher.
It paints in very broad strokes, and at a point I came to accept an extreme level of cheesiness, without really appreciating it (“And now, I have no people.” – Sad Zod). The first 20 minutes were admittedly engaging fun, and Russell Crowe felt like the most put-together part of the film. Most of the characters were underserved, Lois Lane in particular. Everybody says she’s not just an idiot in this film, but she scarcely does anything but look pretty.
I went in hoping that Zack Snyder had maybe seen “Immortals” and emulated Tarsem’s crucial resonance of theme. Instead I felt the morals were suffocated by its inelegant, reductive soullessness. I guess I’m just never meant to like superhero movies, which is kind of sad to think about.
I agree about the soullessness. I’m not a comic reader and have no real affinity for Superman other than loving Superman Returns. But it’s shocking to me to read comments saying they appreciated the character depth, because I truly felt as though there was nothing. Lois was stripped of any human characteristics. She’s signified as a ‘modern woman’ because she is ‘good’ at her job, and she can talk dirty with the military boys. But underneath that shiny ‘new’ hood, she’s an empty cypher. I felt the same with every other supporting character. They were signifiers, not people. And that wouldn’t be so disastrous if the movie didn’t take itself so seriously.
Boo hoo haters…this movie isn’t the Donner films or Superman Returns, it’s better. It provides the huge stakes and epic qualities that should exist in a Superman film. Reeves was good, but I think Cavill provides a nuance and physicality lacking in the earlier incarnations. Also, Adams is a far better Lois Lane than either the blah average Margot Kidder or the invisible Kate Bosworth. i also really liked the interpretation of Zod here as well. And the action was simply…wow. I honestly think fans these days are far too spoiled. What exactly did you people want???
@Arash – For the record, I don’t like any of the Superman films made thus far. They’ve yet to find a note of genuine humility, for me.
@ARASH, what do you mean by “fans today are far too spoiled?” Because it sounds like you’re saying that we’re too used to seeing good movies.
What exactly are the huge stakes you are talking about, Arash? How are these stakes any more significant than what existed in the other incarnations of Superman? The difference for me was that I didn’t care about a single character in the film, and didn’t feel invested. I don’t think the film really knows what the stakes are either, because they 100% do not deal with any of the destruction caused by the confrontations in any meaningful way. It felt like a video game to me.
I agree with Duncan.
Superman Returns is pretty underrated. That’s probably the first time I ever found Lois Lane to be an interesting character. I didn’t hate Man of Steel but I do agree with some of the mentioned criticisms here.
I’m sorry but Luthor’s motivations in both Returns and the original we’re pretty ridiculous, growing islands??? Give me a break…and who the hell would think Bosworth was a good Lois Lane, she was Jake Lloyd wooden!
Wow, most polarizing movie (per comments) that ive seen on here in quite a while. Interesting.
I should be seeing it within the next few days
Gah, I wish you didn’t post these things so quickly. By the time I see it, this post will be long forgotten.
I thought it was a well written, acted and directed movie. It answered questions that had not been previously asked in earlier Superman films. I appreciated that they addressed how a child maturing with special gifts and talents while keeping those same gifts and talents a secret would struggle with coming to terms with his own identity. Remember how tough puberty was for most of us and then multiply that by a thousand while having no one to turn to who may be able to sympathize with your plight. I thought scenes between Clark and his adoptive father were especially touching thus dispelling the notion that there was no ‘humanity’ in the character development. This was not the Superman of the 70’s and thank God not the Roth Superman either. It was a new take on a character that sorely needed to be rebooted and I thought it was done very well.
Costner did nail those scenes and the flashbacks by themselves did lend some humanity to the movie, but there was a full 2+ hours of the movie that took place outside of those scenes that came of a little hollow. The emotion just got lost somewhere along the way.
Only 2 semi-terrible things about the movie: that Kevin Costner runs into a tornado to save a dog and 2) that girl next to Harry Lennix at the end who utters: “I think he was hot.” No shit, you think?
I agree with Hey Man. I thought Costner (and also Crowe) were great, but those few scenes with any emotion or meaningful character development ultimately amounted to only a few minutes within a 2+ hour movie.
I had insanely high expectations for this movie….and they were all met (soooo rare!). I LOVED this movie! Yes, there were things people could nitpick…but if you couldn’t get over those things and just enjoy the movie, you might be an @$$hole.
