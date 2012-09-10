Watch 44 seconds of Steven Spielberg’s ‘Lincoln’

Oh me, oh my. Trailers for trailers. I guess they’re here to stay.
Last week we gave you the heads up that the trailer for Steven Spielberg’s hotly anticipated biopic “Lincoln” will drop on Thursday as part of a bizarre Google+ hangout thing. And it’ll be screened in Times Square to boot. But to make sure everyone gets the picture, a preview of the preview has landed today, representing the first footage of the film to yet be revealed. The 44 seconds features what I imagine is a touch of John Williams’s original score and is carried through by dialogue from Union soldier to Daniel Day-Lewis’s 16th Commander-in-Chief.
The film will surely enter the season amid a lot of speculation and awards chatter. Much of that is thanks partly to numbskulls like me, who write things like, “[The project] is a marriage of artist and material that couldn’t be packed with more potential, a portrait of another very divided time and the one man who could collect the strands and strengthen the ties that bind a nation,” as I did in this season’s introductory Oscar column two weeks ago.
The thing is, I talk to a lot of people with films in play this season, and even those banking on their own projects can’t wait to see if this will indeed be “the one” this season. Of course, that’s partly deflection. No one wants the harsh scrutiny of the early spotlight and they’re more than willing to concede it to another film in September. But I sense genuine anticipation there.
We’ll all know in a couple months when the film finally hits theaters. And we’ll have at least an even better idea in three days when the trailer finally drops. In the meantime, here’s a taste.
Interesting side note to all of this: In case you didn’t know, Grantland writer Mark Harris is going the ethical route this year and has decided to bow out of Oscar coverage. The reason, of course, is the fact that his husband, Tony Kushner, wrote the screenplay for “Lincoln” and therefore it’s quite obviously a conflict of interest. I’ll miss Mark’s “Oscarmetrics” coverage this season, as his always a fresh take, but the gesture is surely a refreshing one.
Trailers for trailers, and all the other advertising for this, are pretty annoying, but I don’t even mind that much for this film.
A) That’s a lame trailer for a trailer, but more importantly;
B) Mark Harris is married to Tony Kushner!?!?!!!11 Weeeeird. And amazing.
I did a total double-take when I read the Harris/Kushner kicker. How did I not know about this?
It’s nice that Harris is doing the right thing, but I admit that for me, the season will feel like it’s missing a little something. Here’s hoping that he’ll be back next year.
This footage confirms that Civil War is going to be represented in the movie. Interesting.
Also, David Oyelowo’s character seems to be quoting a line from the Gettysburg address back to Lincoln. Can’t wait to see the whole trailer.
What’s really great about this is that this looks like a really unique, this was a real person kind of take on Lincoln persona.
In quoting “Lincoln” there seems to be a bookend of sorts to the original “Saving Private Ryan” teaser in which a general quoted from the “Bixby letter”.
Anyone care to predict the box office for this one?
I think it will be pretty big. Maybe not as big as Saving Private Ryan or Schindler’s List, but I think audiences have been itching for serious- Spielberg, and Lincoln is much more appealing than Munich or War Horse.
For the trailer? $5 million tops.
“…and Lincoln is much more appealing than Munich or War Horse.”
In the States, maybe. Internationally? I’m not so sure.
Over 100mil in the U.S.
The first part of that score totally sounds like Dave Grusin’s “On Golden Pond” score. Anyone else hear it?
Unrelated, but pleeeeeease add Omar Sy to the Best Actor contenders section.