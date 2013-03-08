Tell us what you thought of ‘Oz the Great and Powerful’

I’m slowly making my way back to movie-watching mode after the onslaught of awards season. You need a palette-cleanser in the immediate wake of such craziness. And one of the biggest films of the year, Sam Raimi’s “Oz the Great and Powerful,” is hitting theaters this week after a rather sluggish start for 2013 at multiplexes. (Seriously, there may be good little films in this and that nook and/or cranny, but I walked past a marquee the other day and got immediately depressed. It’s dreary out there.)
I haven’t yet seen Raimi’s spin on the Emerald City with James Franco leading the charge, but I’ve heard good and bad, to say the least. In his review HitFix’s Drew McWeeny wrote “there’s enough genuine wonder to make this work where [‘Alice in Wonderland,’ an inevitable comparison point] failed, and it honors the world that Frank L. Baum first created instead of trying to rebuild it into something it’s not.” Others weren’t so kind. I’ll let you be the judge of that. So when and if you get around to seeing the film this weekend, give us your take in the comments section and vote in our new poll below!
As we all know Jan-April is pretty awful in terms of wide releases. If you’re in NY though you have a few options. Like Someone in Love, Stoker, The Gatekeepers, Lore and No (among others) are all playing right now.
I noted there were diamonds in the rough. This year’s dumping ground has felt particularly miserable, though.
Yeah I just wanted to point out some of the specific diamonds. Of course as noted unless you are in a city like LA or NY you’re only option probably is indeed, Oz the Great and Powerful.
Liked it! Though it was a bit diffuse with its characters. All but James Franco come and go very abruptly through the narrative, but they all have their one unique moments to themselves.
It kinda emits a bit of a “classy classic” feeling, too — it doesn’t try to reinvent the story with selfawareness or hipness, but instead, it refreshes the charisma while keeping things intact. Alice in Wonderland might be an easy comparison because of how big and vibrant both their worlds are in 3D, but I’d draw a more apt comparison to Mirror Mirror, as they share close levels of magical whimsy, updated charm and some bits of dark here-and-there.
That said, I can see this movie getting the same three nods as ‘Alice’. The setting and the characters are all very creatively designed, and the 3D is a pleasant joy to the eyes, being used so intelligently — it escapes the black & white frames, and then it tours you along the yellow brick road, on and above it. Lovely little thing, overall.
Quite disappointed. The first half feels vibrant, alive and has a unique sense of humour. Then, after Oz meets Glinda, I felt like the entire movie fell apart. Poorly paced, and lacking in any type of wonder. The four leads all feel like they are starring in different movies. There isn’t any tangible chemistry between any of them. Franco relates better to the two CGI characters than he does any of the women. I was especially let down by Kunis and Weisz. Their characters are underwritten, even by family fantasy film standards. If only Raimi had brought the sense of unpredicatability to this that he did Drag Me To Hell. Not a total waste of time, but nothing really memorable besides a few throwaway lines and some nicely composed shots (in particular, the long shot in silhouette as they all try to save Oz from teetering off the cliff).
Just got home from Dead Man Down, and I, shockingly, enjoyed this far more than Oz.
The ok but that was because of the way too good performances of Rachel Weisz, who steals the film with her fun performance and Michelle Williams, who does wonders with her goodie, goodie role. James Franco and Mila Kunis were miscast to the point of being a capital offense.
While I also thought Franco and Kinis were miscast, I still liked what Franco was bringing to the table, so to speak.
@ CAROL~
I found Michelle Williams to be one- dimensional and monotone. Once Glenda was introduced. the movie got to be very very long and seemed never ending. As a viewer I kept waiting for the film to end, thinking it would get better but it never did.
Didn’t quite like it, but didn’t hate it. I liked Mila Kunis and Rachel Weisz quite a bit, and thought they were the best parts of the movie. The film could have used more witch on witch action, IMHO. James Franco was the letdown for me. He just didn’t seem convincing as a showman, nor as flawed as his character should have been at the beginning (in order to make his redemption more significant at the end.) Nice production design and nostalgic kicks though.
I can’t bring myself to see this. I just feels . . . wrong. I think I’ll check out some on demand/netflix movies that I’ve been meaning to catch up on. All suggestions welcome!
The little gems are out there, but wide films, there has been nothing good except Side Effects. The movies by once respectable directors (Parker-Hackford, Safe Haven-Hallstrom, Jack the Giant Killer-Singer, and Oz- Raimi) have all bombed and aren’t very good.
The gems to look into include Inside Satan (Dumont), Like Someone in Love (Kiarostami), Beyond the Hills (Mingui), War Witch (Nguyen), Happy Valley: A Year in the Taiga (Herzog), No (Larrain), Lore (Shoreland), Caesar Must Die (The Tavianis), Nights Across the Street (Ruiz) and The Gatekeepers. Of Course though, unless you live in NY or LA, you probably have only gotten one or two of these so far.
