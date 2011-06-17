‘True Blood,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ headed to Comic-Con

Two of HBO’s most popular shows are heading to this July’s San Diego Comic-Con to promote new seasons. The cast and crew of both “True Blood” and “Game of Thrones” will be taking part in panels. You’d better get in line now.

This will be “True Blood’s” fourth consecutive appearance at the event (who knew that fanboys and fangirls liked vampires so much?). “Game” is making its Con debut, just a few days before season two starts shooting in Northern Ireland.



The panel for “Game of Thrones” will be held Thursday, July 21. David Benioff , D.B. Weiss, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Jason Momoa and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will all be on hand to answer fans’ questions. George R.R. Martin, the author of the “Song of Ice and Fire” books on which the show is based, will moderate the session.



The “True Blood” panel is set to take place on Friday, July 22. It will include creator Alan Ball, Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kevin Alejandro, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Nelsan Ellis, Joe Manganiello and Deborah Ann Woll. Entertainment Weekly”s Tim Stack will be moderating.



Take a sneak peek at the upcoming fourth season of “True Blood” here: