‘Transformers 4’ casts Jack Reynor alongside Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg is replacing Shia LaBeouf in the upcoming “Transformers 4,” but he’s going to need back up in the endless fight against the Decepticons.
Director Michael Bay announced today that little-known Irish actor Jack Reynor will be joining the mayhem in the fourth installment of the extremely successful franchise. Although his role has not yet been officially revealed, he is assumed to be playing the co-leading role as the boyfriend to the daughter of Wahlberg’s character. IN other words, it’s a huge break for the young actor.
Bay posted the news on his site, saying, “I just hired a great new actor for Transformers 4 to star against Mark Wahlberg. Jack Reynor, he is an Irish kid that came to America with 30 bucks in his pocket. Pretty ballsy. Seriously who does that? Anyway I spotted him in a great little Irish movie ‘What Richard Did.’ This kid is the real deal.”
“Transformers 4” is set to open June 27, 2014.
One word……. UNICRON!
Oh no, did he say “we” and “trilogy”? I thought he said he was done after this one? I was hoping for a reboot and to see a new director’s take on the franchise. Maybe have the designs closer to the classic G1 characters.
Yup
No unicron yet gotta bring out rodimus first save cron for a future movie
Transformers won’t be the same without him in it they already took Megan fox out one and she didn’t play a good role in it anyway they always fu**ing up good movies when they start switching stars
None of these movies are good.
No way!!!!! Stop being stingy, & pay these actors!!!!
Yea a good movie is always getting destroyed they should keep the same characters its commen since
Agreed
First, you don’t know if Shia even wanted to be part of it. Second, since when is Wahlberg a step down? Third, who watches Transformers movies for the humans in it? Cmon!
I totally agree
You say pay them I’m sure mark wallberg makes way more per movie
you know I’ve always liked all the Transformers… but since they took out Megan and now they’re taking out shia its starting to look like a whole new Transformers I don’t think I like where this is going… but still the same I’ll go and see it and check it out and see what they really talking about!
“Mark Wahlberg is replacing Shia LaBeouf”…
“Jack Reynor will be joining the mayhem… Although his role has not yet been officially revealed, he is assumed to be playing the boyfriend to the daughter of Wahlberg’s character”….
“This movie takes place exactly 4 years after the war in Chicago”…
If Reynor is playing the boygfriend of Wahlberg’s (Shia LaBeouf’s) daughter does that means he likes a really young girlfriend? Sorry but this just does not make any sense to me, can someone explain how all that fits within 4 years????
wahlberg is replacing shia, as a lead character in the movie, not replacing shia’s actual character
I was thinking the same thing. Doesn’t make sense.
thank u! That’s what I’m saying!! It just doesn’t make sense! I’m a huge Transformers fan.. n if all this is happening… HOW is it a smooth transition that makes perfect sense?!? Cuz… I don’t c it
Walhberg will not be Sam in the movie…he will be a new character. It makes total sense.
They are definitely transformig this franchise…
Oh boy… Lets just see where this takes us. I’ll give it a chance.
You ugly
Hot rod
Please hotrod
Wow are you for real he’s not going to be in no Transformers movies Shia LaBeouf played a damn good role in all the Transformers movies now this Guy Jack Reynor & Mark Wahlberg are the acters now loll they gave my Wife to be Megan Fox the boot now Shia LaBeouf’s I’m not watching no more Transformers movies now
I feel the same why are they taking all the good peope out
It makes total sense .. How many times do you ppl expect his character to save the world .. It would be boring seeing him again, same shit .. Bumble bee, the hot girl … Time to move on!
THIS IS BS TRANSFORMERS IS A GREAT FILM BUT WITHOUT SHIA ITS BASICALLY LIKE TAKING OPTIMUS OUT!!!!!!!!!!!!!