Chicago has gotten most of those.
Safe Haven and Oz definitely haven’t bombed. Haven’t and probably will never see Safe Haven but I think it’s funny that hallstrom has become to Nicholas Sparks what Justin Lin is to Fast and Furious
While they haven’t bombed financially, they have bombed critically and artistically, which are much more important to me.
Nope. You said bombed and aren’t very good, which would mean the same thing using that definition.
Also you can’t really use the term bomb in terms of artistry since it’s really subjective and bomb is usually an objective metaphor.
Not that I’m really disagreeing with you, just giving you a hard time.
Is this only being released in 3D? I’d like to see it but I won’t support 3D movies.
Watch Oz in 2D and save your money on those 3d glasses.
Yeah…movies are never only released in 3D.
Raimi fans should check it out in 3D since he has always loved throwing things at the camera though the action and cinematography isn’t exciting enough to take advantage of it all the way through.
When Mila dropped her gown in front of the mirror in her bedroom, staring in awe of her naked body and slowly touching every inch with her magic wand while her two sisters hid in her closet in hopes of finding the reasons for her emotional outbursts of wickedness.
Her sisters overcome the sight of their normally reserved sister tenderly caressing her perky lungwarts begin to caress each others lungwarts and begin to kiss without thinking in 3D and I wake up, my hands sticky from soda and click my dirty converse three times wishing that i would be transported to a theater that was showing this film instead of the human skid mark on the underwear of life James Franco.
Sticky with…oh, soda, got it.
Loved it. Furthermore, I am convinced that most critics have it out for these type of big budget family film special effect extravaganzas.
Is this movie the pinacle of superb filmmaking with exceptional storytelling? Well, no.
But what it did was provide me a vibrant, wholly imaginative 2 hours of entertainment.
-James Franco gave Oz a goofy charm that I quite enjoyed.
-Rachel Weisz, Michelle Williams, and Mila Kunis all have their moments to shine.
-Loved Franco’s sidekick monkey. Brought lots of laughs from he audience.
-And the china doll girl was really adorable; and so well done from a visual effects standpoint.
There was even a moment near the end btwn. Franco and Williams (behind the curtain) that made me teary eyed.
I also thought the movie did a great job tying-in certain subplots and narrative connections that would surface later in the 1939 film.
And the way in which Franco rigs his “magic” in the climax, I thought was genius.
I dont really understand the criticisms that this film was incoherent.
The opening credits of Oz are very cleverly done. So right for a prequel with early 40 s cinima -charm . The story line was great and computer generated effect were second to none. Mia Kunis was engaging , so was Zach Braff. The big elephant in the Emerald room ( that no one will mention) is Franco . You sit there watching the story unfold and you’re thinking. “DeCaprio could have pulled this off so much better.”
Actually there are a dozen other male stars who could’ve done a muchbetter job in the lead role. Franco was not the only miscast character. Glenda played by Michelle Williams was milquetoast.
I know Disney is creating a franchise of OZ but the first instament left something to be disired ……..meaning forget you have a brain and ignore the main charactor. I give it a c+
While I dont necessarily disagree, does a main character have to be the Be All End All in enjoying a movie?
I agree with JJ1. I wasn’t expecting such a family film, but it was fine for what it was. I don’t have an inbuilt disdain for films that are aimed at children or families.
James Franco was a good choice for the lead role. One thing that’s clear about Franco is that he does have a good heart, and that’s the backbone of the story. We also believe that he’s clever enough to have bursts of mechanical invention, but self-absorbed enough to miss some important things. He has kind moments too, and he’s not frightening. I think he’ll be a hit with kids.
I was bored quite a bit (and admittedly tired), but I perked up whenever the 1939 classic was quoted or referenced. Those moments were clever and thrilling. Visual FX/Production design: B+. Mila Kunis is the standout of the three witches, and Franco is a conundrum. So often he just seems out of place in this film, but when the whole thing is over you’re pleased that they didn’t make a more conventional casting choice. Because he’s a good, if often wrong, actor.
I completely agree about being bored. Halfway through, the magic just dies out and the movie seems to go on autopilot.
I too just can’t give in to see this even tho I want to and know its not a remake. But It’s like forget the ever loving 1939 Judy Garland classic and like this better. Unfair of me but that’s how I feel.
I had a good time.
Raimi only seemed half interested in the movie: the aspect ratio-based 3D effects and an action finale based on old school magic tricks.
The rest of the movie almost gets by on the Joe Roth blockbuster gloss. The CGI china doll looked pretty great though.
The main problem was the script: was it a buddy story with the monkey, a love story with Glinda, an origin story of the Wicked Witch (there was a three hour musical that gets condensed into five minutes here)? Basically all and none.