TV Ratings: ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ finale pace CBS, ABC Friday split

Fast National ratings for Friday, January 13, 2012.
Solid performances from “Blue Bloods” and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” helped CBS and ABC each claim a share of Friday ratings victory, while struggling dramas “Chuck” and “Fringe” continued to struggle.
Among adults 18-49, CBS and ABC both earned a 1.6 rating, tops in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.4 rating and the 1.2 rating for NBC followed closely, with The CW averaging a 0.6 rating for the night.
Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10.34 million viewers for Friday night along with a 6.6 rating/11 share. That was far ahead of ABC’s 3.9/7 and 5.995 million viewers. NBC was third with 4.35 million viewers and a 2.9/5, beating the 2.1/3 and 3.34 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged a 1.0/2 and 1.5 million viewers.
8 p.m. – “A Gifted Man” started primetime in first overall for CBS with 8.665 million viewers and in third with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” averaged 5.97 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for second. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” was third overall with 3.8 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC’s “Chuck” was down very slightly from last week with 3.24 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. Also down slightly was The CW’s “Nikita” with 1.455 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” kept CBS in first overall with 10.47 million viewers for the 9 p.m. hour and also tied for the top spot with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. The second hour of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” averaged 6.455 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating for ABC. It was a low week from NBC’s “Grimm” with 4.62 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. FOX’s “Fringe” returned with its first new episode since November averaging 2.89 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating. That’s up by a handful (almost literally) of viewers and steady (and low) in the key demo. The CW’s “Supernatural” averaged 1.55 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, down from last week.
10 p.m. – CBS closed the night in first with 11.87 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “Blue Bloods.” ABC’s “20/20” was second with 5.56 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, beating the 5.18 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating for NBC’s “Dateline.”
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
blue bloods is the best show on right now. that is for networks shows,they are restricted so much, unlike cable. but they pull it off great. tom sellecks best work ever. hes the anchor that of the show, but a great emsemble cast as well