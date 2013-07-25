Tell us what you thought of ‘The Wolverine’

For about 80% of James Mangold’s “The Wolverine,” I had a huge smile on my face. It was a pretty solid adaptation/re-imagination of the Chris Claremont/Frank Miller miniseries from 1982, it got the most out of a fresh environment for Hugh Jackman’s eponymous mutant and you could tell, for a variety of reasons, that an actual filmmaker was at the helm. Then…that third act. I won’t go into spoilers here (though assume the comments section will), but it was heartbreakingly awful and not in a nifty comic book way. It was more reminiscent of the dreadful “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” than anything else in the film and that just bummed me out.
But that’s me. Drew McWeeny had some forgiveness for it, and certainly I do, too, but I’d love to hear what you made of the film, which is kicking off midnight screenings on the east coast as we speak. So when/if you get to the movie this weekend, head on back here with your thoughts and feel free to vote in our poll below. (And remember to stay for the credits.) Or if there’s anything else you’ve caught up with recently that you’d like to discuss, consider this an open thread to do just that.
This movie really frustrated me. Any chances at tapping into some unseen core of the character were apparently ignored. “The Wolverine” tries defining a character we already know backwards in a very frontward manner. I can see the seeds where Darren Aronofsky may have originally intended for introspective character work to thrive, but that James Mangold seems to have no interest in.
The film’s very narrative drive denies the film those smaller character moments the chance to breathe, let alone exist. Most of the dialogue exists to push us on to the next sequence or planting an obvious clue to a later plot point or character arc. If the film’s themes weren’t spelled out to me at every turn, I might have enjoyed picking them up from the production design.
Even there, though, I found the film lacking in character. I just didn’t feel any individuality in the design of these sets. They’re all quite tellingly industrialized so as to look exactly the same. I also feel the bullet train sequence may be the ugliest action scene I’ve seen this summer.
Admittedly, I don’t expect this will be the case with most. Both of the people I saw it with loved it, and I expect that trend will continue through most general moviegoers. For my own part, I’ve never liked an ‘X-Men’ movie before, and this is more of the same.
What “core”? Wolverine is Clint Eastwood with claws and as such THE WOLVERINE (mostly) works as a Eastwood movie with the econmical narrative of action, story, and one-liners. No offense mate, but the characters wears his “core” on his sleeve like Dirty Harry.
Anyway this movie was decent, a lean mean comic book adventure like last year’s DREDD. The climax became mayhem porn more fitting for a bore like MAN OF STEEL. Of course MOS had high ambitions and struck out while TW had modest goals and achieves them.
SPOILER-RIFIC: Wolverine’s claws can’t be broken. It’s adamantium. Not even by heating an adamantium sword and hitting them with it. The entire end of the movie was SO BAD. When are they going to get screenwriters writing Wolverine who GET Wolverine?
The whole Silver Samurai as big giant CGI guy was so unnecessary. Bigger doesn’t make them badder or scarier. They should have stuck to the original Frank Miller/Chris Claremont storyline, and if you wanna mix in the Silver Samurai thing a bit it wouldn’t be that hard…
But they tried too hard to mix the two(albeit great) storylines from Wolverine 1-4 and X-men 172-173, but it feels like it was put together by people who didn’t know what they were doing…
Ultimately better than the other Wolverine movie but still a miss…
Very poor. The entire superhero slate this year has been awful. Star Trek quite comfortably remains the best of the summer blockbusters this year. Quite comfortably.
Funny, I’d call Star Trek the absolute dreck of the entire season, give or take WWZ.
I enjoyed it up until that 3rd act sadly. So close, but overall kind of disappointing. Felt like producers interference. Really curious what Aronofsky would have done.
Liked it. It definitely fell into the same middle ground with Man of Steel and World War Z and Gatsby and The Lone Ranger … Movies that were mixed negative and positive in one combination or another in what has been a just OK summer for popcorn movies. Jackman totally commits. Find myself wishing they would bring Yukio into DOFP. Very successful addition of a new character into the X Men universe. Direction and production design and other technicals are impressive.
The third act didn’t do much for me at all. Not that interesting, and it makes the villains look very stupid. Very weirded out by the dubbing of the American doctor character. Got very strong Uma Thurman in Batman and Robin vibes off of that character and performance.
I liked it alright. It felt very much like a comic book movie, with its pretty cool action scenes, its precision with humor and one-liners, and the way it didn’t took gritty realism too seriously; and at this point, I just can’t see anyone as Wolverine other than Jackman. The character’s very much his.
But rather than having a problem with the third act, I had a problem with the movie as a whole. Wolverine and Japan may had a deep connection from way back then, but I really didn’t feel as much in the film. Wolverine kinda stuck out in an odd way here, like if it happened to be a yakuza movie which happened to have Wolverine. There wasn’t much chemistry going on between Logan and the japanese characters or the environment for me to say that this had to be a Wolverine movie set in Japan. Maybe that’s the way it happened in the comics, but for me, you might as well replace Wolverine with any other X-Men or Japan with any other location and you still could tell the same story.
In short, not that it wasn’t deep enough, but somehow it wasn’t studied enough. But still, pretty fun!
I really am surprised at the tepid to poor receptions the film is getting. I thought it was the best of the summer second only to Star Trek Into Darkness. There was a wonderful elegiac quality throughout, and I actually felt connections between Logan, Yukio and Mariko. Great performances throughout. I also truly admire the production design. It’s stylized, but not to the point that it ever felt like Kill Bill vol 1. Beltrami’s score was also surprising for me: it didn’t feel obvious. There were clear asian influences, and lots of percussive action cues, but they were woven together by some great atmospherics.
The screenplay, while light on memorable dialogue, was also quite elegantly structured. Lots of symmetry in situation and imagery between the opening and closing sequences. It also felt like the most natural extension of “The Last Stand” possible. As someone who doesn’t really care all that much about Silver Samurai’s, I loved the more introspective moments regarding the finale of X3. Could this have been thematically stronger? Yes, but, for an X-Men film, I thought it was far and away the most resonant (even more so than X2).
And that bullet train sequence…..
I can’t help but feel that people are being bizarrely picky, or, because I don’t know the comics, I’m just unaware of how this ‘missed the mark’
Dull,incoherent and surely the year’s ugliest superhero film. After this and “Knight and Day,” Mangold needs to take a long vacation from action territory, as far as I’m concerned.
Uglier than Iron Man 3???
I’m so pro-Knight and Day.
Me too Kris. I kinda loved that film. It’s a dumb film, that know it’s making fun of dumb action, so it’s easy to enjoy it making weird and funny decitions.
I really liked it a lot actually. I loved that storyline form the comics, and even though they changed a lot of it around, there was still enough that felt right in terms of tone and mood. I thought everything looked really good too, I certainly didn’t find it ugly compared to Man of Steel for example. I’ve always been a major X-Men fan, so I’m kinda an apologist when it comes to the films (except X-Men Origins: Wolverine which was butchered beyond belief) which I actually loved or liked every other X-Men film including The Last Stand. This was a nice contained story and the different setting was a wonderful change of pace. I was able to go in with sub-zero expectations and turn my brain off during the big “boss battle” at the end of the film, and I sat there with complete euphoric glee during the post-credits sequence that will set up next summer’s prequel/sequel hybrid film. So yeah I absolutely loved The Wolverine, but I guess it’s just different strokes for different folks :^D.
As someone who has never watched any of the X-Men films, I enjoyed it. It’s a little too long, but I was never bored. It’s the superhero/comic book movie I have enjoyed the most this summer, and it was refreshing to see a film of that genre that doesn’t have apocalyptic stakes and keeps things relatively low key.