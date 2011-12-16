Tell us what you thought of ‘Young Adult’

#Charlize Theron
12.16.11 7 years ago 73 Comments

Jason Reitman’s “Young Adult” goes into wide release today, and I’m interested to know what our readers make of it — it’s a piece that takes some bold tonal risks in asking its audience to accompany a tragically deluded, cripplingly spiteful character, and some will be more willing to take the journey than others. Certainly, awards voters have been regarding it warily: it failed to show up in yesterday’s Globe nominees for Best Comedy or Musical, while top-form star Charlize Theron was blanked by SAG the day before. No matter. I appreciated the film’s prickly eccentricities, and certainly think it’s one of the most daring major studio releases of 2011; Kris was even more impressed. But what about you? Share your thoughts in the comments.  