That’s an appropriate way to characterize people who would disagree with you.
Did Superman actually BREAK SOMEONE’S NECK?!
The implications of that method is illuminating. Take note Lex.
I really didn’t like it. As a blockbuster superhero film, it has a lot of pros – it has a different kind of hero, it’s epic in scale, it’s well crafted visuals are a delight to watch. But then it hits a snag in story and character development. I didn’t feel like there were any genuine relationships between the characters. Lois Lane was just kind of there. The whole Planet crew was ridiculous – and that whole scene dedicated to them after barely introducing any of them made no sense.
The whole backstory, and even throughout, everything felt like bullet points. Oh here’s what happened when he was 10. When he was 14. Zod did this. Zod did that. Oh, Krypton explodes. There wasn’t any fluidity or smoothness to the storytelling. It was just very jarring for me, jumping from point A to point D without hitting B and C. Also jarring was the camerawork. Shaking all the way through.
I just felt it was messy, unfocused, and haphazard, which I attribute to Zack Snyder, who I think, too, as messy, unfocused, and haphazard as a director.
Well said.
This assessment couldn’t be more accurate, in my opinion. The screenplay structure and editing are a major reason this film did not work for me.
I don’t disagree with any of this, really. One of the first things I told friends who wanted to know about the film after I saw it was that it was a mess of a screenplay, no structure, just wall-to-wall action. But, even as a writer, that didn’t bug me. I expect nuance to come later but this was a huge starting gun of spectacle and as that, I feel it worked.
Well, can’t argue with that, Kris. Hopefully the next installment is better.
@ Joe – This would be my review verbatim. Great assessment. And as Kris said, hopefully later installments will be more focused now that they don’t have to fill in all the backstory info, but as a reboot it was kind of a mess in terms of plot. I do think some of the characters have a lot of potential if they give them more to do (Lois Lane especially.)
Absolutely agree with this comment. I’m simply baffled at the comments that praise the so-called “character development” in this movie. What character development??!? I felt like I had to fill in the characters and their relationships (especially between Kent & Lois Lane) in my own head because the movie itself failed to provide it! :( As a disclaimer, I’ll admit that I was a huge fan of the Reeve films and I preferred the older incarnations of Superman in the comics, but I would have been open to liking this re-interpretation of MOS a lot more if it had provided more story and not ONLY action and CGI (both of which were admittedly dazzling, but not enough for me to like the movie as a whole).
Yep, I agree. I stopped caring about the mo is within the first hour because I could feel a connection to the characters. At some point I just accepted that I wouldn’t feel that connection and just enjoyed the movie for what it is, good but not great. Sadly it could have been great with a few minor changes.
I’ve never been a big Superman fan but I was really excited walking into this movie. I found it sort of hollow and choppy. I enjoyed most of it, it had very good qualities but just never got off the ground for me. Maybe I’ll just never be a Superman fan…or a fan of unwatchablely destructive and confusing CGI fight sequences.
A mixed bag for me. There were a number of things I liked such as Zimmer’s score, impressive visual effects and the scenes with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane. On the downside I found the narrative to be rather sloppy; it seemed like Snyder was going for the nonlinear Batman Begins approach to telling this story, but it didn’t work successfully for me here. If anything a lot of characters, especially Clark/Superman, felt very underdeveloped. I could have used more of the scenes with Costner, which gave the film a heart I felt it otherwise lacked, but I must admit that I was never bored watching the film. It’s certainly a great spectacle, but I could have used a little less carnage and a little more development. Hopefully the sequel is better.
Again agree with this comment about character development. I thought Zimmer’s score was good for the buildup and action sequences but otherwise I never got that sense of hopeful optimism that I got from John Williams’s score… I guess that’s representative of the broader style of MOS, which is very dark and gritty.. I certainly don’t want Superman to be campy but I also believe that his essence is full of hope and optimism, not dark and somber and brooding. There is a reason he’s not Batman. Anyway, hopefully the sequel will be better.
I guess I’ll preface with this: I’ve never been crazy about the Reeve/Donner films and I never saw Superman Returns. I entered Man of Steel with just about a clean of a slate that you can have, however, when it comes to this movie, it doesn’t really matter what baggage you came in with. It’s just not a very well made movie.
