Tom Holland, 16-year-old star of ‘The Impossible,’ joins the Best Actor race

I’ve written pretty much all I should about Juan Antonio Bayona’s “The Impossible” at the moment. But to recap, I walked away thinking Naomi Watts was probably the film’s best shot at an acting nomination for the raw emotion and embattled nature of her character in the film (which depicts one family’s plight during the Boxing Day Tsunami of 2004).
Otherwise, I figured that even though Ewan McGregor doesn’t have as much to chew on as Watts (though he nails it when he’s called upon), he’d probably get a lead actor push to go along with hers, while young actors Oaklee Pendergast, Samuel Joslin and Tom Holland (who play McGregor and Watts’ sons in the film) would be shoved into the supporting ranks like so many child actors before them. Well, in the case of Holland, who largely anchors the film and is a definite lead by anyone’s measure: not so fast.
After this morning’s Oscar update I was notified that Summit will actually be campaigning Holland as the lead he is, while McGregor will be pushed for Best Supporting Actor in the film. And it immediately struck me as a unique and brave move at a time of year when the safe bet is always placed.
We’ve seen it time and again. Young performers like Hailee Steinfeld (“True Grit”), Mary Badham (“To Kill a Mockingbird”) and Tatum O’Neal (“Paper Moon”), though largely considered leads in their films, are campaigned in the supporting ranks. Sometimes the Academy balks at the attempt at category fraud, as they did in 2003, giving a Best Actress nomination to 12-year-old Keisha Castle-Hughes for her performance in Nikki Caro’s “Whale Rider.” But mostly, they just go with the flow.
Going with the flow is what studios count on, of course. The Academy — it is assumed — is loathe to nominate young, unproven talent in the lead ranks. And to me, that attitude is a sickness. You’ve heard me chafe at my Oscar Talk colleague Anne Thompson’s assertions that it’s not about the role, it’s about the performer. But I’m sorry, the idea that Hailee Steinfeld hasn’t earned her stripes and shouldn’t be allowed to contend for a lead acting nomination alongside a veteran like Jeff Bridges is nonsense.
But I digress.
Some might think this is a mistake, but I think it’s an interesting call by Summit. It will put more focus on Holland’s work in the film. Once it premieres at Toronto in a few weeks, I imagine many will be talking about how well he carries the epic endeavor, how so much of the emotion is tied to what he offers and how he holds his own opposite stars like McGregor and Watts. I’m not saying it will be enough to land him a nomination, mind you. I’m just saying it’s a noble play.
Fox Searchlight is in a similar boat this year with Quvenzhané Wallis in Benh Zeitlin’s “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” But it hasn’t been a question since day one in Park City that she carries that entire film and is a clear lead of the piece. And indeed, that’s how they plant to proceed.Some have a hard time seeing her land a nomination, but frankly — as has been discussed in the comments section of today’s Oscar column — both of the actress categories are a bit weak this year.
Elsewhere the studio is toying with the idea of pitching Helen Hunt for supporting in “The Sessions,” barring reaction out of Toronto. But to me, it’s a pretty easy get on either side of the line for her. She’s really good in the film, but then again, that movie is all about John Hawkes.
So we’ll see how Summit’s strategy pans out. I’m just happy to see someone going against the grain for a change.
“The Impossible” hits theaters December 21.
I read on another site that Focus Features is considering pushing Bill Murray as a supporting actor for “Hyde Park on Hudson,” although this has obviously not been confirmed. It would not be quite unprecedented, as it seems like the same game Sony played with Christopher Plummer in “The Last Station.” I’m guessing this means one of two things: either it’s an ensemble film and Focus wants to position Murray to go all the way to a win in the supporting category, or it’s obvious category fraud that Focus is considering because of stiff competition and/or being less than confident in Murray’s chances in Best Actor.
Hm. That seems unlikely to me, but I dunno. Need to see it. I hear Linney is on the bubble, too, so who would be the lead in the film?
I was at an event this past weekend where Linney was the guest speaker and she said that Hyde Park on Hudson is by far the most cinematic film she has ever done. She also said that Murray is the only true lead of the film, whereas she and the rest of the cast are supporting his performance. Think Linney in Kinsey, but quite possibly better??
[thirdcoastdigest.com]
I’ve been feeling for a long time that either Murray or Linney would go supporting since it just doesn’t seem like a true two-lead movie to me. Strategically it would make more sense to push Murray in the supporting category just based on how crowded the Best Actor field is becoming, but according to D2’s response, my suspicions about Murray being a pretty clear lead were right. Obviously, this doesn’t mean they won’t figure out a way to dupe voters into voting for him in the supporting category, but if Linney’s word can be applied to how they’ll campaign the film, then I think she’s probably going to become a near-lock for a Best Supporting Actress nomination sometime soon.
In response to the original article, I feel like the main effect of this decision is that Ewan McGregor now has much better odds of being nominated now that he’s in the supporting category.
He’s like, 15 according to Wikipedia.
But yeah, I’m a strong supporter of awarding younger talent. If they deserve it, then they deserve it. It’s really sad that these old folks are acting like a frat where the young ones have to pay their dues. Especially younger actors. Younger actresses seem to pop in more often.
Yikes, think I had Keisha Castle-Hughes’ stat on my brain when I wrote the headline. Thanks.
Tom Holland will always be the director of Fatal Beauty and Thinner, always. Wow, shouldn’t he add an initial? I guess if the Black Brit Steve McQueen doesn’t need on than this young man’s fine.
need one
Thank you for your support of “The Impossible”.
@Kris,
So the rumors about Helen Hunt going supporting are real?? Doesn’t seem the best choice, does it? Given how much 2003 the Best Actress race looks like, and so flexible. Supporting Actress much more crowded this year.
They like this
It is nice to See Hailee Steinfeld’s performance discussed again, I think that is one that will hold up over time. The best performance of 2010 by a male or a female IMO.
“Discussed” might be overstating it a bit.
If Summit is pushing Holland for lead any word if they will push for Logan Lerman in the same category for Perks and Ezra Miller for supporting for the same film?
That’s exactly how they will push it. There’s really no other way to see it.
Is this year going to be young/child actors’ oscar year .. with so many good performances floaing around … I wont be surprised if couple of them feature on nomiantions list !!
Well that was also true of last year with Thomas Horn of ELIC and Asa Butterfield/Chloe Moretz of Hugo and Elle Fanning of Super 8 leading the charge. This year though it does seem more plausible with Quevenzhane waiting in the wings of a very empty lead actress race.
This is not really related to any Oscar news, but since we are talking about child actors, I’ve recently rewatched There Will Be Blood and was surprised by how good the kid (Dillon Freasier) playing DDL’s “son”, H.W. Not a showy and flashy role, but without his reactions and quiet intensity, the relationship between Daniel and H.W. won’t work so well.
Oh yeah, definitely. I remember he received a good deal of praise back when the movie came out. In fact, 2007 had a handful of superb child performances:
Logan Lerman in “3:10 to Yuma”
Saoirse Ronan in “Atonement”
Ed Sanders in “Sweeney Todd”
Marcus Carl Franklin in “I’m Not There”
And of course Freasier as you said.
Agree 2007 had a good crop of performances by young/child actors – of Lerman, Ronan, Sanders, Freasier, and Franklin, only Ronan made the awards cut but hopefully we’ll see more of them this year. Child/young actors shouldn’t be shunted off to a supporting category if they’re actually lead nor shld there be a “they’re still young, they can wait their turn attitude”. It’s all about the performance.