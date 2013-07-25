Tell us what you thought of ‘The Wolverine’

For about 80% of James Mangold’s “The Wolverine,” I had a huge smile on my face. It was a pretty solid adaptation/re-imagination of the Chris Claremont/Frank Miller miniseries from 1982, it got the most out of a fresh environment for Hugh Jackman’s eponymous mutant and you could tell, for a variety of reasons, that an actual filmmaker was at the helm. Then…that third act. I won’t go into spoilers here (though assume the comments section will), but it was heartbreakingly awful and not in a nifty comic book way. It was more reminiscent of the dreadful “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” than anything else in the film and that just bummed me out.

Drew McWeeny had some forgiveness for it, and certainly I do, too, but I'd love to hear what you made of the film, which is kicking off midnight screenings on the east coast as we speak.