Spoilers ahead (duh)
I agree that it could’ve been a very good movie about fathers and sons, only they didn’t seem interested in pursuing that theme after the first hour of the movie. They skipped right through the Jonathan Kent scenes and I never felt like the chemistry or material that Kal and Jor El shared was enough to make me feel invested in their relationship. Also, you just can’t help but feel that Pa Kent is a little…illogical in what he says about keeping Clark’s secret. It’s one thing to say, “Don’t fight kids because you could really hurt them.” But to imply that he “maybe” shouldn’t have kept a school bus full of children from drowning would be totally irredeemable for a character that wasn’t being played by Kevin Costner. All I could think after that is: How stupid is he? Clearly, it’d be more of a problem if Clark was the only survivor of the crash. Either situation is going to draw attention to itself, at least the saving option comes with more lives saved and less guilt for his son.
Nothing between Kal and Jor worked because their whole scene was exposition of something we’d already seen. It was just boring.
Goyer’s script ranged from inoffensive to just plain bad in so many places. There were lines that literally made me cringe backwards into my seat and one that actually made me throw my hands up in the air. The pacing and structure of it was all wrong as well. You have Superman getting his suit in the first 30/40 minutes which is fine, but they built it up as this moment where the audience is supposed to say “Finally!” Superman has his suit and he’s flying!” But it just fell completely flat, probably because there was no real build up since the movie had pretty much just started (at least Clark’s Earth story had).
Lots of moments that were annoyingly on the nose. Clark sitting in front of the Jesus stained glass. Sinking into the skulls. C’mon. You gotta be a bit more subtle than that.
Zod was a little too…villainy for a villain. Let me explain: He showed his cards to his detriment at every turn and it just made me think he was kind of an idiot. It also was never made clear which genetic beings he would want to wipe out on Krypton (stupid people?) and it seemed like his villainous plans were divulged only so that the audience would really have a clear picture of Zod as the bad guy. Because his coup makes sense considering what we’ve been presented with and then he talks about genocide like two seconds into his presentation to Jor El and you’re just wondering: Is this guy the world’s worst villain? Even Hitler didn’t make the Holocaust a part of his original pitch. Michael Shannon, an actor I usually love, was lackluster here as he was never really given much to do except yell, which he does well, but it’s nothing I haven’t seen before done to much better effect.
Speaking of actors: Henry Cavill. Cannot tell if he is a good actor or not. He had some very good moments and more than a few moments where I felt as if the material would’ve been bad coming out of any actor, but also it didn’t seem that he had the capability to elevate bad material (a la Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man).
The ending was frustrating in a number of ways. It’s supposed to be this huge moment when Superman kills Zod (because Superman doesn’t kill I’m assuming) but he hasn’t even been Superman long enough for us to be aware of the weight of this no-kill rule AND he just probably killed thousands of people with his reckless fighting. So it didn’t really sit with me that he’d be so upset after just killing one evil dude. This might be a personal preference, but if Zack and Co really want to make this a 21st Century Superman, they should’ve dropped the Daily Planet angle. It made me so mad in its idiocy that people who definitely saw this guy fighting in Metropolis and other parts of the world, who was found so easily by a reporter, would walk into a newspaper organization with only a pair of glasses using HIS REAL NAME. One of the largest cities in the world was just destroyed, more reporters will be trying to find out who he is, they definitely will (and that’s not even considering in this day and age that some people definitely got pictures of him on their phones), and they’ll say, “Oh Clark Kent works at The Daily Planet. That secret last 2 full days!”
Anyway, wow, I’ve written too much here. Sorry for that. Thank you for anyone who took the time to read this.
Read it :) lol
and agree
@velocityknown: I know it seems ridiculous to hide Superman with just a pair of glasses, but (for better or worse) it’s a pretty well-established part of Superman mythology…so we just suspend disbelief for that one. :)
I really didn’t like the movie. It totally lacked humanity. There was no Clark Kent in this movie and it lacked for it. They were so eager to get to the earth shattering fighting that they didn’t make me care about the man. This would be like a Batman movie with no Bruce Wayne.
“This would be like a Batman movie with no Bruce Wayne.”
That’s a really good statement that I think definitely describes how I feel about this film.
