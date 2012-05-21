Tom Cruise saddles up for ‘Magnificent Seven’ remake

Tom Cruise is back in the saddle again.
With the superstar’s career officially back on the upswing thanks to blockbuster box-office grosses for “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” the actor is now attached to star in a remake of the classic John Sturges Western “The Magnificent Seven” for MGM.
While the studio doesn’t yet have a director attached, they’re actively searching for a writer to pen the update to the 1960 film, which was itself a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s “Seven Samurai.”
According to Variety, which broke the story, the project is likely a long way off for Cruise, as he’s currently full up on commitments for the forseeable future. Next up for the actor is a starring role in the upcoming Adam Shankman musical “Rock of Ages” (June 15), followed by the Christopher McQuarrie thriller “One Shot” (December 21). In addition, he’s currently filming the sci-fi/action film “Oblivion” with “TRON: Legacy” helmer Joseph Kosinski, after which he’ll be transitioning to “All You Need Is Kill” directed by Doug Liman.
As if all of that weren’t enough, Cruise is also in various stages of commitment/talks to appear in a slew of developing projects including a “Van Helsing” reboot for Universal, Clint Eastwood’s long-gestating “A Star Is Born” remake opposite Beyonce and maybe, just maybe, “Top Gun 2.”
So, are you vicariously exhausted yet?
Anyone have thoughts on the “Magnificent Seven” remake? Sound off in the comments!
Sounds dumb…why do a remake of a remake?
I don’t know, ask Hollywood.
To be honest. Why not? By current standards it’s hardly ‘too soon’ and to be honest if it’s a hit and we see an increase in the number of westerns on the big screen that is a good thing for me. Just please god. No aliens!
Iam so happy that Tom Cruise’s career seems to be getting back to his pre2005 days.2005 was when the media started to successfully convince the majority of the public to get on the I hate Tom Cruise bandwagon.
media is manipulative and majority of the americans are miserable and have been turned into sheep. They also like to complain about how moviestars are overpaid and don’t work hard for it. Tom Cruise is the guy who earns it 100%. I guess they’ve realized this is one career they can’t kill.
I get the feeling he probably is nutty in his private life, but he’s a good actor who seems to genuinely care about making quality movies. He has far fewer stinkers on his resume than most big-name actors.
Oh please no. Look, I think that, his personal stuff aside, Cruise is still a great actor. But some movies do not need to be remade. How on earth can you top Brynner, McQueen, Bronson, Coburn, etc in terms of machismo and charisma, which is half of the appeal of Magnificent Seven in the first place?
Make the bad man stop. This cannot happen.
Of course if it does, I vote for Tom Hardy in the Charles Bronson role.
Well, they shouldn’t do it as a Western. Just like the Brynner/McQueen/etc. film had the spirit of the original samurai film without featuring samurais, this new film shouldn’t be set in the Old West. There was talk for a while about doing an update, set in modern times, featuring an international group of mercenaries brought together to protect a village in either Southeast Asia or Africa (can’t remember which) from a local warlord. I don’t know if something like The Expendables took the wind out of that particular sail, but they could still set it during another time-frame to shake it up a bit. Maybe a 1930s gangster flick, or a WWII setting.
TC should tell hollywood to get of his d and let him make the movies he said he wants to do. Les Grossman movie for example.
We’ll see about that when the trailer is out.