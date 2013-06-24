Untitled Marvel project and ‘Cinderella’ get release dates from Disney

Summer 2016 is shaping up to be a big deal for Marvel fans.

Disney has announced that a second untitled Marvel project will hit theaters on July 8, 2016, joining the previously-announced mystery title that’s been slated for May 6 of that summer (a third is set for May 5, 2017). No further details have been released for any of the titles as of yet.

In addition, the studio’s live-action retelling of “Cinderella” has been set for March 13, 2015, in the early-spring sweet spot that’s proven a successful launching pad for other big-budget fantasy titles including this year’s “Oz the Great and Powerful” and Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland” in 2010. The Kenneth Branagh-directed film will star Lily James (“Downton Abbey”) as the title character, with Cate Blanchett set as the evil stepmother, Helena Bonham Carter on board as Cinderella’s fairy godmother and Richard Madden (“Game of Thrones”) starring as the prince.

Think you can guess which Marvel titles will be hitting theaters in the summer of 2016? Vote in the below poll to let us know what you think.