‘The Expanse’ Has Reportedly Been Revived By Amazon For Season Four

After being canceled by SyFy and sending fans into a frenzy to rescue it, Amazon has officially picked up The Expanse for a fourth season. SyFy decided to let the space epic go due to lackluster ratings and a broadcast deal that left them on the short end of business when it came to streaming. Luckily, Amazon was already the streaming home for the show in the United States — Netflix has that honor elsewhere on the globe — and as The Hollywood Reporter notes, it is one of Amazon founder Jeff Bezo’s favorite properties:
Syfy had only first-run linear rights in the U.S. to The Expanse, which was based on James S. A. Corey’s best-selling book series of the same name and starred Steven Strait. Amazon Studios had streaming rights to the first three seasons of the show. Sources say Bezos is a big fan of the book and was livid that the TV series went to NBCUniversal-owned Syfy. The move is said to have ignited Bezos’ demand that Amazon Studios brass find the company’s version of Game of Thrones.
Join The Discussion: Log In With