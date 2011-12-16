Tell us what you thought of ‘Young Adult’

Jason Reitman’s “Young Adult” goes into wide release today, and I’m interested to know what our readers make of it — it’s a piece that takes some bold tonal risks in asking its audience to accompany a tragically deluded, cripplingly spiteful character, and some will be more willing to take the journey than others. Certainly, awards voters have been regarding it warily: it failed to show up in yesterday’s Globe nominees for Best Comedy or Musical, while top-form star Charlize Theron was blanked by SAG the day before. No matter. I appreciated the film’s prickly eccentricities, and certainly think it’s one of the most daring major studio releases of 2011; Kris was even more impressed. But what about you? Share your thoughts in the comments.
Just came back from seeing it, and all I can say is that Laura Stewart was absolutely right – Charlize Theron has never been better. She basically steamrolled through the rest of the film with a demented sociopathic scowl and was amazing to watch. The film was harshly funny and satisfyingly didn’t end with a neatly wrapped bow like a lesser film would have with the same concept, but I thought it didn’t really have much of a plot and none of the other characters (except Patton Oswalt) had much to do at all. I would have probably given the film a *** but Charlize’s performance was next-level genius and elevated the film to a ***1/2 out of **** for me. I said this before but after seeing the film I can definitely confirm that Charlize Theron is one of my most wanted nominees and I will definitely be holding prayer circles from now until nomination morning to ensure that sacred “5th slot” goes to someone worthy like Theron. I’m so glad to see both Diablo Cody and Jason Reitman developing a lot from their last film together, and I definitely liked it much more than Juno.
Yay I’m glad you enjoyed it!! I agree with just about everything you said! I also thought the other characters were thinly developed but after seeing it for a second time, I think Cody may be on to something. Everyone else in that town (minus Matt) are living contented lives & and have basically settled for the small life lifestyle. They’re just simply living… and I think that’s what Cody is trying to suggest. Anyway, if I had to rank Reitman’s films it would look something like this:
1) Young Adult
2) Juno
3) Thank You For Smoking
4) Up In The Air
I like that interpretation of what Cody was going for with depicting characters who are completely content with the sedentary life they are living in their small town juxtaposed with the ambitions of Theron’s character who found a way to escape and now doesn’t have any more connections to her home simply b/c she got out. I think Cody’s script was pretty fantastic and Reitman’s direction was spot on, but there was just something I can’t quite put my finger on that was missing that keeps the film from entering into my top tier of favorites this year. With that said, it is probably one of my favorite comedies of the year by a long shot. Also, it was so nice to see Reitman do a film that did not have a capital M “MESSAGE” to get across – it was just a fluid and slightly demented character study of a rather toxic human being who probably just doesn’t like people and definitely not those she feels are beneath her (which is basically everyone from her hometown.)
I liked the fact that it was such a simple structure and didn’t rely on plot twists or visual flourishes – it was constructed in a way that allowed the script to breathe and for the actors (especially Theron obviously) to dig deep and create something really interesting. I think my expectations had been raised by your constant praising (amongst other champions of the film) and I am just glad that I was totally entertained and impressed with the movie and definitely feel your praise of the film is justified.
Also – I completely agree with your ranking of Reitman’s movies. I thought Up in the Air was such a non-event and I am glad that he has recovered so nicely with this film. I hope Cody and him continue to work together in the future b/c they make a good match.
I completely forgot about Thank You For Something in my post below. Which is weird, because I think I prefer it, on the whole, to both Up in the Air and Young Adult.
Yikes, Thank You For SMOKING.
I thought Charlize was superb. She nailed that type of character. I loved watching every second for her mannerisms, expressions, line deliveries, and flawed humanity.
Oswalt was very good; though I’m not sure it’s enough for Best Supporting Actor recognition.
Any issue I have with the movie is with the script. Diablo Cody writes some great dialogue, here. But I found the actual story to be unoriginal and somewhat lacking. I left the theater feeling like I just watched some amazing acting but a ‘so what’ story.
For what it’s worth, and I’m sad to report, this didn’t seem to go over well with some audience members. I heard a “well that was horrible”. The movie is not horrible. It’s fine. Charlize is excellent. But while people definitely chuckled throughout the film, I got the sense that once over, it didn’t fulfill.
