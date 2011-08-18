Watch: Bon Iver’s ‘Holocene’ music video takes a tour of Iceland

Hey, I know where your next vacation’s gonna be.

Bon Iver’s video for “Holocene” is as calming as the song itself, as a boy-child traipsing around the varied countrysides in Iceland. It’s gorgeous. You’re going now. I wish this kid’s job was my job (sometimes).

The clip was directed by Nabil, aka Nabil Elderkin, who’s showed up on this site before, for his work with Kanye West and Estelle. He was also behind Frank Ocean’s recent vid for “Novacane,” which is hot like sun.

“Holocene” is featured on Bon Iver’s self-titled album released earlier this year.

