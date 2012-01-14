TV Ratings: ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ finale pace CBS, ABC Friday split

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 13, 2012.

Solid performances from “Blue Bloods” and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” helped CBS and ABC each claim a share of Friday ratings victory, while struggling dramas “Chuck” and “Fringe” continued to struggle.

Among adults 18-49, CBS and ABC both earned a 1.6 rating, tops in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.4 rating and the 1.2 rating for NBC followed closely, with The CW averaging a 0.6 rating for the night.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.34 million viewers for Friday night along with a 6.6 rating/11 share. That was far ahead of ABC’s 3.9/7 and 5.995 million viewers. NBC was third with 4.35 million viewers and a 2.9/5, beating the 2.1/3 and 3.34 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged a 1.0/2 and 1.5 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “A Gifted Man” started primetime in first overall for CBS with 8.665 million viewers and in third with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” averaged 5.97 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for second. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” was third overall with 3.8 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “Chuck” was down very slightly from last week with 3.24 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. Also down slightly was The CW’s “Nikita” with 1.455 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” kept CBS in first overall with 10.47 million viewers for the 9 p.m. hour and also tied for the top spot with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. The second hour of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” averaged 6.455 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating for ABC. It was a low week from NBC’s “Grimm” with 4.62 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. FOX’s “Fringe” returned with its first new episode since November averaging 2.89 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. That’s up by a handful (almost literally) of viewers and steady (and low) in the key demo. The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 1.55 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, down from last week.

10 p.m. – CBS closed the night in first with 11.87 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “Blue Bloods.” ABC’s “20/20” was second with 5.56 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, beating the 5.18 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating for NBC’s “Dateline.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.