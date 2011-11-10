Watch: Beyonce rocks in ‘Live at Roseland’ trailer

This fall, many popular divas will be stocking shelves with live concert DVD collections, including those from Adele, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears and Lady Gaga. Beyonce is in that race, too, and like Adele, has released a trailer for her forthcoming set “Live At Roseland: Elements of 4.”

Queen B is seen in home videos, backstage shoots and wild stage performances in the minute-long clip, oddly featuring a dramatic orchestral score instead of one of her token hits. Still, there’s plenty of music to be had, as the tracklists for both the double-DVD discs have been unveiled.

What we learn from those is this: as previously reported, the second disc would contain seven official music videos from her newest album “4.” Six of those have been released. The remaining one will be “Dance for You,” which was included as a bonus track on the deluxe version of “4.” Oh… dancing!

“Live At Roseland” was captured during Bey’s multi-night run at the New York venue this summer. The set is due Nov. 29.

Here are the tracklists/title lists for “Live At Roseland: Elements of 4”:

Disc 1

The Journey B “4”…

Intro / I Wanna Be Where You Are / No, No, No Part 1 / No, No, No Part 2 / Bug A Boo / Bills, Bills, Bills / Say My Name / Jumpin’ Jumpin’ / Independent Women Part 1 / Bootylicious / Survivor / Bonnie And Clyde / Crazy In Love / Dreamgirls / Irreplaceable / Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)

“4”

I Care / I Miss You / Run The World (Girls) / 1+1 / Party / Love On Top / Best Thing I Never Had / Countdown / Rather Die Young / End Of Time / I Was Here

Roseland: Behind the Stage

Disc 2

(Video Anthology)

1+1

Best Thing I Never Had

Party (feat J Cole)

Love On Top

Countdown

Run the World (Girls)

Dance For You