The optimistic side of me hopes that their bringing out Daily Planet Clark at the end was their way of setting the stage for a better sequel with much more meaningfully developed characters (fingers crossed).
“It totally lacked humanity. There was no Clark Kent in this movie and it lacked for it.”
I keep hearing this and it’s absolute total nonsense. The movie is about a man struggling between two heritages, who identifies, ultimately, with humanity. “I grew up in Kansas, General. I’m as American as it gets.” “What was I supposed to do, let them die?”
The movie is awash in humanity. And frankly, Clark Kent isn’t what you should be looking for for humanity. He’s more alien than Superman, frankly, because he’s a complete facade.
If you have issue with numbing action, fine, but I don’t think a real case can be made for the film lacking humanity.
I have a feeling there’s a directors cut out there that will balance out the mind numbing action and give stronger emotional resonance to various scenes such as that awkward perry white scene.
I think what some may be trying to offer when saying that the film lacks’ humanity’ is that the film feels devoid of genuine human emotion, in that the interactions between characters, and the declaration of their emotions, feels flat. In my opinion, it is not enough for the actors to utter the lines that you mentioned, Kris, to constitute/signify emotion. I did not feel any connection between the actors and these lines, or between the actors themselves. And I felt the film didn’t know how to position these lines of dialogue within the film in a way that properly communicated the necessary emotion heft.
And I feel the complete opposite.
Some pleasant surprises in some areas, some cringe worthy surprises in others. Cavil wasnt as stoic and stone faced as the trailers indicated, and that was great. I think the montage like first hour should have been more focused, but I get what they were trying to do, but it never felt like something was gradually building, rather that the sames lessons were learned over and over. When Superman finally put on the suit there were so many wise words and sporadic heroics that I wasn’t phased, and it came with so much fake skepticism that it was just too obvious for him to don the mantle.
Yeah, those are my problems with it. Its a great montage-y first hour but with too much of a repetitive conflict. Young Clark certainly has a good scene where he questions who he is and what he should do, but then he has another, and another. Maybe it could have been subtler and less obviously spoken to the audiance by the characters? I don’t know, those lines may have been good but something about that just doesn’t feel right.
Then it goes from samples of his life into straight story. That didn’t feel right either. From there it was firing on all cylinders. Batman Begins may be similar, but this structure worked for that because the rumble with the League of Shadows directly tied into the themes of fear, and place. Batman learned a lesson. Supermans idea of identity seemed to have already been put to rest the moment he put on the suit, maybe a little before.
It all seems negative, but I’m only down in it because I liked mostly everything I saw, but it just didn’t mix terribly well. And the action really was the best thats ever come out of a superhero movie. One more gripe though, Superman himself must have killed at least a couple hundred thousand in that last battle. Seriously, Metropolis after Man of Steel looks worse then New York after Avengers.
Anywho, I think critics might have had a tougher time because the Snyder and co. felt a little too comfortable with fantasy. We’re fine with bizzaro creatures and worlds and planets, but a modern Nolan esque superhero take comes with expectations, fair or not. I’m not saying I agree with automatically writing a film off for that reason, but its very understandable if broad fantasy turns people off.
I didn’t like it. This Superman has only a whiff of the majesty and nobility that the character embodies. It’s a very drab, humorless, and colorless film, much like Nolan’s Batman series. I appreciate that the filmmakers tried create a fresh reboot for the character, but this sombre, overly serious(even pretentious) film bored me to tears with way too much over-the-top super-destructo shaky-cam action at the expense of story and character. The Lois/Clark romance was even less developed and less believable than Thor/Jane, and that is pretty bad.
I actually cringed in my seat when Superman and Lois Lane kissed because there had been no development of their characters or relationship prior to that point. Like the previous commenter said, it was just a bunch of bullet points. Meet and speak briefly. Unexpected rescue. Passionate kiss. Huh?? Where the heck was the dialogue, the witty banter, the intellectual challenge, the feeling?? This movie is surviving sheerly on visuals–i.e., fantastic action and CGI (and, as other commenters have suggested, decent acting by a tragically under-used cast based on a truly poor-quality script by Goyer).
I liked it better than the Avengers, which I also liked but didn’t love. I thought the action was thrilling and Cavill was a great Superman. People must understand that this is a new interpretation, and any comparison to other incarnations is silly and useless. There is more darkness here, but I also feel it is a better fit for our post 9/11 world. I also feel Amy Adams is the closest they have come to a viable Lois Lane. Go see it, it’s a big fun popcorn flick in the truest sense.
Okay, I admit I didn’t like MOS as a whole, but there were definitely several positive aspects: the action/fight sequences were fantastic (some were so magnificent that they felt like choreographed artistic performances) and mind-blowingly amazing CGI. Great casting; Cavill is a great Superman, Amy Adams is actually a believable Lois Lane (infinitely better than Kate Bosworth), Crowe and Costner were great of course, and (despite bucking tradition) I actually thought Laurence Fishburne made a decent Perry White. :)
There is so much potential here, I have high hopes for the sequel. And despite liking Donner’s films as a whole, I actually never liked his take on Lex Luthor, so I’m really looking forward to a fresh interpretation of Luthor’s character that is hopefully more faithful to the comics.
I loved Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead remake, one of my fave movies ever. It was dark, exciting, but realistic and emotional. Sarah Polley is one of my top three fave female actors. The scene where she says goodbye to the everyman dude and he blows his head off was very emotional for a zombie flick mainly due to the two actors. That movie had, heart, intelligence and depth. Snyder was not a writer of that movie but having amazing actors to work with, Snyder played a part in making that movie compelling and it carried a thrilling tension throughout the whole movie.
In Man of Steel, all of what made his Dawn of the Dead brilliant and compelling is missing. He has great actors, many of them Oscar worthy but none of them had any emotion or gravitas and certainly none were compelling or had any real emotional connection to each other. I mainly saw the movie for Michael Shannon and Amy Adams, they are two of the best actors around (for my taste anyway). None of the performances were cringe-worthy but Cavill displayed no real emotion or demonstrated any kind of charisma where you think yeah this guy IS Superman. I don’t blame Snyder at all for how mostly dreadful this film was, he has proven how good he can be. Cavill could not measure up to be the definitive Superman and by Nolan and Goyer trying to turn Superman’s creation mythology into the darkness and torment of their already established Batman mythos, it just doesn’t work. Everything about this movie wreaks of the fascist, soul-less corporate suits who rule or rather RUIN all Hollywood movies these days.
The opening on Krypton was ok but rather flat because there is no heart or reason for us to care what is happening. Nolan and Goyer tried to add some flourish to the already 75 year old mythos of Superman and his origins but very little of it is original, it is almost completely derivative of Donner’s superior version except for the brutal and unncessary end to Jor-El. Even though Shannon was excellent in this opening, it added nothing new to what was already executed by Donner in a more emotional and superior way which was made perfect by John William’s score. The opening scene was also derivative of Star Wars but with really terrible 3D and inferior CGI work. Considering it has been 35 years since Donner’s masterpiece, the scene where the space ship flies past the moon and earth was just laughable and cheap, that is what 250 million bucks buys you! Sad.
As mentioned, William’s score in Donners Superman I and II were about half the reason why his versions are superior and still stand up to today’s analysis and scrutiny. The score in Man of Steel was just terrible. No majesty to it, nothing emotional about it, nothing that really stood out, just bombastic noise is what it is. Compared to the Dark Knight, this score was just dreadful and I never care to learn or remember what was involved in the execution of this noise.
As for Nolan, this movie is his second Grand Canyon sized hole on his resume after The Dark Knight Rises which was also a huge mess and disaster I will not go into right now.
Nolan and Goyer have definitely lost it with the terrible concepts and screenplay for Man of Steel. And again I see the Warner Bros suits dirty hands all over this mess. As other critics have mentioned the whole movie is just one disaster after another with the volume turned up to 200 in terms of the terrible score and the constant battles and explosions which serve no real purpose except just to blow shit up, there was no real climax to the movie since every scene was a CLIMAX but with no real purpose or advancement to the story. Safe to say by the final battle with Supes and Zod, I really did not care what happened since I was assaulted non stop for two hours before with only a few minutes of respite.
The 3D was no doubt some of the worst I have scene, nothing really popped out or was able to since Snyder shot the movie in the hand held format so pretty much the whole movie was shaky and had his extreme close ups which was terrible in IMAX 3d which is how I saw it. It seemed like besides being incredibly dark due to the terribly rendered 3d they clearly never compensated for the darkness of the 3d glasses. So after this experience I will never see any movie that wasn’t filmed in 3d. So besides the bombastic noise of the score, you are left entirely disoriented by the darkness of the poor 3d rendering and left disoriented by the shaky cam, which is about 80% of the whole film. I will be seeing the movie in a couple weeks again in 2d after I get over the assault on my senses of seeing it in the terribly rendered 3d imax.
I could go on and on with how terrible this movie was but again I don’t blame the actors or Snyder, it is the suits in Hollywood who are corporate, fascist and soul-less. It is no wonder these same suits fired Donner for Superman II since he knows what good films are about: relationships, heart, and intelligence! which most movies these days have none of, and have not for the past decade at least.
Totally agree with your comments about Williams’s score. I heard that he was disappointed that his score wouldn’t be used at least in some way in MOS, and I was too (you can’t beat that theme song!). Zimmer’s score is definitely lacking in majesty/nobility, emotion, and depth (there was a certain sense of uplifting hope you felt in Williams’s score)–but, then again, that lack of meaningfulness/feeling is representative of the movie as a whole…
Probably the worst comic book/action movie I have ever seen. The lead wasn’t really a lead as he didn’t say much and was never really fleshed out; an underwear model in a superman suit. Everything else was just CGI action (a bad version of avatar/transformers). This is really a C rated action movie for dumb people. Fortunately for WB and those that stand to get a paycheck from this terrible movie, the majority of the population are dumb people who will flock to this garbage. WB wins.
Hey Pete eat a Snickers. You get d*ckish and start insulting people by calling them dumb when you’re hungry.
Better?
Who the heck is Arash? Its supposed to be from THE Diego Ortiz. And now I want a snickers.
I thought it was … OK, but I’ve never seen another Superman movie or read a comic, and I felt very unconnected to all the characters. I didn’t feel like any of the characters were given much room to establish themselves, so any moment that hinged on me feeling emotional or tense about what was happening to them really fell flat. I don’t have really any sense at all of Lois Lane, for example, which is a shame.
This felt like the third chapter in a trilogy as opposed to the first, if you know what I mean. It was a lot of (well-executed) action beats that assumed I already had an affinity and an attachment to the characters that I just didn’t. I know every one is on a crusade against origin stories, but this really crystallized for me that I need those in order to really get invested. I just didn’t have a clear picture of anyone. It also felt incredibly grand and epic, and I really think it would have been a good idea to build to something huge like the DESTRUCTION of Metropolis over the course of a series. What do they do in a second movie at this point? How much bigger can they really go without repeating themselves? They’re already repeating the climax of Transformers 3.
All that being said, if the plan behind MOS was to make the die hards happy by largely skipping an origin story and assuming that there were enough people who didn’t need that to make the film a success, then by all means. I’m not a comic book movie person, really, so if they aren’t trying to hook me in then more power to them. I guess there’s enough people out there who will like this approach.
I liked it, but I left underwhelmed. I wasn’t really emotionally invested in any of the characters, and there was no chemistry between Superman and Lois. When they kissed, I just thought… really? I think I might have superhero fatigue or just “city being destroyed” fatigue. I sat there through the last hour thinking, “I’ve seen this before.” My favorite part of the movie was Russell Crowe. Any time he showed up, it seemed like the movie perked up. I didn’t really have a problem with the “lots of people must be getting killed” criticism until afterwards. I know Superman isn’t supposed to kill people, but if he would’ve snapped Zod’s neck earlier, he could’ve saved thousands of lives. Just seems weird to put so many people in danger instead of just taking the guy out.
Armond White thinks this is The Godfather of superhero movies. His review is quite an interesting read if anyone on here hasn’t seen it yet.
There was much I liked about “Man of Steel”….but….
I’m tired of the repetitive, relentless Destructoporn of metropolitan centers and their skyscrapers in this kind of movie. It’s been done. Overdone. And has become a Hollywood meme that is insulting in its bombastic unoriginality and downright offensive in its glib exploitation of 9/11 imagery.
Considering how beautiful and intelligent some parts of “Man of Steel” are, it is particularly disappointing to realize just how unoriginal and ripped off from other films just about ALL of the (overlong) action scenes are, not just the “9/11” Destructoporn that especially pissed me off…
I guess I could go with the “critical consensus,” of the narcissistic Internet culture and say the movie was “hollow.” Or all style, no substance. Which is laughable because most of the navel-gazing, soft handed creatures that write for and frequent this site wouldn’t recognize substance if smacked them square in the face ala this new iteration of Superman.
