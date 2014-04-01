‘Terminator: Genesis’ rounds out cast with latest additions

(CBR) Remember that time we said “Terminator: Genesis” was done casting its central roles? Apparently, there are a few new actors in the mix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest actors to join the cast of “Terminator: Genesis” are Byung-hun Lee (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”, “RED 2”), Michael Gladis (“Mad Men”) and Sandrine Holt (“House of Cards”). There is no word on who they”re playing, but one can certainly hope that Lee and Holt have been cast as new Terminator models. Frankly, Gladis would be an interesting Terminator as well.

The trio joins the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger as an aging T-800, Emilia Clarke as Sarah Connor, Jason Clarke as John Connor, Jai Courtney as Kyle Reese and Dayo Okeniyi as Danny Dyson. The film comes courtesy of “Game of Thrones” and “Thor: The Dark World” director Alan Taylor.