Tell us what you thought of ‘Oblivion’

I’m out in LA for a wedding this week so I haven’t gotten around to seeing Tom Cruise’s latest, “Oblivion,” from “TRON Legacy” director Joseph Kosinski. The film is shaping up to be one of the star’s biggest box office debuts, which is saying a lot. I’ve heard a bunch of different reactions and despite the negative takes, I’m still looking forward to settling in and seeing the movie soon.
For now, though, tell us what you thought of it. Is it a great new sci-fi entry? Does Cruise’s work touch his best? Or is it, well, not so much? Let us know in the comments section and feel free to vote in our poll below.
The less you know about Oblivion, the better. I found it to be a compelling SF story with loads of mystery, atmosphere, and very cool remote landscape vistas. I understand why others might be cranky, but I was utterly entertained. I can’t tell you anything about it without spoiling it, so I’ll say I thought the story was written well enough, acted very well, and I was captivated. It’s a story of identity, longing, and lies and truth. 4 / 5
I kept thinking all the time: “There is no way they’ll wrap everything up until the end” and “I can’t believe I’ll now have to buy a ticket for Oblivion part II”. By the end, I was surprised that the story had a proper end and that I didn’t think like the end was rushed or something like that.
I also wouldn’t mind to see more of Morgan Freeman and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on screen, to be honest. I don’t think I’ll remember anything about this movie in a couple of months but I actually enjoyed it. It was way better than “Prometheus”.
Duncan Jones should sue.
It’s not particularly great, but nor is it particularly awful. The visuals supply much of the WOW-factor, but the story, characters, and deeper meaning aren’t as streamlined. It beleaguers along, stunning occasionally, but it ultimately dies well.
That’s pretty much how I feel. “Oblivion” is your textbook mediocre sci-fi flick: a first act that’s interesting in its world-building; a second act that strains under the weight of convoluted plot mechanics; and a third act that’s basically a series of increasingly elaborate explosions. The fact that there are no interesting characters to connect with really hurts the movie; at least “Prometheus” had David.
It sure is pretty, though.
Wow. My thoughts exactly. Good on ya’ Duncan
I won’t post one of my typically long mini-reviews. All I will say is that Oblivion is my fav. studio movie of the year. I don’t understand how we as a movie culture have begun to turn our noses up at beautifully written and impeccably designed genre fare if they don’t somehow “reinvent the wheel”. Cruise gives one of his best performances, Riseborough is stunning. M83’s Anthony Gonzalez provides a very interesting score that only builds upon the already JAWDROPPING production design. There were multiple moments where certain frames left my heart racing from their beauty, so pleasing they could almost be framed and put on a wall. I can’t speak highly enough about this film. See it in IMAX.
Didn’t like it. I dug how enigmatic and how stylish it was at first, but then everything had to be neatly explained and resolved. Pretty much by the time the credits come there is nothing left unanswered — this isn’t a bad thing precisely, but it makes it so just one viewing is all you need to fully grasp everything the movie shows you.
Not to mention just how bluntly it borrows so many ideas and scenes from many classic sci-fi movies. That’s not such a bad thing, I know it might as well be another way to pay tribute to them… but this doesn’t help the movie to stand out on its own. Everything is explained plainly, and everything else has been seen before. To me, it’s one of those “it had potential, until…” kind of movies.
Oblivion is an OUTSTANDING movie, with a great Sci-Fi story, lots of twists and turns, great special effects, and Tom Cruise did a fantastic job as the lead.
Average at best .. very slow start .. great visuals .. ok “twist” if u didn’t see it coming … Minority Report is still better.
SPOILER ALERT: It’s the sort of movie in which, conveniently, there is oxygen for people to breathe in outer space, and your nemesis will patiently continue a conversation with you so that you have time to construct a nuclear device with which to blow up your nemesis. To be honest, I didn’t mind that the movei was derivative. I did, however, object to its being inscrutable at times. I understand that sci-fi is hard to plot for a lot of reasons, many of them relating to the issue of plausibility. But I don’t think the solution is to rush past plot holes so no one notices. I say this as someone who loves “Blade Runner,” which has its own plot holes (for example, why is that guy doing the interviewing at the beginning of the movie so blase about security?).
I liked it.
Andrea Riseborough is the standout.
Am I the only with that has a problem with this plagiarizing Moon? Did you people see Moon? It’s not that obscure.
It borrows from a lot more than just Moon, I thought.
Appalling. Filmmaking bankruptcy of the highest order. Not a single moment is new or original or unique. And it doesn’t even make sense when you truly look at its internal logic.