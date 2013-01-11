Things get weird in 3 new ‘Bates Motel’ teasers

A&E is being very coy in marketing “Bates Motel,” its highly-anticipated prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s legendary horror film “Psycho.” So far, all we’ve seen are a few seemingly random micro-clips and images, lending the show an air of mystery.
Created by Carlton Cuse (“Lost”) and Kerry Ehrin (“Friday Night Lights”), “Bates” centers on Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga) and her socially awkward teen son Norman (Freddie Highmore), as they operate their off-the-beaten-path motel where Norman will eventually bro up into the beloved protagonist of “Psycho.”
In the first clip, a young girl with breathing problems looks lost…and scared. Is she a future victim?
Watch here:
Soon, a raven (the same one from the new “Game of Thrones” teaser?) is spotted picking at some horrific trash on the beach.
Watch here:
The final video is some what of a surprise. In one of the Motel’s rooms, a group of neon-lit nubile young girls dance in colorful bikinis and wigs. Norman’s going to love it.
Watch here:
“Bates Motel” also stars Max Thieriot, Olivia Cooke, Mike Vogel and Nestor Carbonell.
“Bates Motel” premieres March 13.
Join The Discussion: Log In With