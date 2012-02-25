‘The Artist’ triumphs at 2012 Film Independent Spirit Awards

I was really irritated sitting there in the tent on the beach in Santa Monica this year watching the Independent Spirit Awards unfold.
Things started out great, though. Seth Rogen’s opening monologue killed, even though a number of the people in there apparently weren’t equipped to grasp the humor. I was happy to see Christopher Plummer, however expected, take yet another supporting actor trophy for his performance in “Beginners.”
Even though I called it, I was nevertheless stoked for Will Reiser surprising with a win in the Best First Screenplay category for “50/50.” And even though I’d have much preferred seeing Jessica Chastain get the good will, it was hard not to be happy for Shailene Woodley, who won Best Supporting Female after she was snubbed by the Academy. Then things took a different turn. “The Artist” just started winning everything. Everyone just bowed down. Couldn’t we have this one moment of solace away from that steamroller? Apparently not.
But I really hit the ceiling when Michael Shannon was unceremoniously snubbed in favor of Jean Dujardin in the Best Male Lead category. Are you kidding me? If Shannon can’t win at the Indie Spirits for the year’s single greatest performance, what does he have to do? Indeed, “Take Shelter” went home empty-handed after leading the nominations field along with “The Artist.” Ugh.
First commercial break I could, I moseyed over and made sure he knew I thought that was bullshit. “You haven’t gotten your proper due this year,” I told him. His “Take Shelter” co-star, Chastain, interjected: “I agree. It’s the best performance of the year.”
I love Shannon for legitimately not caring but it really rubbed me wrong. Earlier in the afternoon I was talking to him and “Goodbye, Solo” star Souléymane Sy Savané, and Savané couldn’t stop gushing about the performance. Indeed, I think Shannon is a guy his fellow actors really respect and admire, and much like Viola Davis, I imagine he’ll work his way through the industry for a bit until one day, it’ll just be time. And inarguable, at that.
Anyway, tomorrow’s sure-fire Best Picture winner ran the table, pretty much: Best Feature, Best Director, Best Male Lead and Best Cinematography. Most of the principals, however, were en route from France after having a big night at the César Awards yesterday. Penelope Ann Miller kept accepting honors on its behalf until the Best Director prize was finally presented. The only award it lost was Best Screenplay, which went (just as painfully) to “The Descendants.”
And yet, odd as it sounds, I think this kind of recognition is probably “The Artist”‘s most richly deserved of the year. It is nothing if not a fiercely independent enterprise that found a wonderful Godfather in Harvey Weinstein, like so many films so many years ago. Alas, amid the season’s flurry, this just feels like chafing.
Meanwhile, “Martha Marcy May Marlene” lost yet another Best First Feature award to “Margin Call,” while Michelle Williams yanked the Best Actress prize away from Elizabeth Olsen.
I had to get out of there. Fast. And so I did. We all deal with off years, seasons where the flow of things just couldn’t be more outside your own personal take on things. For me, that’s 2011 in a nutshell. But I guess I can’t argue with John Cassavetes Award winner Dee Rees: “Any Saturday where you get to wear a sparkly hoodie and have two whiskeys before noon is fucking awesome.” Well, I guess I wasn’t wearing a sparkly hoodie. But still.
Check out the full list of Independent Spirit Award winners below. And once more, before tomorrow’s big show, remember to look back at all the ups and downs of the 2011-2012 film awards season via The Circuit.
Best Feature: “The Artist”
Best Director: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”
Best Male Lead: Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”
Best Female Lead: Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”
Best Supporting Male: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”
Best Supporting Female: Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”
Best First Feature: “Margin Call”
Best First Screenplay: “50/50”
Best Cinematography: “The Artist”
Best International Film: “A Separation”
Best Documentary: “The Interrupters”
Robert Altman Award: “Margin Call”
John Cassavetes Award: “Pariah”
Piaget Producers Award: “Take Shelter”
Someone to Watch Award: Mark Jackson, “Without”
Truer Than Fiction Award: “Where Soldiers Come From”
If you want to watch this year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards, they’ll be aired on the IFC Channel at 10pm ET/PT. (Though don’t expect to hear Rogen’s oft-tweeted joke about Elizabeth Olsen — “I can’t believe she was the accident.” — as it was edited from the broadcast. Aw, take a joke, guys.)
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Drive also went home awardless :( It’s a bummer Albert Brooks couldn’t even get this last one after his Oscar snub.
I remember when the Indie Spirits used to be cool. The Harvey Spirits!
