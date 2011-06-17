‘True Blood,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ headed to Comic-Con

Two of HBO’s most popular shows are heading to this July’s San Diego Comic-Con to promote new seasons. The cast and crew of both “True Blood” and “Game of Thrones” will be taking part in panels. You’d better get in line now.
This will be “True Blood’s” fourth consecutive appearance at the event (who knew that fanboys and fangirls liked vampires so much?). “Game” is making its Con debut, just a few days before season two starts shooting in Northern Ireland.
The panel for “Game of Thrones” will be held Thursday, July 21. David Benioff , D.B. Weiss, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Jason Momoa and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will all be on hand to answer fans’ questions. George R.R. Martin, the author of the “Song of Ice and Fire” books on which the show is based, will moderate the session.
The “True Blood” panel is set to take place on Friday, July 22. It will include creator Alan Ball, Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kevin Alejandro, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Nelsan Ellis, Joe Manganiello and Deborah Ann Woll. Entertainment Weekly”s Tim Stack will be moderating.
Take a sneak peek at the upcoming fourth season of “True Blood” here:
What’s the HBO opinion on Game of Thrones? Huge success? Moderate success? Or a bit of a letdown? Just speaking from a numbers / rating perspective, not critical acclaim.
Ratings have been climbing week after week which is a very good sign. I bet GoT will be hugely popular on DVD.
Jack – I’d say “moderate,” but I think HBO figures a lot hinges on the second season. First season, they were selling the property itself and ratings have been OK, encouragingly stable. But when the season season premieres — Next April or May or Whatever — it’ll have had 9+ months to build on DVD sales, reairings, possible Emmy exposure, possible Golden Globe exposure, etc etc. I’d assume that HBO is hoping that the second season grows in the same way “True Blood” did…
That’s just my read…
-Daniel
From what i understand of GOT they add up the first show ,repeat and(offical) d/l viewing figures per episode crunch them all together to assess how the show is doing…
apparently the figures for the first show were so good that they greenlit the second series straight away so i would assume their very happy with its ratings
Game of Thrones is a no brainer on Blu-ray… the pre-orders are stacking up as we speak. The ratings have climbed each week and I’ve yet to talk to single person who never enjoyed it, even those who have read the books and it has been green lit for a second season. I’d call that a raving success, wouldn’t you?