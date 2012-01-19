‘The Artist,’ ‘Thor,’ ‘Bridesmaids’ among Costume Designers Guild nominees

Following on the heels of the Cinema Audio Society today is the Costume Designers Guild, which has selected nominees in its three patented categories.
The first thing you’ll notice, naturally, is yet another “War Horse” snub. I haven’t been expecting an Oscar nomination for the film’s costumes and the period field is particularly stacked this season, but nevertheless, another miss.
There aren’t many surprises on the list, though the appearance of “X-Men: First Class” in the fantasy category is a nice inclusion for its blend of period styles with comic book tropes. Once upon a time I thought costumer Sammy Sheldon might be a possibility for an Oscar nod, and maybe that’s even still the case. Ditto “Thor,” outfitted by four-time nominee Alexandra Byrne.
Another pleasant change of pace was “Melancholia” showing up in the contemporary field, alongside expected contenders like “Bridesmaids,” “The Descendants” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.” Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive” and that signature scorpion jacket gets a nice notice there, too.
The safe haven for the “Harry Potter” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” films has been the fantasy field here for a few years, and both entries in the respective franchises showed up today. Though “Red Riding Hood” getting to call itself an awards player of any sort — yikes.
As usual, you can expect the fair majority of eventual Oscar nominees to include period contenders. Oscar frontrunner “The Artist” was chalked up there, along with predicted nominees “Jane Eyre,” “The Help” and “Hugo.” Also there is “W.E.,” as well a serious contender.
In the way of snubs, the inventive work on “Immortals” (spotlighted in our recent list of bubble-contending hopefuls) received no love, nor did, perhaps more surprisingly, “Anonymous.” Ditto other possible nominees like “My Week with Marilyn” and “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” (the latter, again, spotlighted by Guy recently). And it’s interesting that “Captain America: The First Avenger” couldn’t join its fellow comic adaptations.
But don’t take snubs here too much to heart. The Academy’s costume designers branch often includes this or that contender completely snubbed by the guild. So there is hope yet.
Check out the full list of nominees for the 2011 Costume Designers Guild awards below. And remember to follow the Best Costume Design race in the Contenders section throughout the season.
Excellence in Period Film:
“The Artist” (Mark Bridges)
“Jane Eyre” (Michael O’Connor)
“The Help” (Sharen Davis)
“Hugo” (Sandy Powell)
“W.E.” (Arianne Phillips)
Excellence in Fantasy Film:
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” (Jany Temime)
“Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” (Penny Rose)
“Red Riding Hood” (Cindy Evans)
“Thor” (Alexandra Byrne)
“X-Men: First Class” (Sammy Sheldon)
Excellence in Contemporary Film:
“Bridesmaids” (Leesa Evans & Christine Wada)
“The Descendants (Wendy Chuck)
“Drive” (Erin Benach)
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (Trish Summerville)
“Melancholia” (Manon Rasmussen)
Finally for Thor.
Now onto the Oscars!
Yes, happy to see this pop-up. I still think ‘Thor’ was the best/most fun comic book movie of the Summer. Hemsworth, Hiddleston, campy Hopkins, great costumes, sets, fx, make-up, score, action … really enjoyed ‘Thor’.
No “Immortals” in fantasy? Madness.
Completely agree. They make my top 5 of the year.
However the movie, the costumes were unquestionably stunning and deserve an Oscar Nom.
Did they even wear costumes (or any clothing at all) in Immortals? ;^P
What little they did wear was pretty good! :D
Red Riding Hood over Immortals?
Oh, and before anyone bitches about it, this is one craft nomination “Bridesmaids” thoroughly deserves. Wish David C. Robinson had got some contemporary notice for “Young Adult” and/or “Shame,” though.
Yeah, sorry to see ‘Young Adult’ miss. But ‘Melancholia’ was a nice addition.
Yes, I completely agree about Bridesmaids. That’s one film where the costumes tell you so much about the characters.
The costuming in YA was spot on. BUT NO ONE WANTS TO REWARD THE FILM.
/end tangent
MI4 should have received a nomination just for Paula Patton’s dress in the third act. Yowza.
Co-sign.
Thor’s an awesome choice here, but no ‘Tinker Tailor’ ? gtfo.
No Captain America? Bah!
I think the only things nom-worthy about CA were it’s art direction and special effects.
Captain America, Tree of Life, TTSS and Bridesmaids were my favorite costumes of the year and only Bridesmaids gets in….shame…
I’d totally nom CA for sound editing as well.
I wouldn’t nominate it for Costumes either in a ballot of only 5. The thing is, there are 15 finalists in this Guild, spread over 3 different categories. I think it should’ve been remembered here.
Jane Eyre! WOOOOO!(Anne must be thrilled!)
The Descendants was so right on. Class structures on Hawaii have a dress code, and it was spot on.
Dear Lord…
No Tinker Tailor?
Well, could be worse.
I’m sticking with my predictions though.
Replace The Help with Immortals and … I’ll probably still be wrong.
And War Horse never stood a chance IMHO. Fine work, yet fine is not great.
I think the Drive nomination is the coolest thing in this years list. Totally deserved.
The period category is so good that I can’t even feel too bad about the ones that missed out.
It’s the contemporary category that remains iffy. “Drive”, “Bridesmaids” and “Melancholia” are very deserving, but the other two? Notsomuch. “The Descendants” I don’t understand AT ALL. What design was there? Hawaiian shirts in a movie set in Hawaii is hardly smart and unique. “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” on the other hand is little more than a recreation of the original. Those two over the Hello Kitty tee from “Young Adult” or the crazy duds of “Kaboom”? Ludicrous.