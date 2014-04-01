‘Terminator: Genesis’ rounds out cast with latest additions

(CBR) Remember that time we said “Terminator: Genesis” was done casting its central roles? Apparently, there are a few new actors in the mix.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest actors to join the cast of “Terminator: Genesis” are Byung-hun Lee (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”, “RED 2”), Michael Gladis (“Mad Men”) and Sandrine Holt (“House of Cards”). There is no word on who they”re playing, but one can certainly hope that Lee and Holt have been cast as new Terminator models. Frankly, Gladis would be an interesting Terminator as well.
The trio joins the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger as an aging T-800, Emilia Clarke as Sarah Connor, Jason Clarke as John Connor, Jai Courtney as Kyle Reese and Dayo Okeniyi as Danny Dyson. The film comes courtesy of “Game of Thrones” and “Thor: The Dark World” director Alan Taylor.
Arghhh! Just bring back the cast of Terminator 2 will you!! Stop introducing a load of new chracters to play Sarah Connor and John Connor. This is the main reason why Terminator 3 failed and so did Terminator Salvation (although I quite liked this one). If you’re going to have Arnie in it, you have to have the same actors, otherwise it just doesn’t look right. MEH!!!