Van Halen to perform at Cafe Wha? in New York this Thursday

01.03.12 7 years ago

Rock band Van Halen has invited several New York music journalists to attend their first public performance since the end of the group’s 2007/08 reunion tour, according to reports. The concert will be held at the city’s Cafe Wha? in Greenwich Village this Thursday.

Rolling Stone reported the news earlier today.

In addition, the band – which formally announced a reunion concert tour with original frontman David Lee Roth late last month – was the subject of a giant digital billboard in New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve that displayed what appeared to be both the cover art and release date (2/7/12) for their upcoming album, along with footage of the group rehearsing at the Roxy nightclub in Los Angeles.

So will Van Halen make an appearance at this year’s Grammys? Given that the presumed release date of their upcoming album falls only five days prior to the big awards show, it seems a definite possibility. Of course, we’ve been burned by this sort of talk before.

You can check out the artwork displayed on the Times Square Billboard below. Let us know what you think in the comments!

 

