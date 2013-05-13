Watch: Trailer for J.J. Abrams’ ‘Almost Human’ sets up a sci-fi ‘Lethal Weapon’

Karl Urban and Michael Ealy are mismatched “buddy-cops” in the grand tradition of Riggs and Murtaugh – only this time with a sci-fi twist.

Urban’s “part-machine” human police officer John Kennex is partnered with Ealy’s “highly-evolved” law-enforcement android Dorian in the first trailer for FOX’s “Almost Human,” a new series executive-produced by J.J. Abrams and created by “Fringe’s” J.H. Wyman that’s slated to air on Mondays at 8pm this fall (see FOX’s full fall schedule here).

Set in a near-future world in which human cops are paired with android partners, the show focuses on the relationship that develops between the two lead characters as they uncover a conspiracy involving the later-model “MX” androids, a “logic-based and rule-oriented” cyborg variation that speak in creepy monotone and lack the emotional component of Dorian and his earlier “DRNs.”

What makes this first trailer successful is how deftly it balances setting up the dicey relationship between Kennex and Dorian – the former “depressed” and slightly unhinged, the latter more even-keeled, a la “Lethal Weapon” – with showcasing the high-end production values only a name like J.J. Abrams can buy.

