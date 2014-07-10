The system is broken: Too many Emmy nominations were lazy or just plain bad

07.10.14 4 years ago

The system is broken: Too many Emmy nominations were lazy this year
“The system is broken,” says Alan Sepinwall. “The categories don't make sense any more (and the ridiculous ‘Shameless' switch to comedy only paid off with William H. Macy being nominated, but not Emmy Rossum), and there's more television to watch then a voter – or, really, any human – has time for. Maybe come August, when I expect to be seeing Vince Gilligan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, one of Bryan Cranston or Matthew McConaughey, and some other deserving winners walking to the podium, today's irritation will fade somewhat. But even in a year when the voters got so many things right, the many things that are wrong, or just illogical, stand out all the more.”
Jon Hamm earns his 7th nom, and this was the 1st time he was awake for it
Which leading male actor will beat Hamm this year?
There were too many rubber-stamped nominees this year
Explained: Why “OITNB”s” black stars were nominated for “guest” acting Emmys
Laverne Cox is the first transgender Emmy nominee
Has 1 category ever contained reigning Emmy, Oscar and Tony winners before?
Emmy voters seem stuck on a big DVR backlog
What Emmy voters got right: “OITNB,” “Fargo”s” Allison Tolman, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Fred Armisen scores a surprising best supporting actor nom for “Portlandia”
“SNL”s” “(Do It On My) Twin Bed” earned an Emmy nomination
–“OITNB”s” Uzo Aduba and Natasha Lyonne react to their nominations
The biggest losers: Keri Russell, Dean Norris, Mads Mikkelsen, Tatiana Maslany, “Parks and Recreation”
“Dog with a Blog” earned more nominations than “The Americans” or “Orphan Black”
“Girls” replaced by “Silicon Valley,” a show without girls
Josh Charles: “Of course I totally knew today was the day…”
The 22 most outraged tweets over Tatiana Maslany”s snub
Why Maslany will always be snubbed: She stars in a genre show that isn't “Game of Thrones”
Maslany”s snub is everything that”s wrong with the Emmys
The Undeserving: Ricky Gervais, “Downton Abbey” stars, Jon Voight
“The Sound of Music Live!” earned 4 noms, “Key & Peele” got hairstyling and makeup nominations
Even more snubs: Eric Stonestreet, Elisabeth Moss, Bellamy Young
Lizzy Caplan learned of her nomination when her pal Lindsay Sloane woke her up
Surprising Emmy nominees: Daniel Craig, Jerry Seinfeld, Mark Wahlberg, Jodie Foster, Bruno Mars, Zach Galifianakis, Guy Fieri
“Fargo's” Allison Tolman woke up early, put her cat in her lap, preparing for the news
–Why “True Detective” vs. “Fargo” isn't happening
“The Soup” received a nom for its “True Detective” spoof
Billy Bob Thornton: “I don't get out much. The next time I'll be out will be at the Emmys. I'm kind of a hermit”
Allison Janney reacts to her 2 nominations
An emotional Laverne Cox credits Jodie Foster for her Emmy nod

