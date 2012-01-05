UPDATED: Van Halen album title and concert dates revealed

Good things come to those who wait. Van Halen fans who stuck around for David Lee Roth to leave New York City’s Cafe Wha? this evening after the band’s intimate concert at the venue (their first live performance since 2008) received a nice surprise when the frontman casually revealed the title of the group’s upcoming album while signing autographs.

“It’s called ‘A Different Kind of Truth'”, Roth told the gathering. “Van Halen lives for a different kind of truth. Get on the internet – you’re the first ones to hear it from a band member.

In addition, the singer revealed that on their upcoming tour the band will be playing two nights at NYC’s Madison Square Garden – February 28th and March 1st, several weeks after the album’s expected February 7th drop date.

UPDATE: Van Halen have announced a full tour slate for this spring and summer. Some general onsales begin next week, all tour details listed on Van Halen’s website.

2/18/12 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

2/20/12 Detroit, MI The Palace of Auburn Hills

2/22/12 Indianapolis, IN Conseco Fieldhouse

2/24/12 Chicago, IL United Center

2/28/12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

3/1/12 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

3/3/12 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

3/5/12 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

3/9/12 Buffalo, NY First Niagra Center

3/11/12 Boston, MA TD Garden

3/15/12 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

3/17/12 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

3/21/12 Ottawa, ON Scotiabank Place

3/24/12 Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

3/28/12 Washington, DC Verizon Center

3/30/12 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center

4/1/12 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

4/10/12 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BankAtlantic Center

4/12/12 Tampa, FL St Pete Times Forum

4/14/12 Orlando, FL Amway Arena

4/16/12 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Arena

4/19/12 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

4/21/12 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

4/25/12 Charlotte, NC Time Warner Cable Arena

4/27/12 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

5/1/12 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

5/5/12 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

5/7/12 Vancouver, B.C. Rogers Arena

5/9/12 Calgary, ALB Scotiabank Saddledome

5/11/12 Edmonton, ALB Rexall Place

5/17/12 Winnipeg, MB MTS Centre

5/19/12 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Centre

5/22/12 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

5/24/12 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

5/27/12 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

6/1/12 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

6/3/12 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

6/5/12 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion

6/12/12 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

6/14/12 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

6/16/12 Phoenix, AZ US Airways Arena

6/20/12 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

6/22/12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

6/24/12 Houston, TX Toyota Center

6/26/12 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena

Here’s the full video:

As an added bonus, just in case you weren’t able to gain access to tonight’s show (which wouldn’t be surprising considering that Cafe Wha? has about a 250-person capacity), you can check out the full setlist below – though it should be noted that the band allegedly stopped with “Jump” (i.e. they never made it to “Beautiful Girls” and “Unchained”, featured on “Van Halen II” and “Fair Warning”, respectively). Hell, as long as they killed it on “Hot For Teacher” that’s good enough for me.

Will you be seeing Van Halen in NYC? Excited for the new album?