I’d give it a B-, but recommend it on the strength of Charlize Theron. It’s Oscar-level work, for sure.
The funniest response I heard was: “We should have gone to New Years Eve, instead!”
Oh GAWD my audience was full of idiots who definitely decided to say what was on their mind during a certain (SPOILER WARNING) sex scene that happens at the end of the movie (END SPOILER WARNING).
I really can’t stand when people try to be witty or funny and say things really loud during a film and just assume that everyone else is also going to think they are really cool or something. It was an unfortunate distraction but also a pretty clear indicator that some people were not prepared for the level of negativity in this film and may well speak poorly of the film to their friends. It was definitely not a mainstream comedy despite being pretty well-marketed as one imho.
(I heard a “well that was horrible”.)
Oh God, the guy next to me mumbled the same exact thing!
It’s aggravating because you feel like saying, “dude, what the HELL were you expecting!?” I guess mainstream audiences just expect riotous laughter and a clean conclusion to everything they see. How boring. And don’t get me wrong, I like comfort, laughter, and happy endings, as well. But it seems to be rare for people to sit down, stretch their minds, and even consider that a film will go in a different direction than anticipated.
All I’ve gotta say is that I will be PISSED if Theron doesn’t get an Oscar nom. She skyrocketed to the top of my personal actress favorites (above Tilda Swinton, Liana Liberato, Ellen Barkin, Juliette Binoche, Olivia Colman, and Elizabeth Olsen) and I don’t see how any voter in their right mind is gonna be nominating Glenn Close over her. She topped Monster with this one.
You and me, both. MyKill is holding prayer circles for Theron to be nominated & I will be mentally channeling all the Academy voters to vote for Theron and not Close. We’re not taking this lightly!
LOL – I am also wearing my pajamas inside out and backwards and maybe sacrificing a cow to ensure Michael Fassbender gets a nomination on top of holding prayer circles for Theron. If I think of any other pet causes this season that need drastic levels of support, I will let you know ;^P
She’s definitely better than Glenn Close but I think there’s a serious case for leaving her out of the five eventual nominees. Though I certainly won’t be disappointed to see Theron walk away with a nomination.
Mavis Gary could take out Albert Nobbs in the first round.
Haven’t seen Theron in “Young Adult”, but I’ll be happy if anybody beats out Close. The career prize argument is such bullshit, especially when they pick and choose who to apply it to any when (Gary Oldman who unlike 5 time nominee Close, hasn’t recieved a single one). “Albert Nobbs”, along with being a dreadful movie that people are being way to fare towards, doesn’t feature a convincing performance by Close. She has an unusual looking face to begin with, so why they felt the need to hamper her face with prosthetics is beyond me. I didn’t buy her as a man for a second, and I didn’t buy that anybody else would. Whether or not that is her fault doesn’t matter, because the performance fails. McTier is even less convincing as a man, as when she showed up on screen I wasn’t even sure she was supposed to be a woman pretending to be a man. In the right hands this couldv’e maybe worked, but Rodrigo Garcia is a hack who doesn’t understand anything out film, maybe television, but he has no cinematic sensibility.
I hope no one took my “there’s a case for leaving her out of the nominees” comment as a defense of leaving close IN the list of nominees. I just think Theron has other competition bigger and possibly better than Close, so if Theron doesn’t make it into the 5, I for one won’t freak out.
I for one will. The closet competition is Rooney Mara, from what I hear anyway. I haven’t seen Dragon Tattoo but the reviews are solid and Mara’s performance is getting raves blah blah blah… I don’t care. Maybe you’re referring to Olsen. That, I’m on board with because I was so mesmerized by her performance in MMMM but I don’t think it’s better than Theron’s. Theron is working on a level, in this film, that I haven’t seen her done in any of her previous. Had a different actress been cast in this film, I think it would have fallen apart. She has an innate ability to convincingly play Mavis- not sure what that says about her as a person haha, but it works so well for YA.
Dylan S- I completely agree with you! You really should go see YA but Albert Nobbs was seriously one of the most boring films I sat through this year and I wasn’t remotely impressed by Close. Best in show was Mia Wasikowska. The career prize narrative should be working for Oldman, who actually gives a great performance in a great film.
I agree that Wasikowska is doing much better work than Close or McTier, but I was most impressed by Aaron Johnson actually. The only scene I found engaging is early on when he’s shoveling coal (or something like that), that that’s the only engaging scene in the film says a lot about his watchability as an actor and how fucking boring “Albert Nobbs” is as a movie.
And I will see “Young Adult” as soon as I can, as it’s one of my years most anticipated.
As I’ve said in previous posts, this is a great piece of work by all involved. I much prefer it to Up In the Air and it gives Juno (which I re-watched last week) a run for its money. Mostly I love the unflinching portrayal of the film’s protagonist.
My (in the realm of possibility) Best Actress nomination roster would be Davis, Streep, Swinton, Theron, Williams.
I agree with everything you’ve just said. I could totally live with your list of nominees (as you state that are in the realm of possibility) and am just praying away that the Academy follows suit.
Sadly, I am a notoriously bad nominee prophet.
Loved it. Charlize was amazing. I’ve never been huge fan of her but there is no doubt this was a amazing performance. This movie made you feel every awkward feeling you get when you go back to your hometown and experience seeing old friends. Really enjoyed this flick
I enjoyed the movie a great deal. It’s rare to sit through a comedy and laugh out loud at fairly regular intervals. “Young Adult” and “The Descendants” were the two December movies I was most looking forward to. “The Descendants” was a disappointment, but “Young Adult” exceeded expectations. I hope it is enough of a box office success to allow Reitman to continue to make the movies he wants to make.
“The Descendants” was released in November.
Alas, I don’t live in New York or Los Angeles. It opened here in December.
It opened in more than just NY and LA. All the big cities got it November. But point taken.
An amazing piece of work from all involved – Reitman, Theron, Cody and Oswalt.
The scene between Theron and Oswalt was one of the most beautiful cinematic moments of the year 2011, in my opinion. A big congratulations to Ms. Cody – she should be very proud. And to Jason for being brave enough to explore a person’s “neutral face”.
It’s one of my favorite films of the year, and Theron & Oswalt are my favorite odd-couple of the year. Has there been an Academy screening of this film? I’m curious to know how it went. I think of all people, actors, would be the ones to get it. Lets hope they can pull Theron through to the Oscars.
Vicious, Ferocious, uncompromising. Theron gives the performance of the year here. For anyone who has grown up in a small town, it’s astonishing how crystal clear Cody got even the smallest details (ie the KenTacoHutt, the Macy’s scene). What I love so much about this movie is that the people who won’t appreciate it are the very people it aims to skewer. While I think it’s probably going to be overlooked by the academy, it’s destined to be a cult classic. Diablo Cody continues to proves that her voice is one of the most truthful in the industry.
Though I could appreciate a lot about it, something about the tone just didn’t sit well with me. Prickly is probably the best way to describe it. I thought it was a really good movie, but I couldn’t say I enjoyed it.
I will say though, that Charlize blew me away. She was incredible.
I loved it. So happy I finally got to see this and I will echo with the chorus of Charlize fans…easily one her best since Monster and one of the bravest and top-notch performances of the year. The scene at the baby shower was cringe-inducing and it’s all to do with Theron’s fiercely committed portrayal.
I will concede that the story itself was fairly low-key and bordered on unoriginal and seemed to basically be an acting showcase for the lead star. As much as Charlize Theron deserves to be nominated, I’m afraid many will not warm to the film and its icy, isolating effect. I got the sense that the audience was not into it all. Like someone said in a previous post, there were some light laughter throughout the film but the audience didn’t seem to dig it. I went with a group of six and two of us liked it and the rest hated it. It seems to be a polarizing movie. I heard someone say leaving the theater that it was “one of those shitty indie films”…I think people were expecting a sort of sophomoric “laugh-fest” akin to Bad Teacher and they were sorely let down…not sure this will do big business, but regardless it’s a great piece of work that definitely deserves to be seen.
You said, “I will concede that the story itself was fairly low-key and bordered on unoriginal and seemed to basically be an acting showcase for the lead star”.
That’s how I feel about the movie, as well. BUT, it’s worth it because of Theron. And because I had read so much ‘she’s a bitch from beginning to end’, or ‘she’s sooooo unlikeable’ … I wound up not finding her that bad, really; just an emotionally abusive pretty girl who hasn’t really grown up, and may not for some time.
Theron was excellent in this but I found the script underdeveloped. It felt like a second draft. And after hearing about how horrible the Theron’s character was I must admit I wasn’t all that horrified by her behavior. I liked Patton Oswalt too. The ending of the film was too pat for me. This is being sold as a comedy but it isn’t really funny. I thought this was Reitman’s weakest film but more due to the script than the direction.
^ exactly (regarding how unlikeable she’s supposed to be). I know plenty of people like her, unfortunately, and I don’t think twice about it.
“Young Adult” really worked for me because it felt real. Sometimes in life people are messed up and they receive no movie miracle that transforms them into a better person. They may learn something about themselves, but sometimes people just stay messed up. This is the what I loved about what Diablo’s writing brought to this film. I hope Charlize Theron gets that coveted fifth slot in Best Actress. Really enjoyed the scene when she listens to the band. So much behind those eyes…great work.
Totally agree about the listening to the band scene.
The only thing that DIDN’T feel “real” to me in the film was the front lawn scene. It just felt very scripted/written when the rest of the film flowed naturally.
I can seeing where you’re coming from on that.
That scene was my favorite! It’s probably the most cringe-worthy/squirm in your seat scene I’ve seen all year but I thought it was executed perfectly. The single shot take was brilliant. I have to disagree, I thought it flowed very naturally and Theron nailed it. “I love your sweater”
My theory as to why the Screen Actor’s Guild didn’t nominate Charlize Goddess Theron this year is similar to why they failed to nominate Michelle Williams’ last year. It’s an ugly character and you’re essentially putting a mirror up to yourself. Hollywood hates that kind of stuff! I remember thinking the same thing about Cindy in Blue Valentine… she’s basically a b**** who acts like her kid is an inconvenience and hates her life and her marriage. Theron of course plays a much, much more unlikeable character, but it’s so convincing and raw– there are zero :movie star” qualities about this woman. Maybe (and for the sake of justice!) the Academy will repeat their ways as last year and come through for the worthier candidate, Theron. Or at the very least they will just so happen to visit this site and this very message board and see how many passionate supporters of the film/Theron there are and vote for her :)
Well, SAG nominated Swinton for We Need to Talk About Kevin and Streep for The Iron Lady, and both of those characters could be considered “ugly.” Just sayin’…
Streep does not play a character that we identify with– in fact, she plays Thatcher is a sympathetic light which is strange considering Thatcher’s reputation but in any case it’s certainly a “movie star” role. I liked Swinton in “Kevin” but the more menacing turn is Ezra Miller. In Blue Valentine and Young Adult, both actresses play the unlikeable character who, whether we like it or not, have very relatable qualities (whether it’s a reflection on ourselves or someone we know). There’s nothing glamorous about either role (even when Mavis gets all dolled up and tries to hide her bald patch!). That’s what I’m trying to get at, if it makes sense.
Oscar demographics don’t feel comfortable with this kinda role (older, male, middle to conservative). No OBVIOUS relatable quality. Whereas others may be unlikable, difficult personalities but there’s a sympathetic connection.
In Oscar race terms, a critics awards darling, but no further.
Kevin is certainly more menacing than his mother, but the film (and Swinton herself) paint a fairly unbiased (i.e., not entirely “likeable”) portrait of her. I’m actually surprised that she is a more likely nominee than Theron this year. I just want them both to get a nod.
I agree with Andrew to a certain degree, but I think as last years Javier Bardem nomination may have indicated– if a performance is worthy, no matter how uncomfortable or unlikeable it may be, the Academy will (for the most part) reward it with a nomination. I have my fingers crossed that Theron may get in. I would like to think she has enough support with actors to get her through.
Paul, you make a very good point and I too am a bit surprised that Swinton has swept both the critics and precursor nominations but I think “We Need to Talk About Kevin” makes you want to throw Kevin off a mountain as an infant. I sense that’s the reaction most people have with this film– they REALLY dislike Kevin. I felt terrible for Swinton’s character… so I had more sympathy for her than anything else. Mavis is unrepentant and although not nearly in the same category as Kevin, they’re immensely unlikeable.
