Tom Cruise may reteam with ‘Jack Reacher’ director for ‘Mission: Impossible 5’

11.14.12 6 years ago

It looks like Tom Cruise has booked prolific writer-director Christopher McQuarrie for yet another collaboration.

The Oscar-winner (“The Usual Suspects”) recently wrapped production on “Jack Reacher” with Cruise, and is now in talks to direct the fifth installment of Cruise’s billion-dollar “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

Although nothing it set in stone yet, Cruise and producer J.J. Abrams are reportedly in talks with McQuarrie to call the shots for Ethan hunt’s next high-flying adventure, according to Deadline

“Mission” is a rare franchise in which each film has been directed by a different person. Brian De Palma helmed the 1996 original, followed by John Woo, Abrams and, most recently, Brad Bird, who directed 2011’s “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.” The latter grossed nearly $700 million worldwide. 

Cruise seems to be particularly fond of McQuarrie, who wrote the 2008 WWII thriller “Valkyrie,” and did re-writes on the upcoming “All You Need is Kill” for the star. McQuarrie had also worked on the planned sequel “Top Gun 2,” which was recently scrapped. He’s also developing the Tom Clancy adaptation “Without Remorse” at Paramount.

McQuarrie’s first film as a director was 2000’s indie action film “Way of the Gun,” starring Benicio del Toro and Ryan Phillippe. 

“Jack Reacher” opens December 21.

