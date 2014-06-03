These Hipsters Reacted To ‘Game of Thrones” Bloody Red Viper Scene The Same Way You Did

Is it just me, or is Red Viper basically just Inigo Montoya with hotter abs? Anyway, so (RED HOT SPOILER ALERT!!!!!!!!!! HOT HOT HOT!!!!!!!!!!) that guy died in particularly bloody fashion on this week's episode of “Game of Thrones,” and as it turns out urban hipsters aren't too cool to care about it. Evidence for that can clearly be seen in this new YouTube video taken at Chicago's Burlington Bar, which hosts a “GoT” viewing party every Sunday for basically anyone unashamed to dress like Janeane Garofalo circa 1994 or sport mountains of dirty lumberjack facial hair.

