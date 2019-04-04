Looks Like ‘The New Mutants’ Is Headed For Theaters, Not Hulu, After All

04.03.19 45 mins ago

Fox

There remains a lot still up in the air about the Disney-Fox merger, with pundits and fans wondering what will happen to certain properties now that the Mouse House owns, well, almost all the content. One of the bigger worries has been what will happen to The New Mutants, the long-delayed X-Men spin-off-of-sorts. Would the film, originally due in April of last year, be shuffled over to a debut on Hulu? Or would it miraculously keep its promised theatrical release date of August 2.

It looks like we have our answer. As per Deadline, The New Mutants was one of the hot properties promoted at CinemaCon 2019, where Disney “indicated” that the film — launched at Fox, who also owned the X-Men wing as well as Deadpool — would indeed get a proper, traditional theatrical release.

The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy as but two teen mutants locked away in a secret facility. The film was helmed by Josh Boone, of The Fault in Our Stars, strongly suggesting that it would be a YA twist on the typical comic book movie. The delaying reshoots, which have caused it to get delayed twice, have reportedly involve making it scarier, with the studio leaning into it as a horror film.

So until further notice, ignore Williams’ own pessimistic proclamations on The New Mutants ever seeing the light of day and expect to see the film — and a bevy of stars looking perhaps distractingly younger than they are when it’s finally released — towards the end of summer.

(Via Deadline)

