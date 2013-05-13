Watch: Trailer for J.J. Abrams’ ‘Almost Human’ sets up a sci-fi ‘Lethal Weapon’

05.13.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

Karl Urban and Michael Ealy are mismatched “buddy-cops” in the grand tradition of Riggs and Murtaugh – only this time with a sci-fi twist.

Urban’s “part-machine” human police officer John Kennex is partnered with Ealy’s “highly-evolved” law-enforcement android Dorian in the first trailer for FOX’s “Almost Human,” a new series executive-produced by J.J. Abrams and created by “Fringe’s” J.H. Wyman that’s slated to air on Mondays at 8pm this fall (see FOX’s full fall schedule here).

Set in a near-future world in which human cops are paired with android partners, the show focuses on the relationship that develops between the two lead characters as they uncover a conspiracy involving the later-model “MX” androids, a “logic-based and rule-oriented” cyborg variation that speak in creepy monotone and lack the emotional component of Dorian and his earlier “DRNs.”

What makes this first trailer successful is how deftly it balances setting up the dicey relationship between Kennex and Dorian – the former “depressed” and slightly unhinged, the latter more even-keeled, a la “Lethal Weapon” – with showcasing the high-end production values only a name like J.J. Abrams can buy.

Check out the trailer below, then let us know whether you’ll be watching the show’s premiere episode in the poll further down.

Around The Web

TAGSALMOST HUMANAlmost Human trailerFoxJH WymanJJ ABRAMSKarl UrbanMICHAEL EALYUpfronts 2013

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP