Tell us what you thought of ‘The Adventures of Tintin’

The other big release mid-week is Steven Spielberg’s “The Adventures of Tintin.” By now, I think I’ve made it clear that I’m an enthusiastic fan of the experience this movie is. I went so far as to include it on my top 10 list, after all. But there are certainly detractors, and I imagine our readership is full of plenty opinions from both sides. So now that the film has made its way to domestic theaters, it’s time to solicit those opinions. If/when you get around to the film, come on back here and give us your take on The Beard’s latest.
It was great fun, and the one Morocco shot was amazing but that’s about it. It really needed to slow down from time to time. But I have to watch it again in 2D as I found the 3D to be rather distracting and unnecessary. I went back and watched the trailer and it just feels right in 2D
I agree with you, Kris. Unabashedly joyous and fun, the film is a technical marvel and filled with imagination and verve. I loved it. Perhaps the most purely entertaining film of the year.
Fantastic! So creative and fresh, and uses the medium to the fullest. Only disappointment is the end fight could have been better.
The flashbacks and the Bagghar chase – both will be seen as some of the very best scenes Spielberg has done. Kahn deserves an Oscar nom as well.
I really don’t get the complaints about the fact there’s no character arc. Did they miss Haddock’s turmoil and revelation? Speaking of which, Serkis continues to be the man.
i absolutely loved it from beginning to end. The most fun I’ve had watching a movie this year. I honestly can put this film right up there with some of spielbergs best films. its def in my top 5 of 2011. can’t wait to go see it again
Tintin isn’t merely a masterpiece, it is among the absolute best directed/executed films I have ever seen. I am not exaggerating. There is more detail, confidence and creativity in virtually any 30 second stretch of this film then in entire action franchises.
I am not just talking about the setpieces, which are stunning, but about the montage/timing. Tintin is fucking sharp.
I will just plain echo what Tapley said before – It’s like Spielberg was saving ideas for action scenes for decades and is finally able to work with the techology that allows him uncompromised freedom (to seemingly wipe the floor with all the other so-called action directors). It is stunning to behold.
I spend the first half grinning and the second part with my jaw literally dropped. How many things this films tries and even risks and how often it hits the bullseye. There is so many things that could have gone wrong here but it’s never less than inventive and damn classy. It is also seriously funny and breathtaking. I could go on and on.
Ask yourself this question: when was the last time a movie dog had this much justifiable presence in a movie? Especially as a supposed sidekick/comic relief. There isn’t a scene in a movie where Snowy’s presence is wasted or not used to the max.
If you like your movies dull and your 3D flying at you you will be dissapointed. Otherwise, anything negative you read in the press is written by the people who are scared by this film (as I imagine many would be).
Avatar may have provided the tools but it did not create a template for the technology. In retrospect, it is amazing how much ground was still left uncovered. It may not make as much noise or nerarly enough money right now but Tintin is by far the bigger game changer. It doesn’t merely showcase what the technology can do but it also has the best digitial visual effects work in movie history (how’s that for an Oscar snub?). And it sounds amazing.
I am praying the director’s guild, if no one else, recognizes how amazing this film is.
Spielberg could have done Spiderman or any other superhero comic. How happy I am that he chose the far dangerous route and adapted Tintin.
Trailers do not do it justice, which, strangely makes the film very hard to spoil. All the more shameful that it is so hard to find in IMAX.
See it for Snowy. I swear I can build an argument that Tintin is the best directed movie ever.
Most fun I’ve had in the theaters this year! I saw it and the smile never left my face. Just pure entertainment.
I am a big Tintin fan and I must say that Spielberg nailed the comic books perfectly. This truly is Tintin brought to the screen and I had a big smile on my face the whole time, because of it. However, it works well for those who have never read the books, either. The action is superb, the acting is top-notch, the screenplay is smart and funny and the motion-capture is phenomenal. It works as a great adaptation of the comic books, a technical marvel and a fun ride.
Breathtaking set pieces, but it was all full throttle without a chance of a breather. I found myself almost wanting to throttle Jamie Bell.
I hate to say it, but while it’s obviously a beauty to look at, I found the movie relentless. And the relentlessness eventually made me indifferent from about the half-way mark on. :(
I felt the same, the action became a bit tedious to me at a certain point. Overall it was enjoyable.
The Morocco chase is the best action sequence I’ve seen in years.
I thought it was great overall. It’s almost entirely plot-driven, so it’s not one of his deeper films, but tremendously fun nonetheless. If “War Horse” can meet this standard it’ll be up there with Spielberg’s 2002 double-feature.
It was slightly too childish for my taste. I would have loved it when I was ten, and I did thoroughly enjoy it, but I didn’t react super positively to it.
I somehow could have seen Maxim’s response coming a mile away. Welcome back.
I chuckled as well, because I knew you would say something
Saw it in IMAX today, and am giddy, six hours later. TinTin is perhaps the most breathless, jaw dropping action film I’ve seen, maybe ever. RELENTLESS IS the best word. It has its flaws, but the visuals and pure spectacle paper over anything lacking in the emotion department. It is heartpounding, and largely in part because Snowy is one of the best movie characters ever. Anyone wishing to see an adorable dog doing fucking incredible stunts will get their money worth. It has been said by Kris, and by everyone else, but the Morocco chase sequence is overwhelmingly INSANE. I wasn’t emotionally moved by TinTin, but I can’t remember the last time I yelled outloud, gasped or covered my eyes this many times in a film, let alone an animated one.
I just watched it this afternoon and largely enjoyed it. My only problem with it, and it’s SO silly but it bugged me throughout the whole movie, is that the screenplay, and all the elements following it, largely cleansed it of the European feel that makes the Tintin comics such a pleasure to read. I first noticed it when Tintin is buying the model of the Unicorn – he’s told it costs only 2 quid, which would mean the film is set in England. Of course, Tintin is Belgian; I’m not sure why he couldn’t be charged in francs instead… I always read the comics in French, so I guess that contributes to my sense of the Tintin universe, but Spielberg ever got it to feel more than vaguely English. But still, an often stunning piece with some of the most gorgeous animation I’ve ever glimpsed.
The film looks great and definitely works in 3D. However, I found my mind wandering during the MANY chase scenes. It became dull after awhile (except for the incredible “bird” scene.) I didn’t really care about, or felt I knew anything about, Tin Tin. I think the film will work better for younger viewers who want the dazzling effects. I’m a little surprised at how much violence there was in the film also. So, the target age would be 11-17??
I liked it a good bit, but am missing out on the masterpiece talk. I surely found it enjoyable, well made, and absolutely beautiful to watch (especially on IMAX). That said, I wish there a bit more story and development to it, especially character-wise. I wish Haddock would have been a little bit more dimensional than just a drunkard and some more back story to TinTin himself. I’d give it 3 or 3.5.