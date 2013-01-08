‘Transformers 4’ casts Jack Reynor alongside Mark Wahlberg

01.08.13 6 years ago 34 Comments

Mark Wahlberg is replacing Shia LaBeouf in the upcoming “Transformers 4,” but he’s going to need back up in the endless fight against the Decepticons. 

Director Michael Bay announced today that little-known Irish actor Jack Reynor will be joining the mayhem in the fourth installment of the extremely successful franchise. Although his role has not yet been officially revealed, he is assumed to be playing the co-leading role as the boyfriend to the daughter of Wahlberg’s character. IN other words, it’s a huge break for the young actor. 

Bay posted the news on his site, saying, “I just hired a great new actor for Transformers 4 to star against Mark Wahlberg. Jack Reynor, he is an Irish kid that came to America with 30 bucks in his pocket. Pretty ballsy. Seriously who does that? Anyway I spotted him in a great little Irish movie ‘What Richard Did.’ This kid is the real deal.”

He also reiterated the fact that the upcoming fourth installment is picking up where the first three left off “‘Transformers 4’ is not a reboot,” he insists. “That word has been floating around on the net. This movie takes place exactly 4 years after the war in Chicago. The story makes a very natural transition, and reason as to why we have a whole new cast. This ‘Transformers’ will feel very different then the last three. We are embarking on a new trilogy.”

“Transformers 4” is set to open June 27, 2014.

Around The Web

TAGSJACK REYNORMichael BayTransformers 4

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP