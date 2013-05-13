Watch: Trailer for J.J. Abrams’ ‘Almost Human’ sets up a sci-fi ‘Lethal Weapon’

Karl Urban and Michael Ealy are mismatched “buddy-cops” in the grand tradition of Riggs and Murtaugh – only this time with a sci-fi twist.
Urban’s “part-machine” human police officer John Kennex is partnered with Ealy’s “highly-evolved” law-enforcement android Dorian in the first trailer for FOX’s “Almost Human,” a new series executive-produced by J.J. Abrams and created by “Fringe’s” J.H. Wyman that’s slated to air on Mondays at 8pm this fall (see FOX’s full fall schedule here).
Set in a near-future world in which human cops are paired with android partners, the show focuses on the relationship that develops between the two lead characters as they uncover a conspiracy involving the later-model “MX” androids, a “logic-based and rule-oriented” cyborg variation that speak in creepy monotone and lack the emotional component of Dorian and his earlier “DRNs.”
What makes this first trailer successful is how deftly it balances setting up the dicey relationship between Kennex and Dorian – the former “depressed” and slightly unhinged, the latter more even-keeled, a la “Lethal Weapon” – with showcasing the high-end production values only a name like J.J. Abrams can buy.
Check out the trailer below, then let us know whether you’ll be watching the show’s premiere episode in the poll further down.
More Alien Nation meets I, Robot than Lethal Weapon.
Ah, JJ…just can’t come up with something very original. Always rehashing old stuff.
That was the same vibe I got – Alien Nation meets I, Robot – before I read your comment.
Unlike the preview for NBC’s ‘The Blacklist’ this comes off as being at least some imaginative (if owing to prior properties but in this day and age what doesn’t?).
I can’t help but think this concept would’ve worked better as a feature.
If I keep plugging “Holmes and Yo-Yo” maybe it’ll happen.
I’m intrigued. Been a fan of Michael Ealy since Sleeper Cell (although uh … that USA show was a DUD … ). I fear, though, that this is the type of show that is going to be hard to really get viewership on network.
The setup in the trailer makes it sound like there’s going to be something unique with Ealy’s DRN robot. Wonder if it’s going to be one of those “Dude died, but they kept his mind and downloaded it” type thing.
Should also add that am a big fan of Karl Urban. Guess JJ and Karl sat around on the set of Star Trek and said, hey, you aren’t doing much Karl, want a show?