Tell us what you thought of ‘Oblivion’

04.21.13 5 years ago 16 Comments

I’m out in LA for a wedding this week so I haven’t gotten around to seeing Tom Cruise’s latest, “Oblivion,” from “TRON Legacy” director Joseph Kosinski. The film is shaping up to be one of the star’s biggest box office debuts, which is saying a lot. I’ve heard a bunch of different reactions and despite the negative takes, I’m still looking forward to settling in and seeing the movie soon.

For now, though, tell us what you thought of it. Is it a great new sci-fi entry? Does Cruise’s work touch his best? Or is it, well, not so much? Let us know in the comments section and feel free to vote in our poll below.