This is definitely solidifying my 6-7 wins for the Artist prediction
B-b-but The Artist is the little movie that could! Why can’t it win it all over those big studio movies?
I don’t pay super-close attention to these — How often is the Independent Spirit Best Picture and Oscar Best Picture the same?
Also, how is The Descendents an Indie film?
It wasn’t a high budget film.
Uh-oh. So I guess The Artist won’t win the Oscar after all. No movie has won the Spirit and then the Oscar in the 27 years the Indie Spirit has existed. Not even Brokeback Mountain, which was even more of a steamroller. So, which film will make our jaws drop when Jack Nicholson reads the winner tomorrow?
“Platoon”? 1986?
Yeah, Platoon is the only film to win both. Though I wonder if The King’s Speech would have won if it had and U.S. funding.
Ooops… Anyway, the jinx ‘only’ extends then to 25 years ago. Quite impressive the Academy at ignoring such great films, eh?
It’s obnoxious how “The Artist” is even eligible for any of these awards, didn’t it have foreign funding? Oh well, it’s not really the films fault, more the voters of every single awards body who can’t be bothered to make an original decision this year and just choose the film that everybody else is. But honestly, when I think of what American independent cinema is, this is the last film that comes to mind.
The Spirit Awards are for U.S. independent films, but “The Artist” qualified on a technicality because Hazanavicius has US residency status. In my mind not the “spirit” of the awards, but nevertheless….the majority of voters didn’t seem to care.
obviously not. There’s something wrong when one film manages to fit into all of these awards show schemes on a technicality and just dominate everywhere. I mena seriously, weren’t the Caesars and the Indie Spirits partially established so that those groups could recognize work that the academy was surely going to overlook. Sort of defeats the purpose when they all just jump on board with the bandwagon, no?
Not if there’s no “bandwagon,” just “consensus.” It happens.
Seth rogen’s opening monologue killed??!!??
I thought so. I was cracking up the whole time. (Though who knows what survived the TV edit, as I already know of one joke that was cut.)
Seth rogen’s opening monologue killed??!!???
So glad you spoke up to Shannon, and now I love him and Chastain even more.
And yes, thank you for saying something to Shannon. His was my favorite performance of the year.
Jeez. Gotta say I’m disappointed. As odd as it sounds, I was hoping Drive and Take Shelter would do well tonight since I know The Artist is going to have a big night tomorrow. Somehow I was more ok with it doing well tomorrow than here. Sigh.
Seth Rogen definitely killed. Old boring folk take notes.
I don’t think Billy Crystal will be as funny or on target as Seth Rogen. Happy for 50/50 and The
Interrupters. The Artist was financed by the French. Why was it not in the foreign film category? And I agree Jean Dujardin shouldn’t have won! Thank goodness The Artist didn’t win screenplay.
Why oh why couldn’t The Artist be up for Razzies? It’d probably be nominated and win there too. Because Harvey Weinstein needs to win every freaking award!!!!! I hate you Harvey Weinstein. I really do.
lol
Until Django Unchained and The Master come out. Then we’ll all be begging him to work his magic
this is true. I found myself surprisingly appreciative when Harvey was dolling out the savvy campaigning a few years back for “Inglorious Basterds”, my favorite film of that year which I had never dreamed would be a major oscar contender.
Wow, who is voting on these nowadays?
Seth was great, though.
People with good taste in film, I guess.
Having now just seen ‘Shame’ – incredible performance by Fassbender – and ‘Take Shelter’ … I am sad that XChastain lost to Woodley (sweet as she is). That said, eeeeeek, I really didn’t think Michael Shannon was OMGbestperformanceoftheyearOMG. I mean, he was stellar. But I really didn’t see/feel a surefire Oscar-nommed performance, there. I thought he was better in ‘Bug’ and ‘Revolutionary Road’.
Not “better”. I take that back. But I felt more from ‘Bug’ and even ‘Rev. Road’. Those performances popped to me. Maybe the passing of time will make me lookback on his admittedly stellar perf. in ‘Take Shelter’ more fondly. But I justy wasn’t as wowed as others.
Yeah, I certainly HOPE you “take that back.”
Shannon covers a MASSIVE spectrum in “Take Shelter.” I humbly suggest giving it another look some day.
Oh, I shall. I think I just felt victim to waiting for the performance to blow me away and it came through, for me, as a stellar (not incredible) performance for what the role was.
So after first view, I don’t think it was more than the level of what most of the guys who got nominated did with their roles. I acknowledge the level of difficulty of the role, and I think he’s great. But what I’m saying is, I understand it not getting nominated. It didn’t pop for me … yet.