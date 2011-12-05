There is no ‘Shame’ in NC-17 according to this weekend’s box office

Poor punnery aside, some may say that this weekend”s box office returns indicate that “Shame” has overcome the stigma of its NC-17 rating, but it feels far more likely that Fox Searchlight made the right decision by rolling into the wave rather than fighting it. The studio embraced the rating, using it as a distinguisher, something to pull the film out from the pack. Journalists have utilized it as a talking point in interviews and editorial pieces about the film and the structure of the ratings system. I raised a question about the validity of the NC-17 rating in a piece last month and spoke with actress Carey Mulligan about her take on the decision during our interview.
Despite indications that the rating may damage “Shame,” NC-17 in all likelihood has worked as a spotlight on a film that otherwise may have needed to fight for the attention of a viewership inundated with the end-of-the-year rush of weightier, adult-themed films.
“Shame” opened on 10 screens in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco this weekend, earning $361,181. Those certainly aren”t blockbuster numbers but they do represent one of the strongest openings for an NC-17 rated film. Fox is continuing to capitalize on the attention of any perceived controversy as well as “Shame””s ability to surmount said controversy.
“In a dismal down weekend at the box office, ‘Shame” delivered the highest per-screen average of any film in this post holiday period,” said Fox Searchlight’s executive vice president of distribution Sheila DeLoach in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. DeLoach”s language also makes it clear that the studio is (not surprisingly) pushing Fassbender rather than the film itself for awards contention. “More and more people will jump on the bandwagon of Fassbender’s performance,” she said.
With two grand scale films by acclaimed directors in the race, several that pull at the tender mercies of our collective heartstrings and two that appeal directly to the sensibilities of cinephiles, it is looking less likely (though not out of the realm of possibility) that a film about an emotionally remote sex addict by a relatively new director will secure the five percent of the vote needed in order to receive a nomination. But Fassbender”s increased notoriety and wins at the British Independent Film Awards and earlier at the Venice Film Festival are keeping his performance in the conversation.
The studio is clearly wise to keep the focus on the film”s star, and its secondary unintentional draw, its (potentially) restrictive rating. Of course “Shame” still has a road ahead of it in terms of building an audience outside of the larger cities, but an awards push may be one of the better marketing tools Fox has at its disposal at this time.
Happy to have added to its box office total this weekend in Hollywood. I would love to see Carey Mulligan’s fearless work recognized in addition to Fassbender’s phenomenal performance. Glad to see D.C. critics embrace her and hope others follow, as Guy also seems to be sensing in the Best Supporting Actress Contenders section.
I like Shame. It’s one of my five favorite films of the year. But …. I don’t think one weekend in 10 theaters doing pretty well means that the stigma of NC-17 is over.
Not at all. But I don’t think the article is implying that. In fact, in the final paragraph, she writes, “Of course ‘Shame’ still has a road ahead of it in terms of building an audience outside of the larger cities…” So she’s clearly not jumping to conclusions.
I think the point, rather, is just that Searchlight’s decision to publicize the NC-17 rating has turned out to be the right one. Though I’d argue that the creativity behind Searchlight’s approach in these respects has been slightly overrated — after all, how on Earth would hiding the NC-17 rating translate into more box-office returns than trying to cover it up? — but they should be commended for taking on this provocative project and wearing it with pride. And, hopefully, it ends up putting together a nice box-office run, capped off by a Fassbender nomination.
How much can we expect Shame to make here in North America based on these early box office numbers, it’s buzz, and an expansion similar or better than Blue Valentine’s?
I do hope that it becomes the championed token little-film-that-could this season and somehow leaps into the final BP nominations. But here’s hoping this may raise its overall stock, and that Fassbender will get the nomination he deserves. Perhaps Mulligan can register in voters’ minds the same way Tomei did with Rourke in “The Wrestler” (coincidentally, another indie Venice winner) and score her second nomination as well. I even think quite possibly that “Shame” might be able to sneak into the Original Screenplay race in the end, too. We shall see though. Either way, it’s wonderful that thanks to this brilliant, cunning strategy, “Shame” is getting filmgoers talking, rather than being overshadowed, and Fassbender’s performance is being highlighted as one to watch. I love Fox Searchlight! If I were a film (heh, or the cast & crew who worked on it), I would definitely want them in my corner, purchasing my film at the festival in which it premiered.
I like the entire thought process behind this comment. I’m hearing much more praise going Carey’s way now that the film is in limited release in the US. Would be great if that continues to build and she gets a little more of the limelight that’s shining on Fassbender and McQueen. The two gents seem to be doing more promo work though, with lots of photo ops and interviews so that might also be contributing to her smaller share of the buzz.
Meep, if memory serves, Mulligan isn’t as available as, I believe, she’s currently filming Luhrmann’s Great Gatsby in Australia.