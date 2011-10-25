‘The Dark Tower’ TV series adaptation rises at HBO

Though Universal recently cancelled the development of their corresponding movie and TV adaptations of Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” book series due to budget issues, it appears the project is far from dead, as producer Brian Grazer has revealed that the TV portion, anyway, is in development at HBO.
“We’re going to do [‘The Dark Tower’] with HBO,” Grazer told MTV in an exclusive interview. “We’ll do the TV with HBO, and we’ll do the movie with… to be determined.”
The original plan at Universal had the studio slated to release a trilogy of “Dark Tower” films, with two seasons of an interstitial limited-run TV series to air between film installments. However, the enormous budget required for the extremely ambitious project proved too big a risk for the studio to commit.
Ron Howard was set to direct the film trilogy based off scripts by Akiva Goldsman, with Javier Bardem starring as the series’ central antihero, gunslinger Roland Deschain. “Battlestar Galactica” writer/producer Mark Verheiden was attached to co-write the TV portion with Goldsman. The plan was to shoot the first film and Season One of the TV series back-to-back to cut down on costs.
The “Dark Tower” series is made up of eight novels (the last of those, “The Wind Through the Keyhole”, is due for release in Spring 2012), one novella, several corresponding comic book offshoots, and even an online spin-off game. The first seven novels have sold over 30 million copies worldwide.
HBO certainly seems like the right fit for such a visionary series – certainly better than NBC, on which the TV portion would have run had Universal decided to move forward with the project. Hopefully Bardem remains on board as Deschain – he really seems made for the part.
What do you think of this development?
Since the project is at HBO I am guessing that the movie would be released by Warner Brothers? Isn’t TimeWarner the owner of HBO?
The Dark Tower series is actually 12 books.
There are actually eight official novels in the series, not including comic book spin-offs and other various offshoots.
Yeah, whoa, twelve?
Eight including the upcoming gap-filler, plus one short story (“The Little Sisters of Eluria”) and many, many novels that fall under the Dark Tower umbrella in tangential ways.
DO THE WHOLE THING ON HBO!
This. I am too chicken to read the books, but I would absolutely watch an HBO TV series based on the books.
The Wind Through the Keyhole could be interesting. I’m just not sure it’s necessary. I WOULD like to hear more about the epilogue of the 7th novel, titled The Dark Tower (same as the series). Specifically, (*********spoiler alert********)
trying to keep it a bit vague in case somebody accidentally skims to this that hasn’t read the series, but I am wondering what happens now that Roland has the horn? What does that change? It’s like King gave us an ending only for the epilogue to both undermine it AND give the possibility of an even better (or at least happier) outcome. Which, o.k., I’m fine with it but I would like to have a bit more closure or just some sort of casual conversation from King on what that actually means for the characters.
As for the series/movie(s?), hopefully they are great. I love the story. I was skeptical, but they adapted Lord of the Rings, and Harry Potter, both huge epic multi-book stories, and did them pretty well. So there is hope.
-Cheers
Spoiler alert
I think the ending means Roland could have been destroyed and sent to hell in the tower but he has done enough to earn another chance. Redeemed through his ka-tet . King has said he belives hell is repetition so having the horn to blow in the tower indicates he has another chance maybe his 19th chance
I would love to see the whole thing on HBO, make it a long standing series so that they don’t have to chop so much of it out like you would have to for a 2 hour movie. And I hope they get someone else to play Roland, no offense but Javier Bardem just doest do it for me, his accent is to thick and I would like to see some one with the eyes. I wish Eastwood was 30 years younger and Olyphant was 10 years older!
Hey check out an interesting video interview with Producer/Director Ron Howard at: [culturecatch.com]