TV Ratings: Low Friday numbers for ‘Fringe’ finale, ‘Flashpoint’ premiere

Fast National ratings for Friday, May 6, 2011.

FOX’s “Fringe” celebrated its third season finale by dropping (a miniscule amount) with young viewers and delivering yet another time period low in total viewers. CBS’ “Flashpoint” celebrated its latest American premiere with unimpressive numbers. And yet both FOX and CBS were able to claim small shares of victory on a sluggish Friday.

Among adults 18-49, there was a three-way tie for the top spot with FOX, CBS and ABC all averaging a 1.4 rating in the key demographic. NBC was right behind with a 1.3 rating, while even The CW’s 0.9 rating wasn’t far off.

Overall, CBS averaged 8.77 million viewers and a 5.6 rating/10 share, claiming a commanding victory over the 4.87 million viewers for ABC and NBC’s 4.83 million viewers. FOX’s 2.2/4 and 3.48 million viewers finished fourth, with The CW’s 1.3/2 and 2.04 million viewers good for fifth.

8 p.m. – “Flashpoint” returned to CBS’ schedule with 6.89 million viewers, tops in the 8 p.m. hour, though the Canadian procedural’s 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 was only good for third in the slot. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was second overall with 4.48 million viewers and second in the demo with a 1.2 rating. FOX was third overall with the 3.655 million viewers for “Kitchen Nightmares,” but first with a 1.6 demo rating. NBC’s “Friday Night Lights” averaged 2.72 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating for fourth. The CW’s “Smallville” really isn’t gaining momentum heading into its series finale, averaging 1.995 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating in fifth.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.31 million viewers and a 1.5 demo rating for “CSI: NY.” NBC’s “Dateline” was second with 5.195 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating. Third went to ABC’s “Primetime: What Would You Do?” with 4.04 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating. The “Fringe” season finale averaged just under 3.3 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, both down a tiny bit from last week. The CW’s “Supernatural” improved on its lead-in with 2.08 million viewers and a 0.9 demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” simultaneously delivered the night’s biggest audience with 10.12 million viewers for CBS, but also finished third for the 10 p.m. hour in the key demo with a 1.5 rating. “Dateline” gave NBC the demo win with a 1.9 rating and also averaged 6.57 million viewers in second. ABC “20/20” averaged 6.09 million viewers, good for third, while the newsmagazine’s 1.7 demo rating was second for the hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.