I give the movie a solid B. It’s a competent start to a new series that has some holes in it. It was cheesy in some moments and profoundly moving in others. Cavill plays a lost Clark Kent because he’s not superman yet and has to be confronted by a relentless soldier in Zod who suffers from no such identity crisis. Who superman turns out to be will become clearer in the sequels I’m sure.
Probably too many characters, moving parts and one too many action sequences, but still very entertaining. Interested to see the next one. And no offense to Brandon Routh but Henry Cavill pulls off the suit and character way better.
People cant seem to grasp the fact that this is not the camp superman that was portrayed in the Christopher Reeves films. Take this superman for what it is, not what it “should be…..BOOOOM!!!
Eh. I was let down. Goyer’s script this time around was just…..bad.
Liked it reservedly. For me it’s in Rises/Prometheus territory. I thought narratively it moved so fast it didn’t let anything emotional sink in, but in the end I felt it was some sort of equivalent exchange for the spectacle it had to offer. It seriously left me wondering how could they top this for a sequel. They’d have to nuke an entire city or blow up Mars or something.
Overall, it’s fun and fine, but pretty shallow.
for two thirds of this movie, i would say it had a chance to surpass the first original two. the beginnig on Krypton was fantastic. the flashbacks with his parents and his growing up were moving. but the last third was incoherent and descended into rather conventional michael bayism bang bang shoot em up. it was quite incoherent. plus there were few places of wonder. the parts that really took my breath away was like when he was learning to fly, and when he flew over the planet, again, breathtaking, it had wonder that you really need for these blockbuster films to transcend. but it needed more of those moments. at least 3 or 4 more.
so its get a solid 8/10 which shows you how much i enjoyed the bits that work, cause the end was kinda meh.
and of course dude aint as good as Christopher Reeve, its like asking someone to be better than Brando. Reeve is alwys gonna be the unbeatable standard.
A 6 out of 10. Hopefully it won’t go any less than that. Might check it out on dvd. Goyer’s script is no where near the Batman Begins script. Clark feels like a cipher and after that first fight in Smallville, it got old surprisingly. Hoping the next film will have a smear campaign against Superman from Lex considering the damage done to Metropolis and the potential mistrust there might be for Superman. If they do that they can redeem a bit of that 3rd act in this film.
I absolutely loved it. It was an emotional roller coaster and just plain awesome. I was very happy with the music as well. It struck all the right chords for the movie and choked me up a bit when I’d hear it play at certain points in the movie. I think it sucks that some people didn’t get it. 57% at Rotten Tomatoes? I just don’t understand. The message of the movie about fathers and manhood and doing the right thing no matter how hard it is and what it will cost you. I’m getting worked up just talking about it. I’m with Drew on this one. Unbelievably good and my favorite Superman movie.
For some reason, when I click on “2” or next, it doesn’t go to the next page of comments. Only way to see them is to post this comment (and hope the problem gets fixed).
It’s fixed. Thanks!
I liked Cavill as a Superman and I like the background parts with Costner and Crowe. What seemed crazy was when Yelly-Zod came in. As with sci-fi and fantasy, it’s the unnecessary details that derails the storyline. What’s up with the face mask? The singularity (star trek) and black holes (Avengers!)? Superman as a hocrux?
Good points, just shows how much Nolan steals whole pieces from other films.
This movie had all the right pieces to be a GREAT Superman movie, but the way they were put together ended up being really disappointing. The decision to structure Superman’s childhood in flashbacks throughout the movie made the entire thing feel disjointed and robbed me of any emotional connection to Clark. We spend more time watching him bum around than getting to know what kind of person he is and why he’s doing the things he’s doing. There’s no sense of momentum that everything that’s happened to him is building to him becoming Superman. The moment when he steps out in the suit doesn’t feel earned and ends up being very anti-climatic. Batman Begins applied a similar structure, but those flashbacks were drawn out and told a story that put us in Wayne’s shoes. Man of Steel just gave us short little snippets. Man of Steel was more concerned about destruction and mayhem than character development or building a story. There also is no trace of wit, charm, or romance — things that define Superman. A big missed opportunity.
