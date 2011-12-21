Tell us what you thought of ‘The Adventures of Tintin’

#Steven Spielberg
12.21.11 7 years ago 19 Comments

The other big release mid-week is Steven Spielberg’s “The Adventures of Tintin.” By now, I think I’ve made it clear that I’m an enthusiastic fan of the experience this movie is. I went so far as to include it on my top 10 list, after all. But there are certainly detractors, and I imagine our readership is full of plenty opinions from both sides. So now that the film has made its way to domestic theaters, it’s time to solicit those opinions. If/when you get around to the film, come on back here and give us your take on The Beard’s latest.

TOPICS#Steven Spielberg
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSIn Contentionsteven spielbergThe Adventures of Tintin

