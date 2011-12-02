The Black Keys plan U.S. tour behind ‘El Camino’

Ohio blues-rock bashers The Black Keys have set the first leg of their upcoming U.S. tour this March in support of their soon-to-be-released “El Camino.”

The duo will hit the road in March, with large arena shows including New York”s Madison Square Garden, Boston”s TD Garden, and Chicago”s United Center. Ambitious Brit garage rockers Arctic Monkeys will open most dates on the trek. They’ll also play the KROQ Acoustic Christmas in L.A., which also features Mumford and Sons, Jane’s Addiction and more.

“El Camino” is due out December 6 on Nonesuch Records. Five tracks can be heard streaming on the band’s site. Their 2010 release, “Brothers” debuted at #2 in the U.S., and went on to win three Grammy Awards and an MTV Video Music Award.

Like “Brothers,” “El Camino” is produced by Danger Mouse and The Black Keys. The album”s lead-off single, “Lonely Boy,” was released October 26.

The Black Keys will join Steve Buscemi on tomorrow”s “Saturday Night Live,” then hit “The Colbert Report” on December 6 and “The Late Show with David Letterman” on December 7.

Here’s the band’s U.S. tour itinerary:

December 5 – New York, NY Webster Hall

December 11 – Los Angeles, CA KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas

March 2 – Cincinnati, OH US Bank Arena

March 3 – Detroit, MI Joe Louis Arena

March 4 – Columbus, OH Jerome Schottenstein Center

March 6 – Portland, ME Cumberland Co. Civic Center

March 7 – Boston, MA TD Garden

March 9 – Washington, DC Verizon Center

March 10 – Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

March 12 – New York, NY Madison Square Garden Arena

March 13 – Montreal, QC Bell Centre

March 14 – Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

March 16 – Indianapolis, IN Conseco Fieldhouse

March 18 – Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

March 19 – Chicago, IL United Center

March 20 – Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

March 23 – Norfolk, VA Constant Convocation Center

