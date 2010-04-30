Ron Howard’s planning a trek to Stephen King’s ‘Dark Tower’

Stephen King’s epic “Dark Tower” series would seem, at first glance, to be a natural source for a major film franchise. For a while, JJ Abrams, Carlton Cuse, and Damon Lindelof were attached to the material, and that was interesting… but even with them onboard, it’s such a big and strange and slippery piece of work to turn into film.
But now, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, and Akiva Goldsman are said to be signing on to produce the property together as a film (or films, depending on which source you read) as well as a television series. Ambitious. That’s fitting for a piece of work like this. I’m not sure exactly what that means, and I’ll bet they’re not sure yet either. But at least they’re thinking of something big and sprawling.
For “Dark Tower” fans, my question is this: can anyone really pull off the essence of what is “The Dark Tower” on film? For me, the experience of that story came from how it was told, over decades, as well as what was told, and being there to read it from start to finish felt special. It added an urgency to the last few books. I’m not sure someone starting with a finiite stack of books already done and easy to get can ever have the same “Dark Tower” experience as someone who read the thing as it came out, wondering if it would ever actually have an ending. And that’s not to say that this team can’t find a strong central storyline to tell in what King wrote. They probably can. I’m not sure if I buy that the general public really knows what “The Dark Tower” is, though, and even as a major King fan, I’m not sure his name carries the singular commercial clout it might have in other earlier moments.
Never mind the strange metafiction turns the series takes. Even trying to tell one or two of these books will be a major undertaking, much less the entire series. What Howard and Grazer and Goldsman choose to tell is going to be a big part of whether or not I’m excited by it. Looking at the way they adapted the Dan Brown books, I can guess what they’ll do with this. It will likely be a straightforward adaptation, recognizable as the source material but given a slick Hollywood spin. Goldsman has a gift for writing movies that studios will greenlight. That doesn’t mean they’ll be good movies to watch, necessarily, but they are scripts that a studio reads and signs off on. That’s a particular gift in this town, and cannot be over-valued, frankly. He’ll turn in something that looks and feels a lot like whichever book they’re adapting, but polished in a way that makes sense to a studio.
I’m not down on this overall… I’m just curious to see how they even begin to divide up the story they’re trying to tell. And there’s no guarantee that they’ll figure it out and actually make it to camera with any of this. So for now, color me surprised to see this particular combination of names, and curious to see what comes of it.
_The Stand_ TV miniseries is probably the best adaptation of Stephen King.. I’m hoping they do Dark Tower as a TV miniseries, give it the space it really needs..
My heart sank when I saw the team behind this. While Angels & Demons was a major improvement over DaVinci Code (talking about the films here, though the same holds true for the novels), they still were lacking that “spark.” I think that if they’re going to do a film and a TV show, the best route is to put the production in place with The Gunslinger as the gateway film to a TV series that follows the rest of the novels. And put it on HBO, Showtime or Starz. The reality is that these are dark adult novels. Watering down the content for a network-friendly audience does the viewers no favors, and is indeed a smack to the face. But hey, whatever. It’s not like any of the previous efforts got further than discussions, right?
I completely agree with this. This is by far the best option out there. My only qualm is, as briguyx says below, The Gunslinger as a film probably won’t be a big moneymaker because it’s so bleak (by far the weakest book in the series IMO), and if that happens, they moght never get around to the show.
Oh well, maybe Ron Howard’s just interested in producing and will get someone else to direct? (hopeful look)
I’ve always had an interest in the Dark Tower series, but didn’t want to read it until the final book was out. Then just about everyone I knew that read the series seemed to have hated the ending. So I thought, oh well, forget that… Even so, I’d be curious to see a movie or TV MiniSeries based on the books…..but this team making it worries me
This is a waste of time. The Dark Tower cannot successfully be turned into a film. I’m not saying it can’t be done, it just can’t be done well. Think about how many of King’s books have been pursued as movies only to result in a flop. There is literally too much text in DT to turn into a movie that appeals to the masses. I agree with Fawst’s comments, as a Gunslinger movie might work, but beyond that perhaps only TV miniseries will work.
I have no Problem with Ron Howard and Brian Glazer backing this, but I do worry about Akiva Goldsman, coming from the writer of Batman Forever, Lost in Space and Batman and Robin scares me. Carlton Cruse, Damian Lindof, and JJ Abrams are a lot better choices to write this epic.
Goldsman? Goldsman of “Batman & Robin”? Really? What a tragedy. If they’re THAT intent on flushing this project down the toilet, they could just hire Uwe Boll. At least Boll movies are funny.
To me, the real problem with this adaptation is the series only really gets going with the second book, “The Drawing Of The Three.” The first book, “The Gunslinger,” is a lot simpler, without the more interesting characters and plots of the later books. While fans would go see it, it wouldn’t get things off to a rousing “Lord Of The Rings” type start, as it bears a lot of similarity to “The Road”…
I literally can’t think of anyone I’d like to see tackle these books less.
The Dark Tower series is savage and hallucinogenic. Both words I definitely associate with Howard.
I suppose that he’ll get the films made. And in all fairness I don’t know who else I’d say that about.
But that’s it.
I agree with briguyx. My hunch is that they will try to make a movie out of Roland’s story from Wizard and Glass (which is arguably the most mainstream-compatible part of the series, and carries at most one supporting actor over to the rest of the series), and take that as an introduction of the central character in order to tell the rest of the novels in the TV series.