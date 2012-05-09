Tim Burton remains non-committal on ‘Beetlejuice’ sequel

During our recent sit-down with Tim Burton about his forthcoming stop-motion effort “Frankenweenie,” the subject of that previously-reported “Beetlejuice” sequel (which is being penned by “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” author Seth Grahame-Smith) was bound to come up – and of course, it did. But the “Dark Shadows” helmer remained non-committal on whether he was interested in possibly directing the proposed follow-up; after all, he hasn’t even seen a completed script yet.

“Seth [Grahame-Smith] is writing something,” said Burton. “[I’ll] see what he comes up with.”

But is he even keen on doing it in the first place?

“If [Seth’s script is] interesting,” he noted, to some laughter. “Although I don’t know if I’d ever know a good script if it bit me in the face, but…I, you know, I know what I like. But we’ll see.”

Next up for the director, of course, is his big-screen adaptation of the Gothic soap opera “Dark Shadows” (read Drew McWeeny’s review) starring Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Helena Bonham Carter, Eva Green, Chloe Grace Moretz, Jackie Earle Haley, Jonny Lee Miller and Bella Heathcote. It opens in theaters this Friday.

Are you interested in seeing a “Beetlejuice” sequel, or is it better to leave well enough alone? Sound off in the comments!

