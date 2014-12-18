Stop the presses: ‘Boyhood’ shut out by a critics group

12.18.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

The Utah Film Critics Association has spoken up with its list of superlatives this year and “Birdman” came out on top, winning Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay honors. Jessica Chastain made for a nice change of pace in the supporting actress category, and guess what film was passed over entirely? “Boyhood.”

Check out the full list of winners below and follow along with the season at The Circuit.

Best Picture
“Birdman” (Runner-up: “The Imitation Game”)

Best Director
Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman” (Runner-up: Jonathan Glazer, “Under the Skin”)

Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman” (Runner-up: TIE – Benedict Cumberbath, “The Imitation Game” and Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Actress
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl” (Runner-up: Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”)

Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash” (Runner-up: Edward Norton, “Birdman”)

Best Supporting Actress
Jessica Chastain, “A Most Violent Year” (Runner-up: Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”)

Best Adapted Screenplay
(TIE) “Inherent Vice” and “Snowpiercer”

Best Original Screenplay
“Birdman” (Runner-up: “Nightcrawler”)

Best Cinematography
“Nightcrawler” (Runner-up: “Under the Skin”)

Best Animated Feature
“The LEGO Movie” (Runner-up: “The Boxtrolls”)

Best Non-English Feature
“We Are the Best!” (Runner-up: “Two Days, One Night”)

Best Documentary Feature
“CITIZENFOUR” (Runner-up: “The Overnighters”)

