Watch: Usher and Rick Ross in a mood in ‘Touch ‘N You’ music video

Rick Ross has love on the mind — and some mysterious gentlemen — for the music video to “Touch ‘N You,” his collaboration with Usher.

The singer and rapper both star in the clip, which also features Rozay’s pretty girlfriend who is partial to the high-heels-and-swimsuit look, because such a trend is incredibly practical and easy to pull off sport. It’s a very romantic scene, even circa 2:14, when his lady love perceives an inevitable loss at a chess game. (Three of her pieces have been taken by Rozay, and it appears he pulled his queen out early and claimed a pawn and rook in quick succession, though why would he pull the queen back? And no that’s not a euphamism, but I digress.)

Near the end, there’s a mysterious meeting of men and the girlfriend walking in and looking pissed. I don’t understand this, and perhaps it will be more fully explained in the “Touch ‘N You” sequel, “Touch ‘N Two.” Wake me when it’s here.

Ross and Usher’s “Touch ‘N You” — which I actually really like — is off of the rapper’s forthcoming, long-awaited “God Forgives I Don’t,” due on July 31.