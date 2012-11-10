TV Ratings: ‘Undercover Boss’ rises, while ‘Nikita,’ ‘Fringe’ and ABC comedies slip on Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, November 10, 2012.

After last week’s strong premieres, ABC’s “Last Man Standing” and “Malibu Country” both slipped against a strong “Undercover Boss” on Friday night. The ultimate results were steady, though, as CBS dominated the night overall and ABC won among young viewers.

In addition to “Undercover Boss,” it was also an “up” week for CBS’ “Blue Bloods” and The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model,” while shows on the negative end of the register included “CSI: NY,” “Nikita,” “Grimm” and “Fringe,” which continues to find ways to hit viewer lows every week.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.8 rating for Friday night, topping CBS’ 1.6 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.2 rating and the 1.1 key demo rating for FOX followed, while The CW did a 0.4 key demo rating for the evening.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 9.98 million viewers and a 6.5 rating/11 share for Friday primetime, dominating ABC’s 4.0/7 and 6.31 million viewers. NBC was third with a 2.6/5 and 4.06 million viewers, which easily topped the 1.9/3 and 2.965 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged 1.16 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss,” featuring the CEO of Tilted Kilt [whatever that is] averaged 9 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, significantly up from last week’s premiere. After winning the hour last week, ABC slipped to second with “Last Man Standing” (7.31 million and a 1.6 key demo) and “Malibu Country” (7.25 million and a 1.6 key demo), still solid numbers despite big declines. FOX’s “Kitchen Nightmares” was up from last week with 3.49 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, beating the 2.3 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for NBC’s repeats of “Go On” and “Guys with Kids.” On The CW, “America’s Next Top Model” averaged 1.42 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.74 million viewers for “CSI: NY,” which was third with a 1.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was down from last week with 6.68 million views, but still delivered the night’s best number among adults 18-49 with a 2.1 rating. NBC’s “Grimm” was third overall with 5.265 million viewers and second with a 1.7 key demo rating. On FOX, “Fringe” slipped to 2.44 million viewers and averaged a 0.9 key demo rating. After last week’s inexplicable rise, The CW’s “Nikita” slipped back down to 890,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” had the night’s biggest overall audience with 11.2 million viewers for CBS and finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “20/20” was a distant second overall with 4.96 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 4.62 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.