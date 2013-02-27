The National and fun. lead first Boston Calling music fest

The National and fun. lead the line-up to the inaugural Boston Calling music festival, taking place over two days in the Northeast hub over May 25-26.

The event was curated by Aaron Dessner, founding member of The National, who also announced this week they’d be releasing a new album in May. Also on tap for the weekender are The Shins, Marina and the Diamonds, Of Monsters And Men, Andrew Bird, Dirty Projectors, Young the Giant and more.

Two-day passes go on sale Friday (March 1) for $120. Boston Calling is one of the very few high-profile rock festivals that have taken place in Boston.

You can see all of The National’s current tour dates here. fun. — who just had some high-profile wins at the Grammys — are out on tour all summer with Tegan and Sara, and you can see those dates here.

Saturday, May 25

Fun.

The Shins

Marina and the Diamonds

Matt and Kim

Portugal. The Man

Cults

MS MR

St. Lucia

Bad Rabbits

Sunday, May 26

The National

Of Monsters and Men

Young the Giant

Andrew Bird

The Dirty Projectors

Ra Ra Riot

The Walkmen

Youth Lagoon

Caspian