Watch: Action-packed new footage from ‘Torchwood: Miracle Day’

After giving us two quick teasers without any actual footage, BBC and Starz have finally unleashed a look at the upcoming mini-series “Torchwood: Miracle Day.”

The new series in the long-running franchise spun off from “Doctor Who” features “Torchwood” vets John Barrowman, Eve Myles, and Kai Owen, plus new faces Mekhi Phifer (“E.R.”), Alexa Havins (“All My Children”) and Bill Pullman (“Independence Day”).

In the L.A.-set “Miracle Day,” the world’s population suddenly stops dying, causing a number of potentially catastrophic crises. An American agent (Phifer) investigates the possible conspiracy behind the mystery and it leads him to the Torchwood Institute and franchise regulars Barrowman and Myles. Pullman plays a deathrow inmate who appears to have a part in solving the mystery.

The 10-episode, hour-long series also features such notable guest stars as Arlene Tur (“Crash”) and Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”), Wayne Knight (“Jurassic Park”), C. Thomas Howell (“Southland”), Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”), Nana Visitor (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”), John DeLancie (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”), Mare Winningham (“Mildred Pierce”) and Frances Fisher (“Titanic”).

“Torchwood” creator, writer/producer Russell T Davies, is executive producing the new series, along with BBC Worldwide Productions’ Julie Gardner.

“Torchwood: Miracle Day” premieres on STARZ on July 8 at 10pm ET/PT.