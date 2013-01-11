Things get weird in 3 new ‘Bates Motel’ teasers

A&E is being very coy in marketing “Bates Motel,” its highly-anticipated prequel to Alfred Hitchcock’s legendary horror film “Psycho.” So far, all we’ve seen are a few seemingly random micro-clips and images, lending the show an air of mystery.

Three brand new teaser clips offer another glimpse at the surreal, bloody world of the Bates Family, complete with that hauntingly garish neon sign.

Created by Carlton Cuse (“Lost”) and Kerry Ehrin (“Friday Night Lights”), “Bates” centers on Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga) and her socially awkward teen son Norman (Freddie Highmore), as they operate their off-the-beaten-path motel where Norman will eventually bro up into the beloved protagonist of “Psycho.”

In the first clip, a young girl with breathing problems looks lost…and scared. Is she a future victim?

Watch here:



Soon, a raven (the same one from the new “Game of Thrones” teaser?) is spotted picking at some horrific trash on the beach.