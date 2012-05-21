Tom Cruise saddles up for ‘Magnificent Seven’ remake

Tom Cruise is back in the saddle again.

With the superstar’s career officially back on the upswing thanks to blockbuster box-office grosses for “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” the actor is now attached to star in a remake of the classic John Sturges Western “The Magnificent Seven” for MGM.

While the studio doesn’t yet have a director attached, they’re actively searching for a writer to pen the update to the 1960 film, which was itself a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s “Seven Samurai.”

According to Variety, which broke the story, the project is likely a long way off for Cruise, as he’s currently full up on commitments for the forseeable future. Next up for the actor is a starring role in the upcoming Adam Shankman musical “Rock of Ages” (June 15), followed by the Christopher McQuarrie thriller “One Shot” (December 21). In addition, he’s currently filming the sci-fi/action film “Oblivion” with “TRON: Legacy” helmer Joseph Kosinski, after which he’ll be transitioning to “All You Need Is Kill” directed by Doug Liman.

As if all of that weren’t enough, Cruise is also in various stages of commitment/talks to appear in a slew of developing projects including a “Van Helsing” reboot for Universal, Clint Eastwood’s long-gestating “A Star Is Born” remake opposite Beyonce and maybe, just maybe, “Top Gun 2.”

So, are you vicariously exhausted yet?

Anyone have thoughts on the “Magnificent Seven” remake? Sound off in the comments!