I loved it! Can’t wait to see it again. I don’t know why the haters hate it. And no, regardless of the Nolan connection, I didn’t expect Man of Steel to be anything in the vein of Batman.
Man of Steel is popcorn movie fun, and Diane Lane, Russell Crowe ( a nice comeback for him ) , and Kevin Costner gave the most moving performances. The juror is still out on Henry Cavill.
Amy Adams has talent, but she was only ‘ okay ” – no charisma, no allure, and no strong presence. Bloggers and film critics love to over-praise everything she does. Adams was average and annoying in ” The Master ” and ” Doubt” – didn’t deserve Oscar nominations. But, I will always love her turns in ” Junebug ” and ” Enchanted .”
I enjoyed “Man of Steel” very much and want to address some of the complaints I’ve heard. First, the editing and pacing of the movie was brisk, but for me it was easy to follow. Each scene had purpose and moved the plot of the story along. You knew what each major character was doing and why because it was explained in the script/film:
1) Clark looking for purpose and clues to his heritage = Traveling the world working on odd jobs.
2) Clark ending up at the military encampment in Canada = He overheard the Canadian officers talking about the anomaly/ship which was being investigated.
3) Jor-El’s consciousness aboard the ancient scout ship and later on Zod’s ship = Inserting the command key (the one with house of El’s crest) allowed Jor-El to “pop” up.
4) Flashback scenes = These were positioned in a way to give us glimpses of Clark’s struggles without bogging down the story with a predictably linear and, possibly, lengthy beginning. Three of the four (yes, that’s it) flashback scenes related to the current scene before it. For example, Clark in the ocean equals Clark’s memory of feeling isolated and Martha telling him to isolate sounds like he’s on an island.
5) The reason Zod asks Lois to board the ship = He, like the rest of the world, knew Lois had information on Kal-El’s human identity. Lois apologizes to Kal-El/Clark after they escape Zod’s ship because they probed her mind and gained information on his human identity. Hence, they arrive at the Kent farm shortly afterward looking for the Codex.
6) Clark and Lois’ kiss = They had developed the beginnings of a friendship by the time they kissed. Lois had tracked him down and kept his secret out of integrity. She was willing to risk her career to protect his identity. He in turn appreciated her “believing” in him as he states at one point. They also had some physical attraction (see the flirtatious smiles they flash at one another in the interrogation room).
In summary, I can see why they kissed:
1) Lois – He’s saved her three times from death. He’s brave and strong. He’s hot!
2) Kal-El/Clark – She kept his identity a secret, risking her reputation and career. She’s shown courage (e.g., boarding Zod’s ship willingly). She’s cute!
Character development, especially for Kal-El/Clark, was not lacking. We see some development for the supporting characters like Zod, Lois and the Kents but since this movie is about Kal-El/Clark/Superman, he’s going to be the main focus. As mentioned before, the flashbacks help us see into his character. As does scenes of him saving the people on the oil rig. We also see him struggling with his powers as a child and teenager. Should he use his powers to save his fellow classmates from drowning or should he beat up a bully? We see the heroic side of his nature before – and as – he becomes Superman.
This movie was full of heart and humanity contrary to some arguments. Watching Lara struggle with giving up her newborn son was heart wrenching. And then on top of that, her husband is murdered and she is left alone as Krypton explodes. My eyes were watering at that sequence alone. Each scene of young Clark displayed his emotional struggles of trying to understand his powers and what to do with them. His scenes with his parents, Jonathon and Martha, were also heart wrenching and heart warming. As an adult, we see him finally embracing both sides of his Kryptonian nature and his human nuture. Both sides collide in that final confrontation with Zod. Kal-El/Clark is forced to make a decision that is difficult and causes him extreme anguish. How can anyone not sympathize?
In addition, the movie had a realistic and darker tone than the Marvel superhero movies which is just another approach. It doesn’t make it wrong. Just because our hero isn’t constantly spouting witty one-liners like Tony Stark/Iron Man doesn’t make this movie a downer. While being realistic, there were brief moments of humor and levity: Clark trashing the trucker’s truck. Lois warning “Joe”, really Clark, to be careful with her bags because they’re heavy. Faora and Colonel Hardy’s ongoing flirtation of wills and skill.
This movie was all about hope and I loved it.