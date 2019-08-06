Tom Hardy Is ‘Very Involved’ In Co-Writing Andy Serkis’ ‘Venom’ Sequel

Sony Pictures

On Monday, motion capture master and budding director Andy Serkis confirmed that he would be helming the sequel to last year’s Venom film with Tom Hardy. Obviously, Hardy is back to play San Francisco journalist Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote that’s currently nestled up in the comfort of his posterior. Yet one of the major unknowns for the production was whether or not screenwriter Kelly Marcel would be back for another ago. According to Serkis, not only is Marcel back, but Hardy’s also helping her out with the story.

While discussing his role in FX’s upcoming A Christmas Carol miniseries at the Television Critics Association’s annual Summer Press Tour, Serkis revealed Hardy’s involvement in the writing process. “Tom was very involved with the writing — with [screenwriter] Kelly Marcel — of the new story,” he told Gamespot. “So it’s very much centered around their take.”

Aside from Hardy’s work with Marcel on the script, Serkis also spoke about his “very clear ideas about the journey” and what he’d “like to see visually” in the sequel:

“I’m excited to work with all the great actors who are involved. It’s a fantastic franchise,” he said. “I’m really honored to have been asked to direct it. And it feels like it’s a very, again, very contemporary story. And it’s I think it’s going to be, hopefully, a story piece of cinema.”

Unfortunately, the director wasn’t able to offer any details about what the “contemporary story” of Venom 2 would entail, but with Hardy co-writing the film’s story, one thing is sure: we’re definitely getting another lobster tank-level moment in this bonkers franchise.

