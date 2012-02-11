TV Ratings: ‘Blue Bloods’ leads rising CBS Friday dramas, while ‘Fringe’ is flat

02.11.12 7 years ago 3 Comments
Fast National ratings for Friday, February 10, 2012.
All three of CBS’ Friday procedurals were up week-to-week in viewers and carried the network to victory on a night that also saw gains for NBC’s “Grimm,” ABC’s “Shark Tank” and (kinda) The CW’s “Supernatural.” Going the other way were FOX’s “Fringe” or The CW’s “Nikita” which were flat-at-best (or slightly down).
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.6 rating for the night, edging out ABC’s 1.5 rating, NBC’s 1.4 rating and the 1.3 rating for FOX in the key demographic. The CW averaged a 0.6 rating.
Overall, CBS won more comfortably with an average of 10.31 million viewers and a 6.7 rating/11 share for Friday night. NBC was a distant second with 5.32 million viewers and a 3.46, just ahead of ABC’s 3.4/6 and 5.23 million viewers. FOX was fourth with 3.295 million viewers and a 2.0/5, basically doubling The CW’s 1.0/2 and 1.65 million viewers.
8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 8.81 million viewers for “A Gifted Man,” on the high side for the drama’s recent performances, though the bubble show still averaged only a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, for third. ABC had a good night for “Shark Tank,” which averaged 5.91 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “What Would You Do?” averaged 5.535 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” was fourth overall with 3.56 million viewers and second with a 1.5 key demo rating. On The CW, “Nikita” averaged 1.45 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating. 
9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” won the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 10.34 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Grimm” improved on last week’s numbers and finished second with 5.24 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” averaged 4.62 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for a close third. FOX’s “Fringe” averaged 3.03 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, down in viewers and flat in the demo (but really a little down, since last week’s Fast Nationals demo was a 1.15 and this week’s really a 1.05, though that’s really splitting hairs). The CW’s “Supernatural” was up in viewers with 1.855 million viewers and flat with a 0.7 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” closed primetime as the night’s top program with 11.77 million viewers and also won the hour with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” averaged 5.18 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating to nip the 5.16 million and 1.4 key demo rating for ABC’s “20/20.” 
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