I think Knight is onto something. I remember being baffled last year that Williams missed out on SAG (Gosling, too), and even though I never personally disliked Cindy as a character, I curiously found that most of my married, male friends who saw the film really, REALLY disliked her and found her insufferable throughout the whole film…you have to wonder if many were just turned off by the raw realism of Williams’s performance and just didn’t bother to vote for her (at least Oscar got it right). I hope Theron follows the same trajectory and I think she could because it’s a performance that actors will admire. I haven’t seen The Iron Lady yet so I can’t really comment on it, however I think Streep herself is automatically exempt from any sort of criticism because she is nominated regardless of the “likability” of the character she portrays (she received a gazillion nominations for Doubt, and Sister Aloysius was dreadful). I love We Need to Talk About Kevin and I agree that the real villain in the film is obviously Kevin and even though Eva is deeply flawed, you definitely sympathize with her throughout the film (the book is another story entirely, because Eva is much more unreliable)…Theron’s and Williams’s characters are much more polarizing.
The more I think back on it I just don’t think it worked. Staying in stasis and not having the character go through any particularly profound emotional journey is one thing but neither the film nor Charlize really even went deeper into that character in stasis.
*SLIGHT SPOILERS AHEAD!!* That’s the point, don’t you think? Everything we need to know about Mavis is on display- alcoholism, trichotillomania,and depression. She’s not hiding anything. That’s all the insight we need. When she tells her parents she’s an alcoholic, they dismiss it with a laugh. Her mom barely makes a fuss when she notices that Mavis is still pulling her hair out (which coupled with the fact that she won Best Hair in high school is quite jarring). The showdown during the baby naming ceremony works so well because it reveals the deep resentment Mavis has towards Buddy and now, Beth. We learn why. I think that’s the appropriate amount of depth. I love that Cody never tries to hit the audience over the head with a bunch of information.
I expected to love this movie much more than I did, but I can’t help but think that part of the reason I didn’t like it more is because I identified with it SO MUCH.
It’s almost hard to like a movie that just so blatantly lines up with the things that you find most comically horrifying about life. Charlize was great and I think Reitman was able to make something magical out of Cody’s so-so screenplay. Oswalt also brought his A-game… and can I just say that I’m a little surprised no one else is giving props to the actress who played his sister? Her scene at the end there was actually really fantastic I think, and it was sort of the catalyst that actively kept Theron’s character from having a real epiphany or any growth. The movie took us to the edge of a redemptive arc for the lead, and that Sandra character and her detestable monologue stalled the catharsis, which I thought was the best thing about Cody’s writing.
Definitely a movie I’m going to have to watch several times to fully appreciate what a good film it really is. Even just writing this makes me think I was selling it short by not liking it as much as I expected to.
Which is precisely why the Academy won’t enjoy this, and remember they vote by RANKING, so if one fails to get enough number 1s, one won’t even get nominated.
There’s nothing daring or impressive about a modernist melodrama in which a character experiences a downward spiral. Movies like this are a dime a dozen and there’s always a glut of them every year because they’re like critic-porn and always get showered in awards for being daring (which actually means being very conventional by adhering to what the audience for these kinds of films want out of them). It’s a slight variant that the film is a studio film rather than an indy but studios make films like Young Adult all the time.
Hell, Shame is basically the same movie with a dude, movies like this are just genre stuff and very conventional.
Daring is a film like Hugo, which stops a children’s movie to invoke a history lesson.
Daring is a film like War Horse that decides to make a classical-styled film when everything not modernist or post modernist is blindly scorned by the chattering class.
Bold commentary right there. And I can’t say that I necessarily disagree.
What other movies like Young Adult have been made by big studios in recent years…?
And I wouldn’t call Hugo daring. I loved it but daring wasn’t the first word that came to mind.
I agree with you on Hugo. It was a daring approach to the film. Marty’s use of 3-D to tell the history of cinema while at the same time offering a Dickensian story for all ages was a daring approach, I’d say.
I don’t personally agree that studios make films like this all the time.
