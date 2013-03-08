Tell us what you thought of ‘Oz the Great and Powerful’

I’m slowly making my way back to movie-watching mode after the onslaught of awards season. You need a palette-cleanser in the immediate wake of such craziness. And one of the biggest films of the year, Sam Raimi’s “Oz the Great and Powerful,” is hitting theaters this week after a rather sluggish start for 2013 at multiplexes. (Seriously, there may be good little films in this and that nook and/or cranny, but I walked past a marquee the other day and got immediately depressed. It’s dreary out there.)

I haven’t yet seen Raimi’s spin on the Emerald City with James Franco leading the charge, but I’ve heard good and bad, to say the least. In his review HitFix’s Drew McWeeny wrote “there’s enough genuine wonder to make this work where [‘Alice in Wonderland,’ an inevitable comparison point] failed, and it honors the world that Frank L. Baum first created instead of trying to rebuild it into something it’s not.” Others weren’t so kind. I’ll let you be the judge of that. So when and if you get around to seeing the film this weekend, give us your take in the comments section and vote in our new poll below!