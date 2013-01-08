‘Transformers 4’ casts Jack Reynor alongside Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg is replacing Shia LaBeouf in the upcoming “Transformers 4,” but he’s going to need back up in the endless fight against the Decepticons.

Director Michael Bay announced today that little-known Irish actor Jack Reynor will be joining the mayhem in the fourth installment of the extremely successful franchise. Although his role has not yet been officially revealed, he is assumed to be playing the co-leading role as the boyfriend to the daughter of Wahlberg’s character. IN other words, it’s a huge break for the young actor.

Bay posted the news on his site, saying, “I just hired a great new actor for Transformers 4 to star against Mark Wahlberg. Jack Reynor, he is an Irish kid that came to America with 30 bucks in his pocket. Pretty ballsy. Seriously who does that? Anyway I spotted him in a great little Irish movie ‘What Richard Did.’ This kid is the real deal.”