I think Young Adult is actually the best film I’ve seen this year, and my only complaint is that it wrapped up too quickly. But Theron’s performance has been my favorite on the female side and I think Patton deserves an Oscar on the supporting side. The film absolutely nails the small details: what characters wear, how they decorate their homes, what they drink, what they drive…It was very near the level of Sideways and felt like the movie The Descendants should have been (not that it wasn’t good). And of course, Young Adult proves that you don’t need your protagonist to be heroic or good. Just interesting.
Im predicting it gets a Best picture nomination!!!
Not in a million years but I love your enthusiasm! I wish it was nominated for everything haha.
Jake G.! for the win :^D It would be in my fantasy top ten nominees for best picture (of actual possible nominees)
in 2009 golden globes snubbed A Serious Man in Best Picture Comedy or Musical but nominated Michael Stuhlbarg in the category, and it went on to get a Best Picture nomination! Im not counting this out and the Academy loves Jason Reitman!
Pretty brutal. Theron is fantastic, Oswalt also good. I found it hard to watch, and it really turned off most of my theater. I’m thinking it won’t do well at the box office…at all.
That said, major guts of the studio to make it. Sure, it was only $10m, but to see them distributing it so widely is nice. The story was harshly believable which is why any other ending would have been unbelievable, even if more commercial. Kudos.
Yeah, I maintain my opinion of ‘fantasitc acting, slightly underwhelming story’. But it’s hard to keep your chin up when half the theater is groaning or audibly disliking it. Mainstreamers, grrr.
Also, apparently I’m one of the few on this board that likes Up in the Air (by far) the best out of Reitman’s films. I’ve liked them all, a lot, but my order:
1. Up in the Air
2. Young Adult
3. Thank You For Smoking
4. Juno
I’m with you on Up in the Air. It’s so funny to me how everyone’s ordering of the best Reitman films is so different. I may as well rank them myself.
1) Up in the Air
2) Juno
3) Young Adult
4) Thank You for Smoking
Underwhelmed. Very interesting premise, could have been a great character study with a better script. Theron was great, loved her acting in a bar scene where she looked alternately at the rock band and Buddy, it was a great performance that defies description. I just wish I could have liked it more, but unfortunately the story fell flat.
Oh but aside from Theron and Oswalt, I loved the little details that described Theron’s character, though. Again, could have been a great character study. Maybe I need to give it a second look. :S
Evidence that the script needed more work: the dog was underused. See Uggie and Cosmo.
I think the beautiful (and scary) thing about Mavis is that if we related to her completely we’d be worried for ourselves, but since she’s so shattered herself, we as the audience can pick up one, two, or more of her fragmented behavior and apply it to our own lives. Theron really knocks it out of the park.
The scene where she realizes how “important” her and Buddy’s song was while hearing it played by the mom band, is stunning. The layers begin to become unpeeled, and you can see a hundred different thoughts behind her eyes. Stunning.
I loved the raw edges of Diablo’s screenplay, and Jason’s directing job, though far quieter than with “Up in the Air” is certainly a present entity.
The film feels a bit flat for me in terms of the look of the film. I felt like the cinematography and the lighting did not help it whatsoever, but that’s a minor quibble.
What you said about Theron above is bang on. It’s a performance that warrants Oscar attention, really. It’s probably jostling with Binoche for my top spot, and just ahead of Michelle Williams at the moment. Davis is my 4th. Haven’t seen Streep, Mara, or Swinton yet.
Saw it last week and have mixed thoughts about it. Theron was great in fact the acting was across the board insightful and compelling. But then we always get back to a Cody script. There are some scenes that work as “look how hip I can write” but when thought about absolutely make no sense in the character’s trajectory. (See the Big Scene near the end). Daring? Daring would have been to let us follow the experiences of this unlikeable self involved woman and actually have us care when the lights came up.
I was disappointed. Strong performances (Theron in particular) are saddled with a poor script. I’m surprised to see such a favorable opinion here. I thought “Another Year” explored a similar character to much greater effect (and in a more sympathetic manner).
On audience reaction: Most people seemed disappointed. I think it’ll have trouble gaining traction and doubt that Theron will make the cut.
It’s easy to call-out mainstream audiences, but I wonder if they’ll like it better upon reflection; as I have, myself. I still think it’s just an okay movie with a fantastic lead performance.