‘Descendants,’ ‘Drive’ win big at Satellite Awards

After nominating any and everything under the sun, the International Press Academy (Satellite Awards) has tapped “The Descendants” as this year’s Best Picture of the year. The group, however, gave “Drive” a field-leading four wins, and overall, it’s a unique set of superlatives. Check out the full list below.

Best Picture: “The Descendants”

Best Director: Nicolas Winding Refn, “Drive”

Best Actor: Ryan Gosling, “Drive”

Best Actress: Viola Davis, “The Help”

Best Supporting Actor: Albert Brooks, “Drive”

Best Supporting Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Tree of Life”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Descendants”

Best Original Screenplay: “The Tree of Life”

Best Art & Production Design: “The Artist”

Best Cinematography: “War Horse”

Best Film Editing: “The Guard”

Best Score: “Soul Surfer”

Best Sound (Mixing and Editing): “Drive”

Best Visual Effects: “Hugo”

Best Animated Film: “The Adventures of Tintin”

Best Foreign Film: “Mysteries of Lisbon”

Best First Feature: Paddy Considine, “Tyrannosaur”

Best Ensemble: “The Help”

