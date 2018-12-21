‘Vice’ Director Adam McKay Really Wants To Do A ‘Silver Surfer’ Movie

Marvel

But what he really wants to do is direct comic book movies. Adam McKay started off as an SNL writer before he became Will Ferrell’s finest director; you can blame him for the high quality of the Anchormans, Talladega Nights, The Other Guys, and, of course, Step Brothers. Then he shocked fans by pivoting to the piping mad, not-quite-funny political films The Big Short and the new Dick Cheney biopic Vice.

Now it looks like McKay is planning yet another unexpected career turn. Earlier Thursday it was reported he’d been approached to take over Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by apparently definitely ousted commander James Gunn. Later in the day, as per The Hollywood Reporter, he was heard saying on MTV’s podcast Happy Sad Confused that he’d probably prefer to do a Silver Surfer movie.

“Silver Surfer is the one I want to do, man. I would do anything to do Silver Surfer because, visually, you could do what the Wachowskis did with Speed Racer with the Silver Surfer,” McKay told host Josh Horowitz. “At the same time, there’s a great emotional story in there, man, where Norrin Radd [Silver Surfer] has to make the choice to save his planet. That would be the one, but I think Fox owns the rights … .”